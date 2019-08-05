NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
August 5, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and data center applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“Q2 was a volatile quarter for NeoPhotonics and I am proud of our team and their continued focus and execution to extend our leadership position in high-speed digital optoelectronics while making changes needed to adjust for the Huawei ban,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO. “Market drivers are well aligned with our advanced technologies and high-speed capabilities. These trends transcend the current Huawei ban and, coupled with the continued demand with hyperscale data centers, we are optimistic about NeoPhotonics’ new product prospects,” concluded Mr. Jenks.
Second Quarter Summary
- Revenue was $81.7 million, up 3% quarter-over-quarter and up 1% year-over-year
- Gross margin was 19.2%, down from 19.8 % in the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP Gross margin was 25.6%, up from 22.4% in the prior quarter
- Diluted net loss per share was $0.16, up from a net loss of $0.30 per share in the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.03, up from net loss per share of $0.19 in the prior quarter
- Cash generated from operations was $0.7 million, down from $8.7 million in the prior quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million, up from a loss of $0.8 million in the prior quarter
Non-GAAP results in the second quarter of 2019 exclude $3.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, $3.6 million of inventory write down, $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation, $0.8 million of gain on sale of Russia assets, $0.3 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and restructuring charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.
As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, together totaled $74 million, down $5 million compared to March 31, 2019.
Outlook for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2019
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenue
|
$87 to $93 million
|
Gross Margin
|
24% to 28%
|
25% to 29%
|
Operating Expenses
|
$25 to $26 million
|
$22 to $23 million
|
Earnings per share
|
$(0.09) net loss to $0.01 net profit
|
$(0.03) net loss to $0.07 net profit
The non-GAAP outlook for the third quarter of 2019 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.5 million, of which $0.6 million is estimated for cost of goods sold and the impact of expected amortization of intangibles of approximately $0.3 million.
Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s non-GAAP and adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, August 05, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (1:30 P.M. Pacific Time). The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing +1-800-263-0877. For international callers, please dial +1-323-794-2094. The Conference ID number is 6807671. Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of NeoPhotonics’ website at: http://ir.neophotonics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=236218&p=irol-calendar.
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: future financial results, demand for the Company’s high-speed products, and the Company’s market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; market growth in China and other key countries; potential governmental trade actions; possible disruptions in demand for the Company’s products due to industry developments; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; changes in economic and industry projections; and a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry or the world economy generally. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.
©2019 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
|NeoPhotonics Corporation
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|As of
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
55,107
|
|
$
|
58,185
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
7,567
|
|
|
7,481
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
11,053
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
59,623
|
|
|
74,751
|
|Inventories
|
|
48,795
|
|
|
52,159
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,971
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
23,397
|
|
|
26,605
|
|Total current assets
|
|
206,022
|
|
|
233,205
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
89,283
|
|
|
100,090
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
16,520
|
|
|
-
|
|Purchased intangible assets, net
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
3,018
|
|Goodwill
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
1,115
|
|Other long-term assets
|
|
3,144
|
|
|
3,148
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
318,616
|
|
$
|
340,576
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
51,857
|
|
$
|
58,403
|
|Notes payable and short-term borrowing
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,795
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
3,048
|
|
|
2,897
|
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
43,020
|
|
|
50,288
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
97,925
|
|
|
116,383
|
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
45,181
|
|
|
50,454
|
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
17,577
|
|
|
-
|
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
9,949
|
|
|
13,499
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
170,632
|
|
|
180,336
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|
|
118
|
|
|
116
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
572,734
|
|
|
564,722
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(5,979
|
)
|
|
(7,126
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(418,889
|
)
|
|
(397,472
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
147,984
|
|
|
160,240
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
318,616
|
|
$
|
340,576
|
|NeoPhotonics Corporation
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Revenue
|
$
|
81,690
|
|
$
|
79,366
|
|
$
|
81,102
|
|
$
|
161,056
|
|
$
|
149,688
|
|Cost of goods sold (1)
|
|
66,015
|
|
|
63,629
|
|
|
65,630
|
|
|
129,644
|
|
|
125,034
|
|Gross profit
|
|
15,675
|
|
|
15,737
|
|
|
15,472
|
|
|
31,412
|
|
|
24,654
|
|Gross margin
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
16.5
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)
|
|
13,793
|
|
|
14,683
|
|
|
13,243
|
|
|
28,476
|
|
|
27,131
|
|Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
4,603
|
|
|
3,891
|
|
|
8,226
|
|
|
8,015
|
|General and administrative (1)
|
|
7,174
|
|
|
7,753
|
|
|
7,267
|
|
|
14,927
|
|
|
14,917
|
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
239
|
|Asset sale related costs
|
|
47
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
93
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
79
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
653
|
|Gain on asset sale
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
23,899
|
|
|
27,666
|
|
|
25,222
|
|
|
51,565
|
|
|
51,048
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
(8,224
|
)
|
|
(11,929
|
)
|
|
(9,750
|
)
|
|
(20,153
|
)
|
|
(26,394
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
99
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
215
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(496
|
)
|
|
(493
|
)
|
|
(759
|
)
|
|
(989
|
)
|
|
(1,467
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
(1,598
|
)
|
|
930
|
|
|
(508
|
)
|
|
581
|
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
693
|
|
|
(1,992
|
)
|
|
293
|
|
|
(1,299
|
)
|
|
(671
|
)
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(7,531
|
)
|
|
(13,921
|
)
|
|
(9,457
|
)
|
|
(21,452
|
)
|
|
(27,065
|
)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
205
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
35
|
|
|
(1,718
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(7,326
|
)
|
$
|
(14,091
|
)
|
$
|
(10,537
|
)
|
$
|
(21,417
|
)
|
$
|
(28,783
|
)
|Basic net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|Diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|Weighted average shares used to compute basic net loss per share
|
|
46,754
|
|
|
46,414
|
|
|
44,665
|
|
|
46,585
|
|
|
44,463
|
|Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share
|
|
46,754
|
|
|
46,414
|
|
|
44,665
|
|
|
46,585
|
|
|
44,463
|
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented:
|Cost of goods sold
|
$
|
609
|
|
$
|
601
|
|
$
|
629
|
|
$
|
1,210
|
|
$
|
1,279
|
|Research and development
|
|
787
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
1,668
|
|
|
1,602
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
599
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
1,580
|
|General and administrative
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
2,188
|
|
|
2,025
|
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
3,005
|
|
$
|
3,338
|
|
$
|
3,139
|
|
$
|
6,343
|
|
$
|
6,486
|
|NeoPhotonics Corporation
|Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT:
|GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
15,675
|
|
$
|
15,737
|
|
$
|
15,472
|
|
$
|
31,412
|
|
$
|
24,654
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
609
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
1,279
|
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
184
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
387
|
|Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
(142
|
)
|End-of-life related inventory write-down
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|Accelerated Depreciation
|
|
950
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
-
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
146
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
20,905
|
|
$
|
17,771
|
|
$
|
16,266
|
|
$
|
38,676
|
|
$
|
26,324
|
|Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
22.4
|
%
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
|
17.6
|
%
|NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES:
|GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
23,899
|
|
$
|
27,666
|
|
$
|
25,222
|
|
$
|
51,565
|
|
$
|
51,048
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(2,396
|
)
|
|
(2,737
|
)
|
|
(2,510
|
)
|
|
(5,133
|
)
|
|
(5,207
|
)
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
(239
|
)
|Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|Asset sale related costs
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|Restructuring charges
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
(622
|
)
|
|
(258
|
)
|
|
(653
|
)
|Gain on asset sale
|
|
817
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
22,127
|
|
$
|
24,236
|
|
$
|
21,823
|
|
$
|
46,363
|
|
$
|
44,721
|
|Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
29.9
|
%
|NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS:
|GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(8,224
|
)
|
$
|
(11,929
|
)
|
$
|
(9,750
|
)
|
$
|
(20,153
|
)
|
$
|
(26,394
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
6,343
|
|
|
6,486
|
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
184
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
626
|
|Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|Asset sale related costs
|
|
47
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
93
|
|End-of-life related inventory write-down
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|Accelerated Depreciation
|
|
950
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
-
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
79
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
799
|
|Gain on asset sale
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(1,222
|
)
|
$
|
(6,465
|
)
|
$
|
(5,557
|
)
|
$
|
(7,687
|
)
|
$
|
(18,397
|
)
|Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
|
(8.1
|
)%
|
|
(6.9
|
)%
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
(12.3
|
)%
|NeoPhotonics Corporation
|Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued)
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Jun. 30,
2018
|NON-GAAP NET LOSS:
|GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(7,326
|
)
|
$
|
(14,091
|
)
|
$
|
(10,537
|
)
|
$
|
(21,417
|
)
|
$
|
(28,783
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
6,343
|
|
|
6,486
|
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
184
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
626
|
|Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|Asset sale related costs
|
|
47
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
93
|
|End-of-life related inventory write-down
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|Accelerated Depreciation
|
|
950
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
-
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
79
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
799
|
|Gain on asset sale
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(895
|
)
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
42
|
|
|
(1,272
|
)
|
|
(84
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(1,219
|
)
|
$
|
(9,004
|
)
|
$
|
(6,302
|
)
|
$
|
(10,223
|
)
|
$
|
(20,870
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss as a % of revenue
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
|
(11.3
|
)%
|
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
|
(13.9
|
)%
|ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(7,326
|
)
|
$
|
(14,091
|
)
|
$
|
(10,537
|
)
|
$
|
(21,417
|
)
|
$
|
(28,783
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
6,343
|
|
|
6,486
|
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
184
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
626
|
|Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|Asset sale related costs
|
|
47
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
93
|
|End-of-life related inventory write-down
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
-
|
|Accelerated Depreciation
|
|
950
|
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
-
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
79
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
799
|
|Gain on asset sale
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(817
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
397
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
1,252
|
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
170
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
1,718
|
|Depreciation expense
|
|
6,956
|
|
|
7,233
|
|
|
7,607
|
|
|
14,189
|
|
|
15,293
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6,824
|
|
$
|
(830
|
)
|
$
|
2,980
|
|
$
|
5,994
|
|
$
|
(2,523
|
)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|GAAP basic net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|Non-GAAP basic net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
|SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
46,754
|
|
|
46,414
|
|
|
44,665
|
|
|
46,585
|
|
|
44,463
|
|SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
46,754
|
|
|
46,414
|
|
|
44,665
|
|
|
46,585
|
|
|
44,463
|
|SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
46,754
|
|
|
46,414
|
|
|
44,665
|
|
|
46,585
|
|
|
44,463
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005541/en/
