Perficient to Launch Managed Service Offering and Host Onsite Contact Center at Twilio’s SIGNAL Conference

August 5, 2019
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm, serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced that it will introduce a managed service offering for the Twilio Flex platform and host an onsite contact center during SIGNAL, Twilio’s customer and developer conference, taking place Aug. 6-7 in San Francisco.
Today’s enterprises must deliver innovative service experiences to appeal to both current and potential customers while also optimizing the functionality of their contact centers for future growth. Until recently, organizations seeking a comprehensive customer service platform often had to invest in, maintain and support several high cost products and services with inconsistent interoperabilities.
“Contact centers strive to craft the ideal agent-to-customer interaction,” said Jon Rauschenberger, general manager of Perficient’s customer care practice. “To do so, they need a customer service platform that meets those needs while optimizing service functionality.”
To help organizations develop an end-to-end customer experience solution leveraging Twilio Flex, Perficient has developed the first dedicated managed service offering for the platform. The managed services offering provides customers the support and operational capabilities businesses need to successfully administer their Flex-powered customer care solutions with minimal risk and predictable costs. As a certified Twilio Build Partner, Perficient is a single-source vendor providing platform licenses, implementation services, and managed service offering capabilities throughout the lifecycle of a Flex deployment.
This year during SIGNAL, attendees can experience the capabilities of the Twilio Flex platform with “[email protected],” a fully functional onsite contact center built by Perficient using the Flex platform. “[email protected]” supports attendees with any questions they have related to the event. Attendees can interact with the contact center via multiple channels of communication including voice, SMS, email, and a chat bot.
“The ‘[email protected]’ contact center we have built exemplifies how we can build solutions from the ground up using Twilio Flex. We also have worked with clients to migrate their legacy platforms to a more agile solution with Flex,” said Rauschenberger. “We're excited to share our insights and display the functionality of the platform at Twilio’s SIGNAL conference this year.”
Learn How Perficient Can Scale Customer Interaction Capabilities With Twilio Flex
After seeing the platform in action with “[email protected],” attendees can visit Perficient colleagues in booth V1 to learn more about Twilio Flex and how Perficient’s managed service offering can streamline their customer interaction platforms. A Visionary Sponsor of the SIGNAL Conference, Perficient will also deliver two presentations about Flex.
- Support and Operation Considerations of a Flex Contact Center will focus on how organizations can sustain a contact center using Flex. Donald Peterson, Perficient director of enterprise software products, and Bryan Grech, Perficient senior product engineering manager, will present the topic on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 1:40 p.m.
- Changing the Rules of the Contact Center will focus on the broader benefits available through the Flex platform and discuss why assumptions associated with legacy systems no longer apply. Michael Greenlee, Perficient director of enterprise software product consulting, will present the topic on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 2:20 p.m.
As a Twilio Gold Partner with certified Flex engineers and years of experience delivering customer care solutions, Perficient offers unparalleled contact center experience to accelerate innovation with Twilio. For updates during and following the SIGNAL conference, connect with Perficient’s thought leaders online via Perficient’s blog or follow us on Twitter: @Perficient.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Gold Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2019. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
