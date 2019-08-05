ExaGrid Announces New Software Version 5.2.2

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 5, 2019 10:40 AM EDT
ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, today announced a new version of its software, Version 5.2.2, which offers a variety of enhancements for customers. ExaGrid has always achieved a market leading deduplication ratio of 20:1 on average along with the majority of the market share backup applications. ExaGrid has now taken its deduplication algorithm to new heights for Veeam VM backup data, changed block tracking (CBT) and incrementals forever, in addition to supporting Windows Active Directory and Veritas NetBackup Accelerator.
The new features include:
- Improved data deduplication for Veeam Software
- Improved data deduplication for CBT and incremental backups
- Ability to further deduplicate Commvault deduplicated data
- Support of Windows Active Directory
- Support of Veritas NetBackup Accelerator
Improved Data Deduplication for Veeam Software
Veeam Software is an ExaGrid alliance and technology partner. ExaGrid deduplication works with and allows Veeam deduplication and Veeam “dedupe friendly” compression to be enabled as a best practice. The combination of Veeam’s deduplication and “dedupe friendly” compression, along with ExaGrid’s deduplication can now achieve a combined deduplication ratio of up to 14:1 for VM backups. ExaGrid has always deduplicated Veeam data, however, it has improved its algorithms to offer a much higher deduplication ratio. ExaGrid now offers the best of both worlds with linear scalability and advanced deduplication that is the best in the industry including Dell EMC Data Domain. ExaGrid is the only solution that further deduplicates Veeam deduplicated data as well as stores the most recent backup in the Veeam native format for the fastest VM boots available. Veeam can boot a VM from ExaGrid in seconds to minutes versus hours for deduplication appliances such as Dell EMC Data Domain that only store deduplicated data, which requires data rehydration for each request. ExaGrid stores long-term deduplicated retention data in a repository, which is separate from the Landing Zone for storage efficiency.
Improved Data Deduplication for CBT and Incremental Backups
ExaGrid’s new deduplication algorithm improves deduplication ratios over its previous version for backup applications that use CBT or incremental backups. ExaGrid supports 25+ backup applications and utilities - the majority of which utilize CBT to make backups more efficient.
Ability to Further Deduplicate Commvault Deduplicated Data
ExaGrid now allows Commvault customers to keep Commvault deduplication enabled and use ExaGrid target storage. ExaGrid will further deduplicate the Commvault deduplicated data and will improve the deduplication ratio by a factor of 3X up to a combined deduplication ratio of 20:1. With Commvault deduplication, DASH fulls and DASH copies can now be enabled for more efficient backups and retention management.
ExaGrid is cost-effective for Commvault customers who keep weekly, monthly, and yearly backup retention copies. ExaGrid is far less expensive than low-cost disk, as ExaGrid uses far less disk by further deduplicating the Commvault deduplicated data. In addition, ExaGrid brings linear scalability (scale-out architecture) to allow customers to simply add appliances as data grows. This approach of adding compute with capacity keeps the backup window fixed in length as data grows.
Support of Windows Active Directory
ExaGrid’s graphical user interface (GUI) was designed with simplicity in mind. To further simplify user experience, Windows Active Directory domain credentials can now be used to control access to the ExaGrid management interface, providing authentication and authorization to the web GUI. This allows IT staff to access the ExaGrid web-based management interface and, in addition, target share access control for CIFS or the Veeam Data Mover.
Support of Veritas NetBackup Accelerator
Veritas’ NetBackup Accelerator technology dramatically shortens backup windows by sending only changes for both incremental and accelerated full backups, synthesizing the full backup from previous changes using the OST interface. ExaGrid can take in and deduplicate NetBackup Accelerator data and, in addition, ExaGrid reconstitutes the accelerated backup into its Landing Zone so that the ExaGrid system is ready to quickly restore data, as well as provide instant VM boots and fast offsite tape copies—a unique and exclusive feature. In contrast, all inline deduplication appliances only store deduplicated data. When a restore, VM boot, tape copy, etc. is requested, a lengthy data rehydration process must occur.
“ExaGrid’s newest features further differentiate ExaGrid from its competition,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “We continue to innovate and push the envelope on deduplication efficiency, backup performance, restore performance, and linear scalability to drive up productivity while driving down cost.”
ExaGrid Solves Challenges of Traditional Backup Appliances
ExaGrid offers a unique and innovative approach to backup storage for long-term retention environments. ExaGrid realized that simply adding inline deduplication into backup applications or scale-up storage appliances, while reducing the cost of backup storage, also breaks the backup performance, restore performance, and scalability. Deduplication is extremely compute intensive and when performed during the backup window, it will slow backups down. Other backup appliances store only deduplicated data, causing restore requests, VM boots, offsite tape copies, etc. to take hours, because the data needs to be rehydrated.
ExaGrid has solved the challenges of using traditional backup storage systems, which use inline deduplication and scale-up architecture. ExaGrid offers the only zone-level deduplication that uses similarity detection versus exact block matching, and couples its deduplication approach with an architecture built for backup deduplication storage. Its unique Landing Zone allows backups to write directly to disk without being deduplicated, which is 3X faster than inline deduplication. The most recent backups are stored in an undeduplicated native backup format ready to be restored, booted, copied, etc. as there is no data rehydration process. A scale-out storage architecture is used in order to add compute with capacity, resulting in a fixed-length backup window as data grows, the elimination of expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades, as well the elimination of forced product obsolescence.
ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique Landing Zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005423/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT