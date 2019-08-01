Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $127.1 million, net income of $1.3 million and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million.

During its third fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $33.2 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $21.57 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent to $0.12 per share during its third fiscal quarter.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2019



Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2018 Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2019 Net Revenue $127.1 million down 52.7% up 9.7% Gross Profit $58.8 million down 53.7% up 5.8% Gross Margin 46.2% down 100 bps down 170 bps Income from Operations $1.8 million down 97.2% up 172% Operating Margin 1.4% down 2260 bps up 360 bps Net Income $1.3 million down 97.8% up 136.1% Net Margin 1.0% down 2140 bps up 410 bps EPS – Diluted(a) $0.02 down 97.7% up 140%

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2019



Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2018 Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2019 Income from Operations $4.3 million down 93.5% up 458.3% Operating Margin 3.3% down 2140 bps up 440 bps Net Income $3.6 million down 94.2% up 1700% Net Margin 2.8% down 2040 bps up 260 bps EPS - Diluted $0.06 down 93.3% up 100%

* A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of non-GAAP Financial Results” section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While the broad macro environment continues to be dynamic, we continue to generate profits, invest in new organic development, reduce our shares outstanding and drive market acceptance of several new offerings. We continue to maintain operational flexibility and are positioned well for long-term growth."

During the June quarter the Company incurred a $3.9 million tax expense primarily related to jurisdictional income mix and certain recurring non-cash valuation allowances.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $127.1 million.

Gross margin of 46.2%.

Net income of $1.3 million or $0.02 per share; non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million or $0.06 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft were $572.3 million as of June 29, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 ending September 28, 2019 to be approximately $130 million to $150 million, representing a 10% sequential improvement.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "The recent revenue recognition of PIXALUXTM, our mini and microLED solution, in addition to the ongoing advanced packaging progress highlights our expanding market reach and long-term growth potential. In the near-term, we anticipate typical seasonal dynamics to drive ongoing capacity digestion and a gradual business recovery into fiscal 2020."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company’s products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 127,109 $ 268,834 $ 400,225 $ 704,297 Cost of sales 68,329 141,865 211,073 380,679 Gross profit 58,780 126,969 189,152 323,618 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,294 30,609 82,062 85,484 Research and development 28,229 29,974 87,609 88,881 Amortization of intangible assets 1,843 1,962 5,589 5,927 Restructuring 587 (39 ) (25 ) 1,268 Total operating expenses 56,953 62,506 175,235 181,560 Income from operations 1,827 64,463 13,917 142,058 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,956 3,459 11,647 8,420 Interest expense (632 ) (263 ) (1,137 ) (799 ) Income before income taxes 5,151 67,659 24,427 149,679 Income tax expense 3,864 7,282 19,106 122,494 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax — 121 72 144 Net income $ 1,287 $ 60,256 $ 5,249 $ 27,041 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.87 $ 0.08 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.08 $ 0.38 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,683 69,125 65,914 70,019 Diluted 65,431 70,302 66,597 71,113

Three months ended Nine months ended Supplemental financial data: June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,995 $ 4,951 $ 15,001 $ 14,163 Capital expenditures 2,136 4,071 9,312 16,481 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 161 126 471 384 Selling, general and administrative 2,616 2,111 7,871 5,877 Research and development 820 656 2,430 1,963 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,597 $ 2,893 $ 10,772 $ 8,224

As of June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Backlog of orders 1 $ 96,690 $ 146,578 Number of employees 2,721 3,109

Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 29, 2019 September 29, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 395,538 $ 320,630 Restricted cash 474 518 Short-term investments 248,000 293,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $385, respectively 151,246 243,373 Inventories, net 98,049 115,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,133 14,561 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 918,440 987,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,851 76,067 Goodwill 56,248 56,550 Intangible assets, net 46,198 52,871 Deferred income taxes 8,159 9,017 Equity investments 6,301 1,373 Other assets 2,372 2,589 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,112,569 $ 1,185,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $ 71,194 $ — Accounts payable 42,337 48,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,465 105,978 Income taxes payable 12,258 19,571 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 189,254 174,076 Financing obligation 14,701 15,187 Deferred income taxes 27,154 25,591 Income taxes payable 84,617 81,491 Other liabilities 9,408 9,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 325,134 305,533 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 530,016 519,244 Treasury stock, at cost (334,248 ) (248,664 ) Retained earnings 595,803 613,529 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,136 ) (3,902 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 787,435 $ 880,207 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,112,569 $ 1,185,740

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (154 ) $ 36,770 $ 83,181 $ 93,843 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities, continuing operations (43,315 ) 25,929 30,374 (57,527 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities, continuing operations 20,341 (41,564 ) (38,751 ) (65,805 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (197 ) 1,379 60 (251 ) Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,325 ) 22,514 74,864 (29,740 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 419,337 340,686 321,148 392,940 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 396,012 $ 363,200 $ 396,012 $ 363,200 Short-term investments 248,000 258,000 248,000 258,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 644,012 $ 621,200 $ 644,012 $ 621,200

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 127,109 $ 268,834 $ 115,908 U.S. GAAP income/(loss) from operations 1,827 64,463 (2,465 ) U.S. GAAP operating margin 1.4 % 24.0 % (2.1 )% Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,843 1,962 1,869 Restructuring 587 (39 ) (643 ) Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations $ 4,257 $ 66,386 $ (1,239 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 3.3 % 24.7 % (1.1 )%

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 127,109 $ 268,834 $ 115,908 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) 1,287 60,256 (3,555 ) U.S. GAAP net margin 1.0 % 22.4 % (3.1 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,843 1,962 1,869 Restructuring 587 (39 ) (643 ) Income tax expense- Tax Reform — — 2,499 Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items (102 ) 78 28 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,328 2,001 3,753 Non-GAAP net income 3,615 62,257 198 Non-GAAP net margin 2.8 % 23.2 % 0.2 % U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) per share: Basic 0.02 0.87 (0.05 ) Diluted(a) 0.02 0.86 (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b) Basic 0.04 0.03 0.05 Diluted 0.04 0.03 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.90 $ — Diluted(c) $ 0.06 $ 0.89 $ —

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss. Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

