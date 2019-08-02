Global Content Intelligence Market Valued at $485 Million in 2019 is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 2, 2019 09:38 AM EDT
The "Content Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global content intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2019-2024.
The major growth drivers for the market include the need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis. However, the vast volume of content acts as restraint by restricting marketers to deliver the right content to the right audience effectively.
Services component growing at the highest rate during the forecast period
Various vendors offer services associated with content intelligence to effectively implement content strategies considering the nascent stage of technology adoption. Some of the services provided by vendors to its customers are training/education, support, consulting/expertise, managed services, and others.
These services accelerate deployment, reduce delays, support integration, and provide custom training. The role of service holds importance as it improves the Return on Investment (RoI) and enables effective implementation of content intelligence.
Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Countries in Europe are ahead in the adoption of content intelligence are UK, Germany, France, Italy. The adoption of AI among various end-user industries, such as marketing, security, retail, healthcare, and fintech, and the presence of domestic AI software developers are supplementing the overall growth of content intelligence in the region.
Organizations in Europe have been widely adopting the content intelligence to offer clients with personalized content as per the needs, thereby augmenting customer loyalty and retention.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes the study of the key players offering content intelligence platform solutions. It profiles major vendors in the global content intelligence market including Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Content Intelligence Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2019 and 2024
4.3 Market By Deployment Type, 2019 and 2024
4.4 Market By Vertical, 2019 and 2024
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Align Content Strategy With Business Goals
5.2.1.2 Maximized Returns By Implementing Content Strategies to Reach Targeted Audience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Huge Volume of Content Restricting Marketers to Effectively Deliver Right Content to Right Audience
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Amplifying and Enhancing Customer Experience With Personalized Content
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of New Technologies Such as AI, ML, and Big Data Providing Stage for More Advanced Capabilities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Resources and Time Constraint Challenge Marketers to Produce Quality Contents Consistently
6 Content Intelligence Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 The Rising Demand of Content Intelligence Among Enterprises to Enhance the Content Strategies is Expected to Drive the Growth in the Market
6.3 Services
6.3.1 The Demand for Services is Expected to Increase as These Services Magnify the RoI on Content Marketing Investment
7 Content Intelligence Market By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 the Cloud Based Deployments of Content Intelligence Solutions are Expected to Surge Due to Seamless Integration Between Content Consumption Platforms and Content Intelligence Platforms
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 The Demand for On-Premises Based Deployment are Expected to be Less as Enterprises are Preferring Online Medium to Market Content
7.4 Hybrid
7.4.1 Hybrid Deployment Allows the Flexibility of Both Cloud and On-Premises Which Will Drive the Growth of the Market
8 Content Intelligence Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Among SMES is More as Many Enterprises are Keen on Utilizing the Benefits of Content Intelligence and Stay Ahead in Competition.
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 The Ability to Adopt as Well as Leverage the Benefits of Advanced Technologies Will Drive the Growth Among Large Enterprises
9 Content Intelligence Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.2.1 The Changing Dynamics of an App-Based Ecosystem is Enabling the Banking Sector to Leverage Ai and Adopt It With the Business Necessities
9.3 Government and Public Sector
9.3.1 Government Entities are Deploying Content Intelligence to Share the Content That Informs and Educates Consumers
9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.4.1 Content Intelligence is an Effective Marketing Tool, Which Aids Various Hospitals and Health Providers in Increasing Patient Engagement and Trust Building
9.5 IT and Telecommunications
9.5.1 Enterprises Among These Verticals are Leveraging the Benefits of Content Intelligence to Retain Customers and Build Trust Among Its Users
9.6 Manufacturing
9.6.1 The Enterprises in Manufacturing Sector are Implementing Content Intelligence to Become More Customer-Centric and Spread Its Reach By Offering Personalized Content
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.7.1 Need for Managing the Content in This Industry Vertical Among Publishers, Broadcasters, and Media Portal Providers to Offer Online Audience With the Contextual Experiences Will Drive the Market
9.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.8.1 The Content Intelligence Plays an Unprecedented Role in the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Vertical By Improving Customer Engagement Through Ecommerce Platform
9.9 Travel and Hospitality
9.9.1 Companies Operating in This Industry Vertical are Making Efficient use of the Digital Content to Facilitate Content Marketers Determine New Prospects Better Customer Engagement
9.10 Others
9.10.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Will Increase as Enterprises Will Leverage the Benefits of Content Intelligence
10 Content Intelligence Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Presence of Large Vendors Will Drive the Market Growth in Country
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growing Awareness About the Significance of Content Strategy Will Drive the Market
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Increase in Digital Transformation to Drive the Adoption Among Organizations in the UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 New Government Regulations and Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for Providing Delightful Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Australia
10.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Increase the Growth Opportunities
10.4.2 Singapore
10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements of the Enterprises in the Country to Assist in Growth of Content Intelligence
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Increasing use of Connected Technology to Increase the Demand for Solutions in Japan
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation to Drive the Growth of Content Intelligence in the Country
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation to Boost the Growth
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Need for Enhancing Customer Experience to Boost the Demand for Solutions
10.5.4 Other Countries
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.1.1 New Product Launches
11.1.2 Business Expansions
11.1.3 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adobe
(Business Overview, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)
12.2 M-Files
12.3 OpenText
12.4 Curata
12.5 Scoop.it
12.6 Socialbakers
12.7 Atomic Reach
12.8 OneSpot
12.9 Vennli
12.10 Idio
12.11 Abbyy
12.12 Content Insights
12.13 Knotch
12.14 Smartlogic
12.15 Conductor
12.16 Concured
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba1yn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005268/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT