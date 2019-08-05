Verint’s August Events Explore VoC Best Practices and How Consumer and Workforce Demands are Driving the Need for AI and Automation

|By Business Wire
|
August 5, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced a line-up of events taking place this month that focus on value added insights on how to reduce effort through AI and automation as well as VoC best practices according to Verint experts and customers.
Best Practices Discussion – How to Deliver an Effortless Customer Experience
August 6; CRMXchange Webinar
Verint’s Carmit DiAndrea, vice president of portfolio market strategy, Voice of the Customer, will present as part of a roundtable discussion at 1 p.m. ET. Organizations that actively focus on helping people solve problems quickly and easily are often the most successful at building customer loyalty. This webinar will cover a broad range of AI, intelligent and omnichannel applications that have proven to help reduce the effort to deliver a seamless customer experience.
Insight to Action Series
August - September; Online webinars
This four-part series offers attendees the opportunity to learn how to measure the entire customer journey and make the most of CX investments. These webinars feature four Verint customers sharing their best practices for getting the most out of voice of the customer insights and attaining true customer centricity.
The webinars run at 1 p.m. ET on the following dates and include:
- Wednesday, Aug. 7: How Smart & Final Moved from Mystery to VoC featuring Joe Tischbern, director of customer engagement, Smart & Final. In 2018, Smart & Final's teams moved from a traditional mystery shopper program to a VoC approach. This shift enabled them to empower store managers and front-line employees to own and improve the unique experiences they deliver. Hear how it also brought benefits in the form of more comprehensive results, scoring precision, cost effectiveness, and efficiency.
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: How MD Financial Operationalizes VoC Data Across the Organization featuring Brian Harrington, lead, client insight and Bryan Chuinkam, insight/business intelligence analyst, MD Financial. Get a glimpse into how MD Financial uses Verint solutions to operationalize Voice of Client data across the organization. Whether clients are delighted by or unhappy with their experience, getting the data to the right internal teams has allowed MD Financial to educate and give recognition to the workforce, while creating memorable moments to encourage loyalty from customers.
- Wednesday, Aug. 29: Transforming TUI into a Truly Customer-Centric Company featuring Georgina O’Hare, digital customer experience manager and Lyndsey Cooper, digital services manager, TUI. Hear how the digital team put the customer back in focus, from arming product scrum teams with insights to inform sprint cycles, to providing the product and executive teams with the intel needed for strategic planning.
- Wednesday, Sept. 5: Building a CX Program around Organizational Objectives and KPIs featuring Monique Terrell, director of digital strategy, College of American Pathologists. Learn how you can make your data more relevant to stakeholders across your business and ask questions to understand how these steps relate to your organization.
Verint Summer School
August; Webinar Series
Verint’s Summer School attendees will gain insights on how to improve workforce engagement, intelligent self-service, voice of the customer and compliance. Topics include how consumer and workforce demands are driving the need for AI, automation and self-service to meet rising customer and employee expectations—and much more. Attendees will hear from industry experts and gain expertise on maximizing Verint technology.
To learn more about Verint’s global events, click here.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law; Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005216/en/
