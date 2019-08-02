Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 2, 2019 10:57 AM EDT
The "The Middle East and North Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telecoms market revenue in the middle east and North Africa (MENA) will increase at a cagr of 1.4% between 2018 and 2024, driven by the growing adoption of fixed broadband and mobile data services across the region. This report provides a full update of our 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for MENA as a whole and for 12 key countries.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and 12 key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary and recommendations
- Telecoms service revenue in the Middle East and North Africa will reach USD72 billion by 2024
- Monetising high-speed internet and mobile data access will be crucial to achieve telecoms retail revenue growth in MENA
- Geographical coverage: NGA and 4G/5G penetration will be the highest in GCC countries and in Israel
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: the average spend per capita has declined, mainly due to increased competition in the GCC region
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each country in the Middle East and North Afric18. Market overview: the fast adoption of fixed broadband and mobile data services will help telecoms operators to maintain service revenue growth
- Mobile: mobile services will account for most of the telecoms revenue in the region, driven by the growing demand for data and the fast migration from 3G to 4G
- Mobile: population service penetration will remain flat because most of the mature markets have reached saturation point
- Mobile: ARPU levels will be highly dependent on GDP per capita, competition levels and the penetration of data services
- Mobile: the total mobile revenue will continue to increase due to the demand for data and the introduction of faster networks such as LTE and 5G
- Fixed: the increase in household broadband penetration will be boosted by NGA network roll-outs and a growing demand for fixed data connectivity
- Fixed: broadband penetration will increase in all countries in MENA, but the gap between the most and least penetrated countries will widen
- Fixed: increasing competitiveness will lead to a decline in ASPU, but the demand for higher-speed services and bundling will lead to fixed broadband revenue growth
- Fixed: broadband penetration will continue to increase across the region and VDSL will become the predominant access technology by 2024
- Specialist business services: revenue growth will be fuelled by increased spending on mobile data and a growing demand for high-bandwidth dedicated connections
- IoT: the total IoT value chain revenue in MENA will grow to over USD6.7 billion by 2024
- Pay TV: revenue for traditional pay TV and operator-delivered OTT services will continue to grow in MENA
3. Individual country forecasts
- Egypt: there are strong revenue growth prospects in both the fixed and mobile markets due to growing demand and infrastructure investments
- Egypt: VDSL will be the dominant fixed broadband technology in 2024, supported by the growing demand for high-speed connectivity services
- Egypt: the increase in fixed broadband revenue will be the main contributor to telecoms revenue growth during the forecast period
- Egypt: forecast changes
- Kuwait: investments in fixed infrastructure should provide a basis for future growth in fixed broadband take-up and revenue
- Kuwait: fibre optics will become the dominant fixed broadband technology in Kuwait by 2024
- Kuwait: fixed market revenue growth will be driven by the expanding fibreoptic network footprint and encouraging service take-up
- Kuwait: forecast changes
- Oman: the total market revenue will increase thanks to the growth of the fixed broadband segment and the slow recovery of the mobile market
- Oman: operators will increasingly focus on monetising their NGA investments and driving service take-up as network penetration increases
- Oman: a new mobile entrant will increase competition in the mobile market, and the fixed broadband segment will benefit from NGA network roll-outs
- Oman: forecast changes
- Qatar: the overall revenue outlook remains positive, driven by fixed broadband and mobile handset data revenue growth
- Qatar: operators in the country aim to lead in 5G coverage in the region and will focus on the quality of service for data users
- Qatar: the demand for high-speed connectivity will drive both fixed broadband and mobile data revenue growth
- Qatar: forecast changes
- Saudi Arabia: telecoms revenue will grow due to improving economic indicators and the forthcoming launch of 5G services
- Saudi Arabia: the growing demand for data, stimulated by the increasing popularity of OTT services, will offset the decline in legacy mobile revenue
- Saudi Arabia: mobile service revenue will be boosted by the launch of 5G technology and the adoption of service-based tariffs
- Saudi Arabia: forecast changes
- UAE: telecoms revenue will increase to AED36.3 billion by 2024, driven mainly by the demand for high-speed broadband connections
- UAE: good access to fibre services and the recent launch of 5G will help
- operators to grow their fixed and mobile revenue in the next 5 years
- UAE: fixed broadband and mobile data revenue will drive telecoms revenue growth
- UAE: forecast changes
4. Methodology
- Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge
-
Examples of forecast input drivers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fmwjl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005313/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT