TÜV Rheinland Publishes the White Paper of Cybersecurity Trends 2019: Coping with Digital Risks and Escorting for Global Information Security

August 1, 2019
On August 1, 2019, TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland) held the Digital and Cybersecurity Forum in Guangzhou, focusing on information security trends and solutions in the context of digital transformation in multiple fields. Meanwhile, TÜV Rheinland formally released the White Paper of Cybersecurity Trends 2019 at the forum. This white paper includes analysis on eight global trends and forecasts on information security and data protection. It shares frontier insights and practices, and discusses how enterprises can cope with information security risks and establish a standardized and secure information management system in the digital age, with a view to providing solutions for the industry, automobile, IoT, and other fields.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006142/en/
Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, unveiled the main contents of the white paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
Focus on digital transformation and information security to cope with challenges of Industry 4.0
In recent years, worldwide information security incidents have emerged one after another: new attack vectors for security vulnerabilities have been discovered; ransomware attacks have hit ports in Atlanta, San Diego, and Barcelona; social networking software has been found to misuse data. These information security incidents alert us once again that in the global digital transformation process, information security incidents not only seriously threaten the privacy and security of users, but also pose huge risks to the core assets of enterprises, affecting their operation, development, and reputation. At the Guangzhou forum, Chinese and German experts in information security, with focus on the automobile, industry, Internet of Things, and other fields, comprehensively discussed and shared their insights on the challenges and solutions under the information security environment from multiple perspectives.
Paolo Condelli, an expert of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, combining a number of the information security incidents that have taken place globally in recent years, explained the challenges and thoughts that enterprises are facing in the digital transformation process in the industry, automobile, and Internet fields. He stated that enterprises need to always keep an eye on and review new laws and regulations that may affect cybersecurity in their industries. They should conduct professional assessment of factories and products to understand the risks, and regularly monitor network systems to improve enterprise productivity and product safety with the help of new connectivity systems.
In a look at industry, Deng Zhongmou and Li Xiang, Senior Consultants of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, respectively analyzed the trends in digital transformation pertaining to Industry 4.0 and the information security issues in the industrial field. They pointed out that enterprises are faced with multiple challenges related to control security, data security, cybersecurity, and equipment security in the era of Industry 4.0, in addition to such risks as lack of information security design in industrial control systems, general product exposure to numerous security vulnerabilities, and lack of information security awareness in industrial control, operation, and maintenance. It is urgent for enterprises to establish corresponding security systems, conduct diagnosis and assessment through third-party organizations, and implement security protection solutions as early as possible.
Information security is one of the key success factors in the automobile industry. Benjamin Herzog, Senior Consultant of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, expounded on the information security standards of the automobile industry based on the TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) assessment model. He noted that all suppliers and service providers for automotive manufacturers as well as suppliers who process sensitive information from the respective firms should be interested in actively using TISAX, in order to meet the requirements of their customers.
Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) drafted and implemented by the EU came into force in May 2018, the protection of personal data, privacy, and property has been enforced and recognized legally. However, many enterprises are concerned about the impact of GDPR. At the forum Dr. Li Qin, Senior Consultant of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, delivered a speech on how IT compliance can improve cybersecurity. Paolo Condelli also gave a keynote speech entitled “IoT Functional Interoperability – TÜV Rheinland Smart Testing Platform”, which will help enterprises make full preparations for actively responding to the technical requirements of GDPR and break through bottlenecks in data and privacy security in the industry.
Additionally, Ms. Wu Dongmei, from the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Huangpu District, Guangzhou provided a detailed introduction of the policies related to digital transformation of enterprises in Huangpu District. Ji Yijun, Security Architect of JD, combining various enterprise practices, shared insight on the initiative reform of JD Mall information security architecture driven by risk management.
White Paper of Cybersecurity Trends 2019 released, and eight trends and forecasts revealed by TÜV Rheinland
In order to support organizations effectively foresee possible information security risks and cope with the increasingly severe cybersecurity challenges in the context of global digital transformation, TÜV Rheinland officially released the White Paper of Cybersecurity Trends 2019 at the forum.
Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, unveiled the main contents of the white paper. In this year’s report, the top global experts from TÜV Rheinland present eight trends and forecasts in cybersecurity and data protection. They explore how the evolution of cybercrime is affecting target-rich environments such as Operational Technology (OT) in industry and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the impact of the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage and the balance of power across senior management functions. They also anticipate the increasing maturity of evolving concepts such as red team penetration testing, agile security, security automation, machine learning, and big data analytics.
According to Frank Luzsicza, “The challenges of cybersecurity may seem overwhelming, but what matters far more is our ability to face these issues head on. At TÜV Rheinland, we firmly believe that with long-term dedication to innovation and investment in developing expertise, coupled with our unwavering commitment to client success, significant progress can be made.”
Click here to download the white paper for more details, and get a free Quick Scan of your enterprise app.
Join hands with industry leader to promote the development of information security
As one of the highlights of the forum, TÜV Rheinland unveiled the “Excellence Individual in Information Security” award, recognizing outstanding contribution to information security in the software industry. SINObase (Beijing) Marketing Technology Co., Ltd. (SINObase) stands out among enterprises by virtue of its effective implementation of GDPR standards, and was awarded this honor.
Meng Yandong, Partner and COO of SINObase, attended the awarding ceremony and delivered a speech. She shared with the guests how SINObase follows GDPR for standardized management in the Chinese market environment, as well as the opportunities and achievements brought by GDPR for enterprise development and its core product, SmartOne.
“Currently, those doing GDPR projects in China are often hardware enterprises. No enterprise is engaged in GDPR related to software, especially software products, let alone marketing software,” said Ms. Meng with confidence and expectation. “We have taken the lead in the implementation of GDPR through SmartOne. After the completion of this project, SINObase is expected to become the first enterprise in the industry to obtain GDPR qualification. We hope to protect the data privacy of enterprise users and help them achieve the best experience in the business chain. In the future, SINObase will continue to work with TÜV Rheinland to create value for information security services with more enterprises.”
About SINObase
As a leading marketing automation service provider in China, SINObase provides integrated and efficient one-stop “marketing automation SAAS platform + marketing application service” solutions for many industry customers, including Fortune Global 500 and well-known domestic enterprises such as Dell China, Fuji Xerox, Symantec, Oracle, Dongfeng Peugeot, Lenovo, and Baidu. Its core product, SmartOne, is a customer data platform with cross-sector marketing capabilities, which can open up internal and external data channels, provide seamless intelligent links, and securely control the full process of marketing activities.
