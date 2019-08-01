Computer Graphics Community Arrives in Los Angeles, Reports Record Numbers at SIGGRAPH 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
The SIGGRAPH 2019 conference in downtown L.A. concluded with its highest attendance since 2013, boasting 18,700 global professionals in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The 46th annual SIGGRAPH wrapped today at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006149/en/
photo by Jim Hagarty © 2019 ACM SIGGRAPH
On the conclusion of this year’s event, SIGGRAPH 2019 Conference Chair Mikki Rose said, “SIGGRAPH 2019 was a true spectacle for our community and I could not be happier for this event to have helped creators and scientists recharge and refuel for the year ahead. This year’s presenters delivered incredible content, once again, and I saw more young folks eager to learn than I’ve seen in my 17 years volunteering. I am so proud to be part of this global community and cannot wait to see it thrive for many years to come.”
SIGGRAPH 2019 played host to the latest innovations in art, science, technology, and more from over 700 presenters throughout its five-day stay in downtown L.A., and was enjoyed by an international audience from 79 countries. Representation out of six of seven continents included participants from the United States, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, France, Brazil, China, and more. Not to be out done, this year’s Exhibition housed more than 180 diverse companies, each showcasing the latest in computer graphics hardware, software, and more. Select livestreamed sessions also reached an audience of nearly 20K additional viewers.
Other highlights from the conference included a fireside-chat format keynote on career and industry from Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso (watch the livestream); the presentation of over 150 research papers; four world-premiere immersive experiences from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Magic Leap, Epic Games, and Parallux and NYU Future Reality Lab; a one-night-only Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater event at Microsoft Theater; SIGGRAPH’s two-day Business Symposium; sneak peek Production Sessions focusing on not only film and games but prestige TV from Netflix and HBO; a Talk on foundational principles for “the metaverse” from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney; Tuesday night’s Real-Time Live! retrospective and live awards vote; the first-ever 55-seat venue for virtual reality storytelling in the VR Theater; and, a special session celebrating 40 years of the Facial Action Coding System, or FACS. Attendees also enjoyed digital art installations and the chance to create and make within the Experience Hall.
SIGGRAPH 2019 Conference Award Winners:
Art Gallery
Best in Show – “RuShi”
John Wong, John Wong Art
Art Papers
Best in Show – “CAVE: Making Collective Virtual Narrative”
Kris Layng, Ken Perlin, Corrine Brenner, and Sebastian Herscher, New York University / Courant and Parallux; and, Thomas Meduri, New York University / Courant and VRNOVO
Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater
Best in Show – “Purl” by Kristen Lester, Pixar Animation Studios (United States)
Best Student Project – “Stuffed” by Élise Simoulin of Supinfocom Rubika (France)
Jury’s Choice – “The Stained Club” by Mélanie Lopez of Supinfocom Rubika (France)
Audience Choice* – “Mayday – Final Chapter” by Muh Chen, Grass Jelly Studio (Taiwan)
Emerging Technologies
Best in Show – “Matching Visual Acuity and Prescription: Towards AR for Humans”
Jonghyun Kim, Michael Stengel, Ben Boudaoud, Josef Spjut, Kaan Akşit, David Luebke, Rachel Albert, Trey Greer, Ward Lopes, Zander Majercik, and Peter Shirley, NVIDIA; Jui-Yi Wu, NVIDIA and National Chiao Tung University; Morgan McGuire, NVIDIA and University of Waterloo; and, Youngmo Jeong, NVIDIA and Seoul National University
Immersive (Immersive Pavilion and VR Theater)
Best in Show – “Bonfire”
Larry Cutler, Eric Darnell, Wei Wang, Michael Hutchinson, and Nathaniel Dirksen, Baobab Studios
Real-Time Live**
Best in Show and Audience Choice – “GauGAN: Semantic Image Synthesis With Spatially Adaptive Normalization”
Taesung Park, University of California Berkeley; Ting-Chun Wang, Chris Hebert, Gavriil Klimov, and Ming-Yu Liu, NVIDIA; and, Jun-Yan Zhu, MIT
For more information about SIGGRAPH 2019, including official photographs from the conference, visit our press kit. To view select recorded sessions, click here. The 47th annual SIGGRAPH conference will be held in Washington, D.C., 19–23 July 2020.
*Vote tallied on-site via survey poll.
**Best in Show award determined by a six-member jury; Audience Choice award determined by the live audience.
About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2019
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community where researchers, artists, and technologists collide to progress applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience for inspiring transformative advancements across the disciplines of computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2019, the 46th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, took place from 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006149/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT