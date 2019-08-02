Prodly beschleunigt die Einführung von Low Code Big Business Apps für 100 Unternehmen

|By Business Wire
|
August 2, 2019 08:17 PM EDT
Prodly, Anbieter von RDM-Lösungen (Reference Data Management) für Salesforce-Anwender und Systemintegrationspartner, gab heute bekannt, dass es in weniger als zwei Jahren mehr als 100 große Markenkunden—darunter Informatica, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Finastra, Splunk, Tableau und Verizon—unterstützt hat, um den mühsamen Prozess der Implementierung und Wartung von Salesforce-Anwendungen zu vereinfachen und zu automatisieren. Das Unternehmen nennt diese neue Kategorie „AppOps“, die die Erstellung, Prüfung, das Release-Management und die Analyse von Referenzdaten ermöglicht, die skalierbar, zuverlässig und reproduzierbar sind. Prodly beschaffte mit Beteiligung von Norwest 3,5 Millionen Dollar von Shasta Ventures, um die Produktentwicklung voranzutreiben und die Einführung seiner Plattform zu beschleunigen.
„Wir helfen dabei, die Messlatte für die Bereitstellung und Wartung von Low-Code-Anwendungen auf der Salesforce-Plattform zu senken“, so Max Rudman, Mitbegründer und CEO von Prodly. „Durch die Beschleunigung und Vereinfachung der Implementierung und Wartung dieser Unternehmensanwendungen können Kunden agiler werden, schneller auf Geschäftsveränderungen reagieren und schneller einen ROI erzielen. Das ist ein echter Quantensprung.“
Befähigung von Geschäftsanwendern zur Förderung der digitalen Transformation
Salesforce hat aktiv eine Reihe von Low-Code-Geschäftsanwendungen für Unternehmen erworben und entwickelt, die es Salesforce-Kunden ermöglichen, die digitale Transformation schneller durchzuführen. Mehr als 200.000 Salesforce-Kunden auf der ganzen Welt nutzen dieses Low-Code-Anwendungsmodell, aber die Implementierung und Wartung dieser Anwendungen bleibt eine Herausforderung. Vor Prodly gab es keine Tools zur Verwaltung von Low-Code-, deklarativen, referenzdatengesteuerten Anwendungen wie Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce Billing, Salesforce Field Service Lightning und Salesforce B2B Commerce sowie keine von Salesforce-ISV-Partnern entwickelten Anwendungen. Die Aktualisierung der Anwendungs-Referenzdaten ist ein hochfrequenter, aber zeitaufwendiger und wertschöpfungsarmer Vorgang, der bei manueller Ausführung Tage dauern kann. Prodly automatisiert diesen Prozess, reduziert die Aktualisierungszeit von Tagen auf Minuten, entlastet die IT-Abteilung und ermöglicht es nicht-technischen Benutzern in einem Unternehmen, die digitale Transformation voranzutreiben.
Die Produkt-Roadmap von Prodly deckt alle Lebenszyklusphasen des Referenzdatenmanagements ab. Das Unternehmen plant, auch auf andere Cloud-App-Plattformen wie SAP, ServiceNow und Workday zu expandieren.
Mehrfacher Unternehmer kennt die Problembereiche der Kunden aus erster Hand
Prodly-Mitbegründer und CEO Max Rudman war früher der Gründer von SteelBrick, das von Salesforce im Jahr 2015 für 360 Millionen USD erworben wurde. Er gründete SteelBrick, um CPQ für Salesforce-Kunden zugänglicher zu machen, und leitete anschließend das CPQ-Produkt bei Salesforce. Die Idee für Prodly entstand aus einem Problembereich, den das SteelBrick Professional Services Team bei der Bereitstellung von Konfigurationen von der Testumgebung bis zur Produktion während der CPQ-Implementierungsprojekte erlebt hat. Es gab keine Werkzeuge zur Automatisierung der Bereitstellung von Referenzdaten zwischen den Umgebungen, was zu Konfigurationsfehlern und verpassten Fristen führte. Dies führte ebenfalls zu Problemen bei der Mitarbeiterbindung, da die Arbeit so zeitaufwändig, langweilig und repetitiv war. Mit Prodly, Rudman und Mitbegründer—Daniel Rudman (CTO), einem erfahrenen Salesforce-Architekten und -Entwickler, baute er eine Plattform für das Datenreferenz-Management auf. Mit jahrzehntelanger Salesforce-Erfahrung und dem Erfolg bei seinem Start-up verfügt das Team über eine einzigartige Kombination aus Fach- und Produktkompetenz.
„Der Markt, den Prodly erobern will, ist riesig. Jede App-Bereitstellung benötigt ein solches Produkt - ein Produkt, das ihnen hilft, relationale Konfigurationsdaten einfach zu verwalten“, so Nitin Chopra, Partner bei Shasta. „Die Gründer von Prodly haben den Ärger bei der Implementierung und Verwaltung von Low-Code-Anwendungen gespürt und haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, ein fantastisches Produkt dafür zu entwickeln. Mit Salesforce bei einer Bewertung von 12 bis 13 Milliarden USD und auf dem Weg zu 20 bis 40 Milliarden USD in fünf Jahren hat Prodly eine wirklich glänzende Zukunft.“
Über Prodly
Prodly, ein Salesforce-ISV-Partner, bietet eine Lösung für den zeitaufwändigen Prozess, mit dem Salesforce-Administratoren, -Architekten und -Berater konfrontiert sind: die Verwaltung der Referenzdaten, die Salesforce-Anwendungen wie CPQ, Billing und Field Service Lightning (FSL) antreiben. Das Kernprodukt von Prodly für das Referenzdatenmanagement wurde von Salesforce-Experten für Salesforce-Administratoren und Systemintegrations (SI)-Partner entwickelt, um die Bereitstellung komplexer Referenzdaten mit vier Klicks zwischen Salesforce-Organisationen zu ermöglichen. Prodly ist die ideale Lösung für einen agilen Entwicklungsprozess, mit der Salesforce-Endanwender und SI-Implementierungspartner mehr ROI aus Salesforce-Anwendungen erzielen und stundenlange lästige Arbeit vermeiden, die Produktivität steigern und Projekte termingerecht abwickeln können. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.prodly.co.
Über Shasta Ventures
Shasta Ventures stellt Unternehmer in den Vordergrund. Shasta ist eine führende Early-Stage-Risikokapitalgesellschaft, die mit mutigen kreativen Unternehmern zusammenarbeitet, die leidenschaftlich daran interessiert sind, großartige Produkte zu entwickeln, die unglaubliche Nutzererlebnisse liefern. Shasta Ventures wurde 2004 gegründet und verwaltet über 1 Mrd. USD und ist auf Start-ups in den Bereichen Privatanwender, Unternehmen und aufstrebende Plattformen spezialisiert. Unser Portfolio umfasst Anaplan, Apptio, Dollar Shave Club, Glint, Mint, Nest, Zuora und viele vielversprechende Privatunternehmen wie HighSpot, LeanData, Nextdoor, Smule und Turo. Mehr dazu erfahren Sie unter www.shastaventures.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
