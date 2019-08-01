Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
|August 1, 2019 04:31 PM EDT
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $127.1 million, net income of $1.3 million and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million.
During its third fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $33.2 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $21.57 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent to $0.12 per share during its third fiscal quarter.
|
Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP
|
|
|
Change vs.
|
Change vs.
|
Net Revenue
|
$127.1 million
|
down 52.7%
|
up 9.7%
|
Gross Profit
|
$58.8 million
|
down 53.7%
|
up 5.8%
|
Gross Margin
|
46.2%
|
down 100 bps
|
down 170 bps
|
Income from Operations
|
$1.8 million
|
down 97.2%
|
up 172%
|
Operating Margin
|
1.4%
|
down 2260 bps
|
up 360 bps
|
Net Income
|
$1.3 million
|
down 97.8%
|
up 136.1%
|
Net Margin
|
1.0%
|
down 2140 bps
|
up 410 bps
|
EPS – Diluted(a)
|
$0.02
|
down 97.7%
|
up 140%
(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
|
Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP
|
|
|
Change vs.
|
Change vs.
|
Income from Operations
|
$4.3 million
|
down 93.5%
|
up 458.3%
|
Operating Margin
|
3.3%
|
down 2140 bps
|
up 440 bps
|
Net Income
|
$3.6 million
|
down 94.2%
|
up 1700%
|
Net Margin
|
2.8%
|
down 2040 bps
|
up 260 bps
|
EPS - Diluted
|
$0.06
|
down 93.3%
|
up 100%
* A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.
Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While the broad macro environment continues to be dynamic, we continue to generate profits, invest in new organic development, reduce our shares outstanding and drive market acceptance of several new offerings. We continue to maintain operational flexibility and are positioned well for long-term growth."
During the June quarter the Company incurred a $3.9 million tax expense primarily related to jurisdictional income mix and certain recurring non-cash valuation allowances.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $127.1 million.
- Gross margin of 46.2%.
- Net income of $1.3 million or $0.02 per share; non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million or $0.06 per share.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft were $572.3 million as of June 29, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 ending September 28, 2019 to be approximately $130 million to $150 million, representing a 10% sequential improvement.
Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "The recent revenue recognition of PIXALUXTM, our mini and microLED solution, in addition to the ongoing advanced packaging progress highlights our expanding market reach and long-term growth potential. In the near-term, we anticipate typical seasonal dynamics to drive ongoing capacity digestion and a gradual business recovery into fiscal 2020."
Earnings Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss these results will be held today, August 1, 2019, beginning at 6:00pm EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.
A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 8th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13692276. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.
Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).
Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company’s products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
127,109
|
|
|
$
|
268,834
|
|
|
$
|
400,225
|
|
|
$
|
704,297
|
|
Cost of sales
|
68,329
|
|
|
141,865
|
|
|
211,073
|
|
|
380,679
|
|
Gross profit
|
58,780
|
|
|
126,969
|
|
|
189,152
|
|
|
323,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
26,294
|
|
|
30,609
|
|
|
82,062
|
|
|
85,484
|
|
Research and development
|
28,229
|
|
|
29,974
|
|
|
87,609
|
|
|
88,881
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,843
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
5,589
|
|
|
5,927
|
|
Restructuring
|
587
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
1,268
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
56,953
|
|
|
62,506
|
|
|
175,235
|
|
|
181,560
|
|
Income from operations
|
1,827
|
|
|
64,463
|
|
|
13,917
|
|
|
142,058
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
3,956
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
11,647
|
|
|
8,420
|
|
Interest expense
|
(632
|
)
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
(1,137
|
)
|
|
(799
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
5,151
|
|
|
67,659
|
|
|
24,427
|
|
|
149,679
|
|
Income tax expense
|
3,864
|
|
|
7,282
|
|
|
19,106
|
|
|
122,494
|
|
Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
144
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,287
|
|
|
$
|
60,256
|
|
|
$
|
5,249
|
|
|
$
|
27,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
64,683
|
|
|
69,125
|
|
|
65,914
|
|
|
70,019
|
|
Diluted
|
65,431
|
|
|
70,302
|
|
|
66,597
|
|
|
71,113
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Supplemental financial data:
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
4,995
|
|
|
$
|
4,951
|
|
|
$
|
15,001
|
|
|
$
|
14,163
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
2,136
|
|
|
4,071
|
|
|
9,312
|
|
|
16,481
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
161
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
384
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,616
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
7,871
|
|
|
5,877
|
|
Research and development
|
820
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
2,430
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
Total equity-based compensation expense
|
$
|
3,597
|
|
|
$
|
2,893
|
|
|
$
|
10,772
|
|
|
$
|
8,224
|
|
|
As of
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Backlog of orders 1
|
$
|
96,690
|
|
|
$
|
146,578
|
|
Number of employees
|
2,721
|
|
|
3,109
|
-
(1) Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
September 29, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
395,538
|
|
|
$
|
320,630
|
|
Restricted cash
|
474
|
|
|
518
|
|
Short-term investments
|
248,000
|
|
|
293,000
|
|
Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $385, respectively
|
151,246
|
|
|
243,373
|
|
Inventories, net
|
98,049
|
|
|
115,191
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
25,133
|
|
|
14,561
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
918,440
|
|
|
987,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
74,851
|
|
|
76,067
|
|
Goodwill
|
56,248
|
|
|
56,550
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
46,198
|
|
|
52,871
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
8,159
|
|
|
9,017
|
|
Equity investments
|
6,301
|
|
|
1,373
|
|
Other assets
|
2,372
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,112,569
|
|
|
$
|
1,185,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Short term debt
|
$
|
71,194
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Accounts payable
|
42,337
|
|
|
48,527
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
63,465
|
|
|
105,978
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
12,258
|
|
|
19,571
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
189,254
|
|
|
174,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing obligation
|
14,701
|
|
|
15,187
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
27,154
|
|
|
25,591
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
84,617
|
|
|
81,491
|
|
Other liabilities
|
9,408
|
|
|
9,188
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
325,134
|
|
|
305,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
530,016
|
|
|
519,244
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(334,248
|
)
|
|
(248,664
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
595,803
|
|
|
613,529
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(4,136
|
)
|
|
(3,902
|
)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
787,435
|
|
|
$
|
880,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,112,569
|
|
|
$
|
1,185,740
|
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(154
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,770
|
|
|
$
|
83,181
|
|
|
$
|
93,843
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities, continuing operations
|
(43,315
|
)
|
|
25,929
|
|
|
30,374
|
|
|
(57,527
|
)
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities, continuing operations
|
20,341
|
|
|
(41,564
|
)
|
|
(38,751
|
)
|
|
(65,805
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(197
|
)
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
(251
|
)
|
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(23,325
|
)
|
|
22,514
|
|
|
74,864
|
|
|
(29,740
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
419,337
|
|
|
340,686
|
|
|
321,148
|
|
|
392,940
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
396,012
|
|
|
$
|
363,200
|
|
|
$
|
396,012
|
|
|
$
|
363,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
248,000
|
|
|
258,000
|
|
|
248,000
|
|
|
258,000
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
|
$
|
644,012
|
|
|
$
|
621,200
|
|
|
$
|
644,012
|
|
|
$
|
621,200
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating
to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
127,109
|
|
|
$
|
268,834
|
|
|
$
|
115,908
|
|
U.S. GAAP income/(loss) from operations
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
64,463
|
|
|
(2,465
|
)
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
587
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(643
|
)
|
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
4,257
|
|
|
$
|
66,386
|
|
|
$
|
(1,239
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
127,109
|
|
|
$
|
268,834
|
|
|
$
|
115,908
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
60,256
|
|
|
(3,555
|
)
|
U.S. GAAP net margin
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
22.4
|
%
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
587
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(643
|
)
|
Income tax expense- Tax Reform
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
78
|
|
|
28
|
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
2,328
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
3,753
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
62,257
|
|
|
198
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Diluted(a)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Diluted
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Diluted(c)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
- GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
- Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
- Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005343/en/
