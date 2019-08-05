Stellar Cyber Launches Starlight 3.3 at Black Hat USA 2019

|By Business Wire
|
August 5, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Black Hat USA 2019 — Security analytics provider Stellar Cyber today announced the launch of Starlight™ 3.3, the first Unified Security Analytics Platform with two industry-first capabilities: AI-based dynamic phishing detection and automated event correlation. Starlight 3.3, debuting at the Black Hat USA 2019 conference in Las Vegas this week, leverages data fusion, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to detect and thwart sophisticated attacks that other systems miss. Serving as a SOC Command Center, this powerful solution could have detected and enabled Capital One to respond to its security breach before 100 million consumers were compromised.
“The Capital One data breach – akin to the 2017 Equifax breach – is another painful reminder of the security challenges facing our world today,” said John Peterson, Chief Product Officer of Stellar Cyber. “The proliferation of cyberattacks underscores the urgency and need for our industry to one-up the ‘black hats’ with stronger breach detection approaches. Companies and consumers deserve better. Outdated tactics of manual threat hunting must be replaced by speedier and smarter solutions that combine pervasive data collection, breach detection, investigation, and response (CDIR).”
Stellar Cyber’s flagship product Starlight is a SOC Command Center and an all-in-one security analytics platform. Starlight 3.3’s two industry firsts are:
- Dynamic Phishing Detection: Starlight 3.3 applies AI and ML to detect phishing based on network traffic behavior and threat intelligence feeds. Often, phishing is the first occurrence that sets off a chain of security events. Current products conduct anti-phishing statically and lack behavioral-based ML phishing detection capability.
- Automated Event Correlation: Starlight 3.3 also detects anomalous behaviors and automatically makes the connection to determine which security event leads to the next event. Behavioral detection as well as the ability to unify collected data means better detection of anomalous behavior and advanced analysis to deliver high-fidelity, actionable alerts that reduce detection time and effort.
Stellar Cyber at Black Hat USA 2019
Throughout the week at Black Hat USA 2019, Stellar Cyber will host one-on-one briefings and demonstrations, provide complimentary product giveaways, and will also be exhibiting at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Below are details of the company’s Black Hat participation:
- Booth Participation: From August 7 to August 8, Stellar Cyber will be exhibiting at booth #1302. Company executives will show Starlight SOC Command center in action at the booth’s three demo stations.
- Product Giveaway: Visitors can also take advantage of the company’s complimentary product giveaway and receive Stellar Cyber’s full Starlight product suite for 90 days. The giveaway also comes with complimentary professional services provided by the company’s security engineers and can be used to perform a 90-day security assessment of an organization’s network.
- One-on-One Briefings: Stellar Cyber will host one-on-one meetings at two suites at the Four Seasons Hotel during Black Hat week. Company executives are on-hand to discuss and shed light on current cybersecurity challenges, AI, ML and Starlight, drawing from decades of security expertise and knowledge.
- Kick-off of Stellar Cyber’s CISO Advisory Board: Established to share cybersecurity knowledge and enhance Stellar Cyber’s product offerings, CISOs will gather during Black Hat and each quarter thereafter to consult with each other with the goal of helping the broader cybersecurity community. Members include security executives from well-known companies in the financial, aerospace, and hospitality industries.
To learn more about Starlight and its new features, product giveaway, or to schedule a meeting, please click here: https://stellarcyber.ai/contact/
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber, a Silicon Valley-based security analytics company, is the creator of Starlight, a unified security analytics platform designed to be the SOC Command Center for pervasive data collection, breach detection, investigation and response (CDIR). The company’s customers are mid-tier and large enterprises and service providers building managed detection and response services for those who don’t have in house incident responders. Starlight allows organizations to automatically detect and thwart attacks on their critical data systems before damage is done or data is lost and deploys easily in any computing and network environment. Stellar Cyber is backed by Valley Capital Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital, Digital Hearts and other investors. Learn more at http://stellarcyber.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005237/en/
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT