Advanced Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

“Our strong operating performance in the face of continued market weakness enabled us to deliver solid results in the quarter. Also, we continued to see strong adoption of our technologies into our customers’ next-generation manufacturing processes,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO. “Further, we believe the pending acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power will provide a platform for more balanced and steady growth going forward. Despite the current market slowdown, we are executing our strategy to deliver strong long-term earnings growth."

Second Quarter Results

Sales were $134.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $140.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $196.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $23.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $15.4 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $46.4 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $17.2 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. This compares with $22.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and $49.4 million or $1.25 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

The company generated $11.5 million of operating cash from continuing operations in the quarter.

Discontinued Operations

The company’s financial statements for all periods presented reflect results for the continuing precision power business, with the discontinued inverter business included in discontinued operations for all purposes. Further financial detail regarding the amounts related to the discontinued inverter business are available in the company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance

Based on the company’s current view, beliefs and assumptions, guidance for the third quarter of 2019 is within the following ranges.

Q3 2019 Revenues $128M +/- $5M GAAP EPS from continuing operations $ 0.18 - $ 0.28 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.28 - $ 0.38

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time/ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Advanced Energy’s financial results. Domestic callers may access this conference call by dialing 855-232-8958. International callers may access the call by dialing +1 315-625-6980. Participants will need to provide the operator with Conference ID Number 9380226, which has been reserved for this call. A webcast will also be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at ir.advanced-energy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges and other cash charges which are not part of the company’s usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company’s GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8‑K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s guidance with respect to anticipated financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, potential future growth and profitability, our future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends and the company’s future performance within specific markets, the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the pending acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power all as more fully outlined in our Form 8-K filed on May 15, 2019; (e) the accuracy of the company’s estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (f) the company’s ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (g) the accuracy of the company’s assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (h) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (i) the timing of orders received from customers; (j) the company’s ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (k) the company’s ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (l) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (m) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (n) the effects of U.S. government trade and export restrictions, Chinese retaliatory trade actions, and other governmental action related to tariffs upon the demand for our, and our customers’, products and services and the U.S. economy. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10‑K, Forms 10‑Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970‑407‑6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Sales: Product $ 106,193 $ 169,235 $ 112,112 $ 218,305 $ 340,444 Service 28,617 26,797 28,631 57,248 51,205 Total sales 134,810 196,032 140,743 275,553 391,649 Cost of sales: Product 56,113 80,953 60,801 116,914 160,759 Service 14,571 13,844 14,202 28,773 26,010 Total cost of sales 70,684 94,797 75,003 145,687 186,769 Gross profit 64,126 101,235 65,740 129,866 204,880 47.6 % 51.6 % 46.7 % 47.1 % 52.3 % Operating expenses: Research and development 21,840 19,195 21,289 43,129 36,832 Selling, general and administrative 27,612 24,758 29,014 56,626 53,406 Amortization of intangible assets 1,874 1,264 1,973 3,847 2,521 Restructuring expense 1,795 — 1,673 3,468 — Total operating expenses 53,121 45,217 53,949 107,070 92,759 Operating income 11,005 56,018 11,791 22,796 112,121 Other income (expense), net 15,545 (485 ) 743 16,288 (459 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 26,550 55,533 12,534 39,084 111,662 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,177 9,133 (2,853) 324 18,892 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 23,373 46,400 15,387 38,760 92,770 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 8,324 5 (9 ) 8,315 145 Net income 31,697 46,405 15,378 47,075 92,915 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest 11 44 8 19 75 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 31,686 $ 46,361 $ 15,370 $ 47,056 $ 92,840 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,274 39,349 38,198 38,236 39,484 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,462 39,603 38,426 38,443 39,807 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 1.18 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 $ 2.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 1.17 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 $ 2.33 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ — $ — $ 0.22 $ — Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ — $ — $ 0.22 $ — Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 1.18 $ 0.40 $ 1.23 $ 2.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 1.17 $ 0.40 $ 1.22 $ 2.33

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,070 $ 349,301 Marketable securities 746 2,470 Accounts and other receivable, net 93,045 100,442 Inventories, net 92,740 97,987 Income taxes receivable 4,578 2,220 Other current assets 12,776 10,173 Current assets of discontinued operations 67 5,855 Total current assets 563,022 568,448 Property and equipment, net 34,692 31,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,465 — Deposits and other assets 11,404 6,874 Goodwill and intangibles, net 159,880 156,810 Deferred income tax assets 40,464 47,099 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 3,841 5,984 Total assets $ 865,768 $ 816,484 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,281 $ 39,646 Other accrued expenses 48,832 65,377 Current portion of operating lease liability 9,572 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations 812 5,286 Total current liabilities 96,497 110,309 Non-current liabilities of continuing operations 110,866 88,158 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 2,356 10,715 Long-term liabilities 113,222 98,873 Total liabilities 209,719 209,182 Advanced Energy stockholders’ equity 655,518 606,790 Noncontrolling interest 531 512 Stockholders’ equity 656,049 607,302 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 865,768 $ 816,484

December 31, 2018 amounts are derived from the December 31, 2018 audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 47,075 $ 92,915 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 8,315 145 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 38,760 92,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,396 5,917 Stock-based compensation expense 4,136 6,437 Provision for deferred income taxes 4,509 (96 ) Gain on sale of central inverter service business (14,804 ) — Net loss on disposal of assets 90 158 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (22,757 ) (17,282 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 18,330 87,904 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (1,914 ) (2,450 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,416 85,454 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities — (91 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,742 4 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (9,072 ) Issuance of notes receivable (2,800 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (8,866 ) (9,426 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (9,924 ) (18,585 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in investing activities (9,924 ) (18,585 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase and retirement of common stock — (38,059 ) Net payments related to stock-based award activities (1,042 ) (2,576 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (1,042 ) (40,635 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in financing activities (1,042 ) (40,635 ) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (932 ) (1,160 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,518 25,074 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 354,552 415,037 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 359,070 440,111 Less cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — 7,112 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, end of period $ 359,070 $ 432,999

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Semiconductor equipment $ 65,086 $ 127,291 $ 67,514 $ 132,600 $ 263,301 Industrial technology equipment 41,107 41,944 44,598 85,705 77,143 Service 28,617 26,797 28,631 57,248 51,205 Total $ 134,810 $ 196,032 $ 140,743 $ 275,553 $ 391,649 Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 North America $ 61,393 $ 101,942 $ 58,506 $ 119,899 $ 209,839 Asia 50,962 70,165 58,435 109,397 136,329 Europe 22,092 23,815 23,426 45,518 45,264 Other Countries 363 110 376 739 217 Total $ 134,810 $ 196,032 $ 140,743 $ 275,553 $ 391,649

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 64,126 $ 101,235 $ 65,740 $ 129,866 $ 204,880 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 55 149 233 288 500 Facility expansion and relocation costs 150 249 170 320 249 Non-GAAP gross profit 64,331 101,633 66,143 130,474 205,629 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 53,121 45,217 53,949 107,070 92,759 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1,874 ) (1,264 ) (1,973 ) (3,847 ) (2,521 ) Stock-based compensation (883 ) (1,794 ) (2,966 ) (3,848 ) (5,937 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,531 ) (255 ) (1,511 ) (3,042 ) (605 ) Facility expansion and relocation costs — (13 ) (74 ) (74 ) (489 ) Restructuring charges (1,795 ) — (1,673 ) (3,468 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses 47,038 41,891 45,752 92,791 83,207 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,293 $ 59,742 $ 20,391 $ 37,683 $ 122,422

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported 47.6 % 51.6 % 46.7 % 47.1 % 52.3 % Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation — 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 Facility expansion and relocation costs 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Non-GAAP gross profit 47.7 51.8 47.0 47.3 52.5 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 39.4 23.1 38.3 38.9 23.7 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1.4 ) (0.6 ) (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (0.6 ) Stock-based compensation (0.7 ) (1.1 ) (2.0 ) (1.4 ) (1.6 ) Acquisition-related costs (1.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.1 ) (1.2 ) (0.2 ) Facility expansion and relocation costs — — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Restructuring charges (1.3 ) — (1.2 ) (1.3 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses 34.9 21.3 32.5 33.6 21.2 Non-GAAP operating income 12.8 % 30.5 % 14.5 % 13.7 % 31.3 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Income from continuing operations, less noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes $ 23,362 $ 46,356 $ 15,379 $ 38,741 $ 92,695 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,874 1,264 1,973 3,847 2,521 Acquisition-related costs 1,531 255 1,511 3,042 605 Facility expansion and relocation costs 150 262 244 394 738 Restructuring charges 1,795 — 1,673 3,468 — Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact — — — — 1,853 Central inverter services business sale (14,804 ) — — (14,804 ) — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 2,536 (238 ) (851 ) 1,685 (547 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 16,444 47,899 19,929 36,373 97,865 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 722 1,477 2,463 3,185 4,937 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 17,166 $ 49,376 $ 22,392 $ 39,558 $ 102,802

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.61 $ 1.17 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 $ 2.33 Add back (subtract): per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax (0.16 ) 0.08 0.18 0.02 0.25 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 0.45 $ 1.25 $ 0.58 $ 1.03 $ 2.58

Reconciliation of Q3 2019 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $123 million $133 million Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.28 Stock-based compensation 0.06 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05 0.05 Restructuring and other 0.01 0.01 Tax effects of excluded items (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.38

