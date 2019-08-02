Global 802.15.4 IoT Markets Report 2019: Annual Shipments of 802.15.4 Mesh Chipsets will Reach 1 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 2, 2019 09:53 AM EDT
The "802.15.4 IoT Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fifteen years of advances for power management, wireless mesh networking, application profiles and multi-protocol chipset integration are driving the 802.15.4 ecosystem to new heights. Within the next year, there will be a billion devices worldwide using 802.15.4 network protocols such as Zigbee, Thread or Wi-SUN.
IoT device manufacturers have fewer risks today due to chipset costs approaching $1 in high volumes and the emergence of multi-protocol chips that combine 802.15.4 wireless mesh networking and BLE. These new chips will soon be ubiquitous by leveraging BLE's smartphone app integration with 802.15.4's reliable mesh, security and advanced smart home profiles.
With dozens of 802.15.4 chipset suppliers today, there are several combo chips available from leading 802.15.4 chipset suppliers including Silicon Labs, Qorvo, NXP and Texas Instruments as well as innovators and newer entrants such as Qualcomm, Nordic Semiconductor and Redpine Signals.
With combination 802.15.4/BLE chipsets developers are seeing significant demand, lower product development costs, faster time to market and the ability to create new product categories. For example, Signify's recently launched 802.15.4/BLE smart light bulbs give mass-market customers a hub-less smart lighting option that can be upgraded to a whole-home wireless mesh network later.
By 2024, global annual shipments of 802.15.4 mesh chipsets will reach 1 billion. Zigbee will make up the largest portion but protocols using IPv6 such as Thread and Wi-SUN will increase faster. Multi-protocol chipsets that include 802.15.4 and other technologies such as Bluetooth LE and/or WiFi will make up 1 in 4 by this time.
For this report (15th edition), we did an exhaustive investigation of the 802.15.4 ecosystem including phone interviews and surveys with component suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and distributors targeting 20+ market segments.
We provide 6-year market size forecasts by product design (e.g., chipset/module), technology, frequency, topology, geography, chipset/module revenues and average sale price. The report also includes 802.15.4 chipset market shares, an in-depth value system analysis and 90+ company profiles.
A few of the latest developments for 802.15.4 markets include the following:
Smart Homes & Buildings:
- Dozens of mainstream CE products with embedded 802.15.4 including modems/set-top boxes by Arris, Comcast, Dish/Echostar, Technicolor and Verizon; WiFi routers by eero, Google, Linksys, Samsung, TP-Link and Extreme Networks; Nest's webcams; and Amazon's Echo Plus voice-controlled speaker that is also a smart home hub.
- Hundreds of Zigbee and 802.15.4 products are sold from retail consumer channels.
- Managed service platforms such as Comcast's Xfinity Home with millions of subscribers.
- Increasing demand for wireless smart lighting platforms has resulted in acquisitions such as Current (GE) of Daintree and Osram of Digital Lumens.
- Smart lighting systems using 802.15.4 currently cover 1 billion square feet in offices, warehouses, factories, retail stores/malls, schools, universities and government buildings.
Smart Metering:
- Great Britain retailers are rolling out 50 million smart meters with plans to be completed within the next few years. Each household will have several Zigbee chips for hubs, electric/gas meters and in-home energy management devices.
- Japan 's electric utilities are on track to have 68 million smart electric meters to be deployed by 2020 with the majority of these to have two 802.15.4g chips for the Wi-SUN compliant metering network and Home Area Network (HAN) interface.
Smart Cities:
- Florida Power & Light has 500,000 smart streetlights using a 802.15.4g compliant IPv6 network by Silver Spring (Itron), the largest smart lighting deployment to date.
- Silver Spring's smart streetlighting systems have also been deployed in major cities around the world including Bristol, Copenhagen, Chicago, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, Halifax and Kingston, Jamaica.
- Other 802.15.4 compliant smart city networking systems are available from CIMCON, CyanConnode, DimOnOff, Honeywell, Huawei, Landis+Gyr, Trilliant and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Scope
3. Methodology
- The Ecosystem
- WSN Market Landscapes
- Total Potential Market Sizing
- 802.15.4 Market Landscapes
- Smart Homes & Buildings
- Utility Networks & Smart Cities
- Industrial Automation & Logistics
4. The Value System
5. Trends & Developments
- Mesh Networking
- IP Addressability
- Multi-Protocol Chips
6. WSN Technologies & Standards
- IEEE 802.15.4
- IEEE 802.15.4e
- IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)
- IEEE 802.15.4z (Enhanced Impulse Radio)
- Zigbee
- Zigbee PRO 2017
- Zigbee 3.0
- Zigbee Home Automation
- Zigbee Light Link
- Zigbee Building Automation
- Zigbee Green Power
- Smart Energy
- JupiterMesh
- Dotdot
- The Thread Group
- Fairhair Alliance
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- Wi-SUN Profiles
- Enhanced HAN (Home Area Network)
- Wi-SUN FAN (Field Area Network)
- UWB Alliance
- Industrial WSN Standards
- WirelessHART
- ISA100 Wireless
- WIA-PA
- IETF Standards
- OMA SpecWorks
- Open Source Initiatives
- Competing Alternatives
- WiFi
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- EnOcean
- Z-Wave
- Low Power Wide Area Network Technologies
- Network Tests
- Battery Comparison in Years by 1 to 3 Volt Node
- 1 Volt Chipset Test
- Battery Lifetime Series Years
7. Market Size Forecasts
- Methodology
- Total WSN Chipsets - Moderate & Aggressive
- Total WSN Chipsets by Landscape
- Total WSN Chipsets by Market Segment
- Total WSN Chipsets by Technology
- 802.15.4 Units - Moderate & Aggressive
- 802.15.4 Revenues - Moderate & Aggressive
- 802.15.4 Units by Market
- 802.15.4 Revenues by Market
- 802.15.4 Units by Application
- 802.15.4 Revenues by Application
- 802.15.4 Average Sale Prices
- 802.15.4 Units by Geography
- 802.15.4 Units by Protocol
- 802.15.4 Units by Topology
- 802.15.4 Units by Frequency
- 802.15.4 Units by Product Design
8. Target Markets
9. Smart Home
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Units by Application
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
10. Entertainment Controls
- Summary
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
11. Health & Wellness
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Units by Application
- Chipset/Module Revenues
12. Smart Buildings
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Units by Application
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
13. Advanced Metering/Distributed Energy Resources
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
14. Smart Cities
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
15. Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture & Others
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- 802.15.4 & Others
- Moderate & Aggressive
- Chipset/Module Revenues
- Units by Protocol
16. The Competitive Landscape
- Chipsets
- 802.15.4 & Zigbee Market Shares
- Product Segmentation
- Chipset Profiles
- Network Stacks & Modules
- Product Segmentation
- Stacks & Modules Profiles
- Devices & Vertical Systems
- Software & IoT Platforms
- Automation/IT Platforms
Companies Mentioned
- Dotdot
- Fairhair Alliance
- JupiterMesh
- Nordic Semiconductor
- NXP
- Qorvo
- Qualcomm
- Redpine Signals.
- Signify
- Silicon Labs
- Smart Energy
- Texas Instruments
- The Thread Group
- Thread
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- Zigbee
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53b7n8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005280/en/
