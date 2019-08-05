HCL Technologies and Oracle Health Sciences Collaborate to Accelerate mHealth in Clinical Trials

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and a Platinum-Level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), and Oracle Health Sciences today announced a collaboration to help life sciences companies execute and scale the next generation of digital clinical trials to reduce the time and cost of drug development. The collaboration includes the availability of HCL’s Faster Intelligent Trials (FIT) Solution using Oracle Health Sciences Mobile Health (mHealth) Connector Cloud Service (Oracle mHealth Cloud).

HCL’s FIT solution can be leveraged for a number of use cases, including improving patient engagement, collecting patient reported outcomes, monitoring patient safety, improving medication adherence, or conducting e-visits during clinical trials to reduce patient and site burden. The solution can also be applied for drugs already launched commercially, such as for remote patient monitoring, gathering real world evidence, or as an accompanying application for digital therapies.

Shrikanth Shetty, Executive Vice President and North America Business Head for Life Sciences and Healthcare at HCL, said, “Although many of our customers have already established a strong case for leveraging mHealth technologies in clinical trials or digital therapies through proof of concept, we still see a chasm between the potential and actual adoption at scale. As a strategic partner to a large number of life sciences companies, HCL offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to navigate the journey from concept to adoption and continues to support them through the operational support services during or beyond clinical trials.”

“The life sciences industry has a great opportunity to radically change the way we understand and interact with patients during clinical trials. The collaboration between Oracle Health Sciences and HCL enables clinical teams to establish digitally enabled clinical trial processes and new digital trial methods such as remote patient monitoring. This is a very exciting time for the pharma industry as new technologies such as mHealth continue to accelerate clinical trials and speed time to market for patients who are waiting,” said Jim Streeter, Global Vice President, Product Strategy, for Oracle Health Sciences.

The portfolio of mHealth services offered by the HCL and Oracle collaboration will help clients across different phases of their journey for adoption of mHealth technologies. Those looking to establish a business case or roadmap can engage HCL and Oracle for a six- to eight-week “Proof of Value” package. Companies that have more advanced mHealth initiatives can leverage the HCL FIT solution using Oracle mHealth Cloud “as a service” for a specific clinical trial. HCL also provides implementation services for clients looking to adopt Oracle mHealth Cloud as an enterprise platform across all mHealth initiatives. HCL further helps the clients scale the operations by providing managed services for supporting stakeholders engaged in the clinical trials, including patients and investigators across global trial locations.

HCL offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to support clients throughout the clinical trial lifecycle, including business process redefinition, study setup, patient concierge, global device provisioning/kitting, multilingual support, customization, or building trial specific applications. In addition, there are core implementation services around Oracle mHealth Cloud, Oracle Health Sciences InForm Cloud, Oracle Health Sciences Trial Management and Monitoring Cloud, Oracle Health Sciences Data Management Workbench Cloud, and other required components in an Oracle Cloud service to ensure trials are executed as efficiently as possible.

HCL has the experience of supporting approximately 50,000 studies over 172,000 sites globally. On an annual basis, its support centers handle 400,000 requests from sites, investigators, nurses, and subjects for clinical trials sponsored by large global pharmaceutical companies as well as small biotech or medical devices companies.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

About Oracle Health Sciences

Oracle Health Sciences breaks down barriers and opens new pathways to unify people and processes to bring new drugs to market faster. As a number one provider of eClinical solutions (Everest Group, 2017) and powered by the number one data management technology in the world (Gartner, 2018), Oracle Health Sciences technology is trusted by 20 of the top 30 pharma, 10 of the top 10 biotech and 10 of the top 10 CROs for clinical trial and safety management around the globe.

About Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service

Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service monitors, aggregates and distributes data from mHealth devices/sources including wearables, sensors and apps and integrates that data into Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One eClinical platform, and other clinical systems.

Oracle Health Sciences Connect

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Health Sciences Connect 2019, go to oracle.com/health-sciences-connect.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.6 billion, for financial year ended 31st March, 2019. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 137,965 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

