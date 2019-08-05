|By Business Wire
|
August 5, 2019 01:14 PM EDT
Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it is shipping the A2000 NVMe™ PCIe SSD. The single-sided M.2 drive is Kingston’s next-gen entry-level, consumer NVMe PCIe SSD utilizing 3D NAND. A2000 delivers efficient performance, lower power and lower heat all at a lower price, making it the perfect storage upgrade solution for Ultrabook™ and notebook users.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005511/en/
Kingston Digital Introduces Next-Gen A2000 NVMe PCIe SSD for Ultrabooks & Small Form Factor PCs (Photo: Business Wire)
A2000 is an affordable storage solution with impressive read / write speeds up to 2,200 / 2,000MB/s1, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA SSD. It is ideal for entry-level users and DIY system builders who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast loading times. A2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption that allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions including Symantec™, McAfee™, WinMagic® and others. The drive also has built-in eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.
“Kingston is proud to release the next generation of its entry-level NVMe PCIe SSD. With a single-sided slim M.2 design, A2000 works to its full potential when installed in a Ultrabook or other small form factor system making it the perfect drive for those seeking to upgrade their PC,” said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Plus, with the drive being self-encrypted, users can trust that their data is protected and secure when used with the right TCG Opal 2.0 management solution.”
A2000 is available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB2 capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit www.kingston.com.
A2000 Features and Specifications:
- NVMe PCIe performance at a fraction of the cost: A2000 is an affordable solution with impressive read/write speeds up to 2,200/2,000MB/s1.
- Full-security suite: Protect and secure your data with Kingston’s self-encrypting drive.
- Optimal systems: Ideal for Ultrabooks and small form factor PC (SFF PC) systems.
- Multiple capacities: Upgrade your PC with up to 1TB2.
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Interface: NVMe™ PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes
- Capacities2: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB
- NAND: 3D
- Encrypted: AES 256-bit Hardware-based Encryption
-
Sequential Read/Write1:
- 250GB – up to 2,000/1,100MB/s
- 500GB – up to 2,200/2,000MB/s
- 1TB – up to 2,200/2,000MB/s
-
Random 4K Read/Write1:
- 250GB – up to 150,000/180,000 IOPS
- 500GB – up to 180,000/200,000 IOPS
- 1TB – up to 250,000/220,000 IOPS
-
Total Bytes Written (TBW)3:
- 250GB – 150TBW
- 500GB – 350TBW
- 1TB – 600TBW
- Power Consumption: .0032W Idle / .08W Avg / 1.7W (MAX) Read / 4.5W (MAX) Write
- Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C
- Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm
-
Weight:
- 250GB – 6.6g
- 500GB – 6.8g
- 1TB – 6.6g
- Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
- Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
- MTBF: 2,000,000
- Warranty/Support4: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
|
A2000 NVMe PCIe SSD
|
Part Number
|
Capacity
|
SA2000M8/250G
|
250GB A2000 SSD
|
SA2000M8/500G
|
500GB A2000 SSD
|
SA2000M8/1000G
|
1TB A2000 SSD
|
1 Based on “out-of-box performance” using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.
|
2 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
|
3 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A).
|
4 Limited warranty based on 5 years or “Percentage Used” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for details
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.kingston.com or call 800-337-8410.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005511/en/
