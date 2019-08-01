Wipro startet Co-Innovationszentrum mit Amazon Web Services

|By Business Wire
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), ein führendes globales Unternehmen für Informationstechnologie, Beratung und Geschäftsprozessdienstleistungen, hat heute das Wipro-AWS Launch Pad vorgestellt, ein hochmodernes, immersives Co-Innovationszentrum in Zusammenarbeit mit Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro, mit seinem qualifizierten Team von AWS-zertifizierten Mitarbeitern, ist ein innovationsgeführter Technologiepartner für Kunden auf ihrem Weg der kontinuierlichen Geschäftstransformation.
Dieses hochmoderne „Innovation-In-Aktion“-Zentrum auf dem Campus von Wipro in Kodathi, Bengaluru, wird es Wipro ermöglichen, seine Angebote auf AWS Cloud für Kunden aus allen Branchen zu entwickeln und zu präsentieren. Das Zentrum dient als multidisziplinäre Kundenpräsentations-Drehscheibe für spezialisierte Teams, um Ideen zu generieren, zu kooperieren und futuristische Lösungen zu entwickeln und bereitzustellen, wobei AWS Cloud Services unter anderem in den Bereichen Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Machine Learning (ML), Analytik, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented und Virtual Reality genutzt werden.
Dieses Zentrum ermöglicht einen integrierten Bereitstellungsansatz, der eine beschleunigte Cloud-Einführung für Unternehmen ermöglicht und Kunden dabei unterstützt, Agilität, Sicherheit und Kosten zu verbessern, um eine bessere Geschäftsperformance zu erzielen.
Von der Entwicklung und Schaffung hochmoderner Lösungen bis hin zum Erreichen des Status eines Premier Consulting Partners im AWS Partner Network (APN) hat Wipro eine umfassende Expertise im Bereich AWS Cloud Services zur Bereitstellung transformativer Cloud-Programme entwickelt. Dieses Zentrum unterstreicht das gemeinsame Engagement von Wipro und AWS für innovative Lösungen und hervorragenden Kundenservice.
Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President - Cloud, Wipro Limited sagte: „Das Wipro-AWS Launch Pad demonstriert, was wir am besten können - die Zukunft vor Augen haben und transformative Lösungen für unsere Kunden entwickeln. Mit unserer Expertise im Bereich AWS Cloud Services freuen wir uns, den kontinuierlichen Weg der Geschäftstransformation unserer Kunden durch das Wipro-AWS Launch Pad zu unterstützen.“
Ed Lenta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services, fügte hinzu: „Wipro setzt mit dem Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Maßstäbe, indem es die wirklich innovativen Erfahrungen demonstriert, die auf AWS entwickelt werden können. Als Premium Consulting Partner des AWS Partner Network (APN), der einige unserer größten und transformativsten Projekte vorantreibt, ist es großartig zu sehen, wie die starke Vision von Wipro in Bezug auf Kundenerlebnisse auf eine so ansprechende und eindringliche Weise zum Leben erweckt wird.“
Über Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) ist ein namhaftes globales Dienstleistungsunternehmen für Informationstechnologie, Beratung und Geschäftsabläufe. Wir nutzen das Potenzial von kognitivem Computing, Hyperautomatisierung, Robotik, Cloud, Analysen und neuen Technologien, um unsere Kunden bei der Anpassung an die digitale Welt zu unterstützen und ihnen zum Erfolg zu verhelfen. Wipro genießt internationales Ansehen für sein umfassendes Serviceportfolio und seine starke Verpflichtung zu Nachhaltigkeit und guter Unternehmensbürgerschaft. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt über 175.000 engagierte Mitarbeiter und betreut Kunden auf sechs Kontinenten. Gemeinsam finden wir Ideen und stellen Verbindungen her, um eine bessere und vielversprechende neue Zukunft aufzubauen.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen und Warnhinweise
Bei bestimmten Aussagen in dieser Pressemitteilung in Bezug auf unsere zukünftigen Wachstumsaussichten handelt es sich um zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die eine Reihe von Risiken und Ungewissheiten mit sich bringen, die dazu führen können, dass tatsächliche Ergebnisse maßgeblich von diesen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen abweichen. Die Risiken und Ungewissheiten im Zusammenhang mit diesen Aussagen beziehen sich u. a. auf Fluktuationen bei unseren Einnahmen, Erträgen und Gewinnen, unsere Fähigkeit, Wachstum zu generieren und zu steuern, den intensiven Wettbewerb bei IT-Dienstleistungen, unsere Fähigkeit, unseren Kostenvorsprung zu halten, Lohnerhöhungen in Indien, unsere Fähigkeit, hochqualifizierte Fachleute einzustellen und zu halten, Zeit- und Kostenüberschreitungen bei preis- und zeitgebundenen Rahmenverträgen, Kundenkonzentration, Einwanderungsbeschränkungen, unsere Fähigkeit, unsere internationalen Betriebe zu führen, nachlassende Nachfrage nach Technologien in unseren Schwerpunktbereichen, Störungen in Telekommunikationsnetzen, unsere Fähigkeit, potenzielle Übernahmen erfolgreich abzuschließen und einzubinden, Haftung für Schäden bei unseren Serviceverträgen, den Erfolg der Unternehmen, in die wir strategische Investitionen getätigt haben, Entzug von Sparanreizen durch die öffentliche Hand, politische Instabilität, Krieg, rechtliche Beschränkungen der Kapitalaufnahme oder der Übernahme von Unternehmen außerhalb von Indien, die unbefugte Verwendung unseres geistigen Eigentums sowie allgemeine wirtschaftliche Bedingungen mit Einfluss auf unsere Geschäftstätigkeiten und unsere Branche. Weitere Risiken, die möglicherweise Einfluss auf unsere zukünftigen Betriebsergebnisse haben, werden ausführlicher in unseren Einreichungen bei der US-amerikanischen Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) beschrieben. Diese Unterlagen stehen auf www.sec.gov zur Verfügung. Es ist möglich, dass wir mitunter schriftlich und mündlich zusätzliche zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen machen, darunter Aussagen, die in den Einreichungen des Unternehmens bei der SEC sowie in unseren Aktionärsberichten enthalten sind. Wir verpflichten uns nicht, von uns oder in unserem Namen gemachte zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
