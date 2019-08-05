Trend Micro First to Deliver XDR Across Email, Network, Endpoint, Server and Cloud Workloads

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 5, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today was first to offer detection and response capabilities integrated across email, network, endpoint, server and cloud workloads. This is designed to give enterprises broader visibility of a risk posture while connecting minor events from different security silos to detect more complex attacks that otherwise remain unnoticed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005187/en/
See what you’ve been missing with Trend Micro XDR. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ESG research shows that 55% of organizations use more than 25 individual cybersecurity technologies 1; despite this, attacks are increasing and bypassing existing controls. IT Security teams receive more than 10,000 security alerts daily, according to a 2018 SC Media Survey. The universal level of pain and inefficiency this causes is clear. According to the Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, “the mean time to identify a breach increased to 197 days and containing a breach increased to 69 days,” leaving criminals nearly 9 months hiding in an organization and causing damage.
“The threat landscape is unrelenting and the skills gap is nearly unsolvable, so we have done more to help,” said Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security for Trend Micro. “Business security cannot rely on endpoints alone. Unlike legacy EDR offerings that ignore certain key threat vectors like email, we scale across more sources for the most complete detections generated as early as possible.”
Connecting detections, telemetry, process data, and network metadata across email, network, endpoint and cloud workloads minimizes manual work and quickly correlates events that humans are unable to process given the onslaught of daily alerts across individual product silos. Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence adds further relevance and context around event data and is enhanced by specific detection rules from the company’s security experts that target the highest priority threats.
In Trend Micro’s XDR solution, the “X” refers to the most extensive sets of data from more protection points, which is critical to find hidden threats. The resulting detections are more accurate, are generated faster and provide better context than ever before. Having one version of the security truth and a standardized schema for interpreting alerts also makes life easier for stretched IT security teams.
According to Gartner[2], “Threats are becoming more complex, multifaceted and easy to miss if you are only looking at one piece of the investigation puzzle. It takes collaboration from various security technologies, and great use of the data coming from external and internal sources to understand the big picture of which threats are truly a problem for an organization. It takes collaboration, context, system intelligence and visualization to really solve modern security problems.”
The comprehensive XDR solution applies the most effective expert analytics to the deep data sets collected from Trend Micro solutions across the enterprise, making faster connections to identify and stop attacks. In 2019, Trend Micro has identified a high number of attacks that utilized lateral movement, with most bypassing the endpoint altogether which illustrates the need for centralized visibility.
“Risk is not a static concern,” said Edwin Martinez, director of information security and CISO for ClubCorp USA, Inc. “Trend Micro’s XDR will solve so much of our pain. By taking over the burden of dealing with thousands of alerts a day, we can redeploy those resources to handle more strategic projects. We rely on Trend Micro to give us an expert set of eyes and definitive insight as to if an event is of concern or a potential breach.”
XDR is available as a managed service to augment an in-house team with Trend Micro threat experts. Trend Micro’s Managed XDR provides 24x7 full threat analysis, threat hunting, response plans and remediation recommendations.
“As a cybersecurity channel provider, we hear our customers’ struggle to connect their data for centralized viewing,” said Cindy Kennedy, president of ProGroup. “For many enterprises, the ideal scenario looks like a trusted security advisor helping to handle this process on their behalf. Trend Micro is one of the few vendors even capable of this scope and now they are making it happen.”
For more information on Trend Micro’s XDR offerings, please visit: http://www.trendmicro.com/XDR.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.
___________________________
|
1 ESG, Cybersecurity Landscape: The Evolution of Enterprise-class Vendors, Jon Oltsik, Bill Lundell, November 2018
|
2 Gartner, Emerging Technology Analysis: SOAR Solutions, Eric Ahlm, 7 December 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005187/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT