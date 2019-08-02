Global Cooling Fan Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition) Featuring ebm-papst, Delta Electronics, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry, and Nidec Corporation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 2, 2019
The "Global Cooling Fan Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cooling fan market flourished at a rapid pace over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecasted period (2019-2023) as well.
Growth in the market is primarily driven by growing industrial PC market, up-surging demand of IoT devices, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles, growing demand for electrical vehicles etc. However, the market is facing some challenges such as barriers to entry, critical designing of cooling fans and requirement of highly skilled labors.
The global cooling fan market is controlled by only 7-8 key players capturing more than one-fourth of the market share globally. The ebm-papst, Delta Electronics, Sunonwealth and Nidec Corporation are the top four major players whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about business overview, and financial summary of these major companies.
Study Coverage
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cooling fan market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by end-applications. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global IT products and server cooling fan market by value, volume and market share by segment.
Growth of the global cooling fan industry has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the existing growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.
Company Coverage
- ebm-papst
- Delta Electronics
- Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry
- Nidec Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Overview of Cooling Fan
2.1.1 Types of Cooling Fan based on End-Applications
2.1.2 Types of Personal Computers Cooling Fan
2.1.3 Advantages of Cooling Fan for PC/System
2.1.4 Types of Automobile Cooling Fan
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Heat Management Market Analysis
3.1.1 Global Heat Management Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Heat Management Market by Segments (Cooling Fan, Others)
3.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Analysis
3.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Market by Segments (IT, Automotive, Industrial and Appliance & Others)
3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis
3.3.1 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Industrial Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Appliances & Others Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.4 Global IT Products and Servers Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis
3.4.1 Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Segments (Desktop, NB, and Server)
3.4.2 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.4.3 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Value
3.4.5 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market Segment by Volume (Desktop, NB, and Server)
3.4.6 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume
3.4.7 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume
3.4.8 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume
3.4.9 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players
4.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Players by Financial Comparison
5. Company Profiles
5.1 ebm-papst
5.1.1 Business Overview
5.1.2 Financial Overview
5.1.3 Business Strategy
5.2 Delta Electronics
5.3 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry
5.4 Nidec Corporation
List of Figures
Figure 1: Heat Conduction Dissipation Process
Figure 2: Types of Cooling Fan based on End-Applications
Figure 3: Types of Personal Computers/Systems Cooling Fan
Figure 4: Types of Automobile Cooling Fan
Figure 5: Global Heat Management Market by Value; 2013-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 6: Global Heat Management Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: Global Heat Management Market by Segments (Cooling Fan, Others); 2018
Figure 8: Global Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 9: Global Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 10: Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Segments (IT, Automotive, Industrial and Appliance & Others); 018
Figure 11: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 12: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 13: Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 14: Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 15: Global Industrial Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 16: Global Industrial Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 17: Global Appliance & Others Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 18: Global Appliance & Others Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)
Figure 19: Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Segments (Desktop, NB, and Server); 2018
Figure 20: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Million)
Figure 21: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Million)
Figure 22: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Million)
Figure 23: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Million)
Figure 24: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Million)
Figure 25: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Million)
Figure 26: Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market Segment by Volume (Desktop, NB, and Server); 2018
Figure 27: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2014-2018 (Million)
Figure 28: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2019-2023 (Million)
Figure 29: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2014-2018 (Million)
Figure 30: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2019-2023 (Million)
Figure 31: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2014-2018 (Million)
Figure 32: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2019-2023 (Million)
Figure 33: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2014-2018 (Million)
Figure 34: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2019-2023 (Million)
Figure 35: Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players; 2018
Figure 36: ebm-papst Revenue; 2015-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 37: ebm-papst Revenue by Segments; 2018
Figure 38: ebm-papst Revenue by Geography; 2018
Figure 39: Delta Electronics Revenue; 2014-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 40: Delta Electronics Revenue by Segments; 2018
Figure 41: Delta Electronics Revenue by Geography; 2018
Figure 42: Sunonwealth Revenue; 2014-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 43: Nidec Corporation Net Sales; 2014-2018 (US$ Billion)
Figure 44: Nidec Corporation Net Sales by Segments; 2018
Figure 45: Nidec Corporation Net Sales by Geography; 2018
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Cooling Fan Market Players by Financial Comparison; 2018
