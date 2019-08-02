Seagate Technology Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”) today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 28, 2019.

“We continued to execute well in the June quarter in the midst of an uncertain global environment. We once again delivered on all of our financial expectations, while driving higher operating profit and earnings per share quarter-over-quarter, and demonstrating our ongoing focus on optimizing free cash flow,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

“As we enter our next fiscal year, global industry conditions have started to improve, particularly among cloud and hyperscale customers. Seagate is in a strong strategic position to address growing demand for mass storage. In March, we began shipping the industry’s highest capacity 16 terabyte drives. Qualifications are progressing well and we remain on track to ramp production in order to meet future demand. We have also begun to qualify our dual-actuator technology with multiple customers, which doubles drive performance while maintaining the same capacity. Seagate’s strong technology pipeline continues to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions for customers to manage ever-increasing amounts of data.”

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP FQ4 2019 FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 FQ4 2018 Revenue ($M) $2,371 $2,835 $2,371 $2,835 Gross Margin 26.3% 31.9% 26.8% 32.4% Net Income ($M) $983 $461 $239 $475 Diluted Earnings Per Share $3.54 $1.57 $0.86 $1.62

Annual Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue ($M) $10,390 $11,184 $10,391 $11,178 Gross Margin 28.2% 30.1% 28.7% 30.7% Net Income ($M) $2,012 $1,182 $1,375 $1,609 Diluted Earnings Per Share $7.06 $4.05 $4.82 $5.51

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company recognized a one-time deferred tax benefit of $702 million resulting from a release of a valuation allowance related primarily to our U.S. deferred tax assets, which is reflected in GAAP Net Income, but excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income. This was driven by improvements in the Company’s profitability outlook in the U.S. including our efforts to structurally and operationally align our enterprise data solutions business with the rest of the Company. This does not materially change our future worldwide effective tax rate.

The Company generated $448 million in cash flow from operations and $297 million in free cash flow during the fiscal fourth quarter. For fiscal year 2019, the Company generated $1.8 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.2 billion in free cash flow. Seagate’s balance sheet is healthy and during the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $174 million and repurchased 7.8 million ordinary shares for $350 million. For the full year, the Company paid cash dividends of $713 million and repurchased 21 million ordinary shares for $963 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 billion at the end of the quarter. There were 269 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on October 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 25, 2019. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

Starting in the fiscal first quarter of 2020 share-based compensation will be excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP results. Given the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining share-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company's control, the Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the Company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude share-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results. This is consistent with the majority of our industry peers.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its 14-week fiscal first quarter 2020:

Revenue of $2.55 billion, plus or minus 5%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.90, plus or minus 5%

Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of acquired intangible assets and estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.05 per share and $0.12 per share, respectively.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted including, but not limited to, accelerated depreciation, impairment, and other charges related to cost saving efforts, restructuring charges, strategic investment losses or impairment recognized, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available, but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018(a) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,220 $ 1,853 Accounts receivable, net 989 1,184 Inventories 970 1,053 Other current assets 184 220 Total current assets 4,363 4,310 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,869 1,792 Investment in debt security — 1,275 Goodwill 1,237 1,237 Other intangible assets, net 111 188 Deferred income taxes 1,114 417 Other assets, net 191 191 Total Assets $ 8,885 $ 9,410 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,420 $ 1,728 Accrued employee compensation 169 253 Accrued warranty 91 112 Current portion of long-term debt — 499 Accrued expenses 552 598 Total current liabilities 2,232 3,190 Long-term accrued warranty 104 125 Long-term accrued income taxes 4 10 Other non-current liabilities 130 100 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,253 4,320 Total Liabilities 6,723 7,745 Total Equity 2,162 1,665 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 8,885 $ 9,410

(a) The information in this column was derived from the Company’s audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 29, 2018.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Fiscal Years Ended June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 (a) Revenue $ 2,371 $ 2,835 $ 10,390 $ 11,184 Cost of revenue 1,747 1,931 7,458 7,820 Product development 241 259 991 1,026 Marketing and administrative 108 140 453 562 Amortization of intangibles 6 6 23 53 Restructuring and other, net (63 ) (6 ) (22 ) 89 Total operating expenses 2,039 2,330 8,903 9,550 Income from operations 332 505 1,487 1,634 Interest income 17 15 84 38 Interest expense (55 ) (54 ) (224 ) (236 ) Other, net (3 ) — 25 (18 ) Other expense, net (41 ) (39 ) (115 ) (216 ) Income before income taxes 291 466 1,372 1,418 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (692 ) 5 (640 ) 236 Net income $ 983 $ 461 $ 2,012 $ 1,182 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.57 $ 1.61 $ 7.13 $ 4.10 Diluted 3.54 1.57 7.06 4.05 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 275 287 282 288 Diluted 278 293 285 292 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 2.52 $ 2.52

(a) The information in this column was derived from the Company’s audited Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended June 29, 2018.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Fiscal Years Ended June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 (a) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,012 $ 1,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 541 598 Share-based compensation 99 112 Impairment of assets 3 — Deferred income taxes (690 ) 193 Other non-cash operating activities, net (97 ) (11 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 204 16 Inventories 80 (71 ) Accounts payable (268 ) 65 Accrued employee compensation (84 ) 16 Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty (81 ) (46 ) Other assets and liabilities 42 59 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,761 2,113 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (602 ) (366 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 144 71 Proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 29 — Purchase of debt security — (1,279 ) Proceeds from redemption of debt security 1,283 — Purchases of strategic investments (18 ) — Proceeds from sale of strategic investments 10 — Other investing activities, net — (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 846 (1,588 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Redemption and repurchase of debt (819 ) (214 ) Dividends to shareholders (713 ) (726 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (963 ) (361 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (31 ) (23 ) Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 245 — Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans 69 113 Net cash used in financing activities (2,212 ) (1,211 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1 ) — Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 394 (686 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 1,857 2,543 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 2,251 $ 1,857

(a) The information in this column was derived from the Company’s audited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended June 29, 2018.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of adjusted revenue, gross margin, net income, diluted EPS and operating expenses which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses. These non-GAAP financial measures may be provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results and because it is similar to the approach used in connection with the financial models and estimates published by financial analysts who follow the Company.

These non-GAAP results are some of the primary measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts and gross margin) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 GAAP Revenue $ 2,371 $ 2,835 $ 10,390 $ 11,184 Adjustment to discontinued products — — 1 (6 ) Non-GAAP Revenue $ 2,371 $ 2,835 $ 10,391 $ 11,178 GAAP Gross Margin $ 624 $ 904 $ 2,932 $ 3,364 Adjustment to discontinued products — — 1 (6 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — — — 2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12 14 52 57 Other charges — — (1 ) 11 Non-GAAP Gross Margin $ 636 $ 918 $ 2,984 $ 3,428 GAAP Gross Margin 26.3 % 31.9 % 28.2 % 30.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 26.8 % 32.4 % 28.7 % 30.7 % GAAP Operating Expenses $ 292 $ 399 $ 1,445 $ 1,730 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — — (2 ) (6 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5 ) (5 ) (19 ) (48 ) Restructuring and other, net 63 6 22 (89 ) Other charges — (1 ) — (5 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 350 $ 399 $ 1,446 $ 1,582 GAAP Net Income $ 983 $ 461 $ 2,012 $ 1,182 Adjustment to discontinued products — — 1 (6 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — — 2 8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17 19 71 105 Restructuring and other, net (63 ) (6 ) (22 ) 89 Losses recognized on the early redemption and repurchase of debt — — — 4 Strategic investment losses or impairment recognized — 8 2 11 Other charges 4 1 3 16 Income tax adjustments (702 ) (8 ) (694 ) 200 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 239 $ 475 $ 1,375 $ 1,609 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation 278 293 285 292 GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 3.54 $ 1.57 $ 7.06 $ 4.05 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.86 $ 1.62 $ 4.82 $ 5.51 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 448 $ 468 $ 1,761 $ 2,113 Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 151 96 602 366 Free Cash Flow $ 297 $ 372 $ 1,159 $ 1,747

The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Adjustment to discontinued products

These adjustments relate to sales of certain discontinued products or changes in sales provision for discontinued products. These adjustments are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures as these adjustments are not indicative of the underlying ongoing operating performance.

Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts

These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measure due to its inconsistency in amount and frequency and are excluded to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s acquisitions. Consequently, these expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Other charges

The other charges primarily include write-off of certain discontinued inventory and expense related to disposed business. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Restructuring and other, net

Restructuring charges and other, net are costs associated with restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities and other related costs. These also exclude charges or gains from sale of properties. These costs or benefits do not reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Losses Recognized on the early redemption and repurchase of debt

From time to time, the Company incurs losses from the early redemption and repurchase of certain long-term debt instruments. These losses represent the difference between the reacquisition costs and the par value of the debt extinguished and include the write off of any related unamortized debt issuance costs. The amount of these charges may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt.

Strategic investment gains or losses or impairment recognized

From time to time, the Company incurs losses or gains from strategic investment accounted under equity method of accounting or records impairments charges which are not considered as part of its ongoing operating performance. The resulting expense or gain is inconsistent in amount and frequency and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Income tax adjustments

Benefit or provision for income taxes represents the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments determined using a hybrid with and without method and effective tax rate for the applicable adjustment and jurisdiction. For fiscal year 2019, it also includes impacts from a release of valuation allowance related primarily to the Company’s U.S. deferred tax assets. This was driven by improvements in the Company’s profitability outlook in the U.S. including the Company’s effort to structurally and operationally align its enterprise data solutions business with the rest of the Company. This does not materially change the Company’s future worldwide effective tax rate. For fiscal year 2018, it includes impacts from the re-measurement of the Company’s U.S. deferred tax assets at the lower 21% tax rate resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities less acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. This non-GAAP financial measure is used by management to assess the Company’s sources of liquidity, capital structure and operating performance.

