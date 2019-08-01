The Razer Viper Elevates Esports With Optical Switches

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
(CHINAJOY 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today introduced the Razer Viper, a lightweight gaming mouse designed in collaboration with esports professionals and featuring the new Razer Optical Mouse Switches. Housing Razer’s 5G Optical Sensor and minimizing the desktop drag with the Razer Speedflex Cable, the Razer Viper has been fine-tuned for absolute control in competitive play.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006116/en/
The new Razer Viper: a lightweight 69g esports mouse with optical switches (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sporting new Optical Mouse Switches
The Viper is the first Razer mouse to feature the new Optical Mouse Switches, Razer’s fastest switches that offer three times the actuation speed of traditional mechanical mouse switches.
Traditional mechanical switches send electrical signals via metallic contact, creating a residual bouncing effect that can introduce multiple signals. To make sure only a single click is registered, a debounce delay is used – resulting in a slower response time.
With Razer’s Optical Switches, no physical contact is required to send a signal. By using an infrared light beam that passes through a shutter to fire an electrical signal to the computer, the switches respond instantaneously to every finger press, making sure every action is executed to the player’s intent.
With each switch durable for up to 70 million clicks, the Viper’s Optical Mouse Switches are built to withstand the rigors of competitive matches, while delivering the speed and precision players demand.
Field-tested by the pros
Setting a new benchmark for esports mice, the Razer Viper has been field-tested by some of the world’s top esports athletes. MIBR CS:GO legend Epitácio "TACO" de Melo has been using a prototype of the Razer Viper in tournament matches over the past year.
“As soon as I laid my eyes on the Razer Viper, I fell in love with it because the shape is just perfect,” said TACO from MIBR. “The click of the optical switches feels smoother and faster, and the flexibility of the cable makes it awesome for CS:GO.”
Featherweight for hard-hitting performance
At just 69g, the Viper is Razer’s lightest wired mouse ever. The lightweight design is achieved without the need of a skeletal shell, resulting in a solid, ambidextrous chassis that does not compromise on strength and durability. The Viper’s low-weight chassis design is built to meet the rigorous demands of esports competition.
The Viper features the new Razer™ Speedflex Cable. Using a new, low-drag cable covering, gamers will experience less friction and snagging along the normal pinch-points, minimizing desktop and ‘edge drag’ to make large unhindered swipes and snag free movements.
The Razer Viper is fitted with Razer’s acclaimed 5G Optical Sensor, sporting a 16,000 DPI native resolution, 99.4% resolution accuracy and tracking at 450 Inches Per Second (IPS).
Extreme customizability
The Razer Viper is the product of Razer’s continuing collaboration with some of the world’s top esports athletes, resulting in several tournament-grade features for competitive play.
DPI settings can be fine-tuned through the Razer Synapse 3 software and stored using the Viper’s on-board DPI storage, allowing users instant access to their personal settings wherever they are. The Viper is fitted with eight programmable buttons, customizable with macros and secondary functions, giving users quick and easy access to critical actions.
“The Razer Viper has been designed ground up in collaboration with some of Team Razer’s best esports athletes”, says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit. “With Optical Mouse Switches and Razer’s market-leading 5G sensor in an ambidextrous, lightweight mouse, the Viper delivers the high-performance precision and control needed to succeed in any of today’s competitive games.”
For more information on the Razer Viper, please visit www.razer.com/gaming-mice/razer-viper
For more information on Team Razer esports, please visit www.razer.com/team
ABOUT THE RAZER VIPER
- Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches for ultra-fast response
- Razer™ 5G Optical Sensor, 16.000 DPI
- Up to 450 Inches Per Second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration
- 69g lightweight design for swifter, controlled swipes
- Razer™ Speedflex Cable for minimal drag and smooth control
- Onboard DPI storage for personalized settings wherever you go
-
Eight Programmable Buttons for extended customizability
PRICE & AVAILABILITY
$79.99 USD / €89.99 MSRP
US/CANADA – Razer.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Best Buy store shelves on Aug 1 at 5PM PDT / 8PM EST
Global – NOW
PRODUCT ASSETS
Download product images here
Find the official product video here
Find the Optical Mouse Switch video here
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006116/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT