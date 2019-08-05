Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances its Intelligent Data Platform with Acquisition of MapR’s Business Assets

|By Business Wire
|
|August 5, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has acquired the business assets of MapR, a leading data platform for artificial intelligence and analytics applications powered by scale-out, multi-cloud and multi-protocol file system technology. This transaction includes MapR’s technology, intellectual property, and domain expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and analytics data management. HPE welcomes MapR customers and partners and plans to support existing deployments along with ongoing renewals.
“The explosion of data is creating a new era of intelligence where the winners will be the ones who harness the power of data, wherever it lives,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “MapR’s file system technology enables HPE to offer a complete portfolio of products to drive artificial intelligence and analytics applications and strengthens our ability to help customers manage their data assets end to end, from edge to cloud.”
This asset acquisition accelerates HPE’s Intelligent Data Platform capabilities and helps customers optimize workload solutions for mission-critical big-data workflows – whether they are cloud-native or on-premises.
The MapR Data Platform helps deliver the foundation for a next-generation edge-to-cloud AI/ML and analytics data pipeline by:
- Extending BlueData capabilities for stateful container-based applications. The combination of the BlueData and MapR technologies can empower data scientists and data analysts to stitch together AI/ML and analytics data pipelines in minutes across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments.
- Enabling storage and consumption of data by a broader set of AI/ML and analytics data, engines, applications, and tools from ISV partners. MapR allows for multiple workloads in the same environment and offers expansive APIs for easy access.
- Ensuring a consistent approach to secure, govern, protect, and orchestrate data up to exabyte scale across the AI/ML and analytics data pipeline. MapR handles a variety of data types from files and streams to documents.
- Simplifying AI/ML and analytics data management and processing from edge to cloud. MapR multi-cloud and container support ensure seamless portability of applications across disparate environments running MapR Data Platform.
“At HPE, we are working to simplify our customers’ and partners’ adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Phil Davis, president, Hybrid IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “MapR’s enterprise-grade file system and cloud-native storage services complement HPE’s BlueData container platform strategy and will allow us to provide a unique value proposition for customers. We are pleased to welcome MapR’s world-class team to the HPE family.”
Leading enterprises across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and consumer technology, use the MapR Data Platform to power their digital transformation initiatives and unlock business value. These companies have been able to move more quickly, grow revenue, reduce costs, and diminish risk.
MapR has a rich ecosystem of partners that spans resellers, independent software vendors and system integrators in the AI/ML and analytics market. HPE will add these partners, as appropriate, and continue to offer choice through a broad ecosystem that includes many other data-centric ISVs.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.
Forward-looking statement
Information set forth in this communication, including statements as to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's outlook and financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing, completion, and effects of the transaction between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and MapR, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements.
Major risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the expected benefits and costs of the transaction; management plans relating to the transaction; the expected timing of the completion of the transaction; statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of Hewlett Packard Enterprise for future operations, including with respect to artificial intelligence and big data analytics; any statements regarding anticipated operational and financial results; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; the risk that disruptions from the transaction will harm Hewlett Packard Enterprise business; the effect of economic, competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005247/en/
