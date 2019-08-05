NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and data center applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Q2 was a volatile quarter for NeoPhotonics and I am proud of our team and their continued focus and execution to extend our leadership position in high-speed digital optoelectronics while making changes needed to adjust for the Huawei ban,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO. “Market drivers are well aligned with our advanced technologies and high-speed capabilities. These trends transcend the current Huawei ban and, coupled with the continued demand with hyperscale data centers, we are optimistic about NeoPhotonics’ new product prospects,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

Second Quarter Summary

Revenue was $81.7 million, up 3% quarter-over-quarter and up 1% year-over-year

Gross margin was 19.2%, down from 19.8 % in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP Gross margin was 25.6%, up from 22.4% in the prior quarter

Diluted net loss per share was $0.16, up from a net loss of $0.30 per share in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.03, up from net loss per share of $0.19 in the prior quarter

Cash generated from operations was $0.7 million, down from $8.7 million in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million, up from a loss of $0.8 million in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP results in the second quarter of 2019 exclude $3.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, $3.6 million of inventory write down, $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation, $0.8 million of gain on sale of Russia assets, $0.3 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and restructuring charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, together totaled $74 million, down $5 million compared to March 31, 2019.

Outlook for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2019

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $87 to $93 million Gross Margin 24% to 28% 25% to 29% Operating Expenses $25 to $26 million $22 to $23 million Earnings per share $(0.09) net loss to $0.01 net profit $(0.03) net loss to $0.07 net profit

The non-GAAP outlook for the third quarter of 2019 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.5 million, of which $0.6 million is estimated for cost of goods sold and the impact of expected amortization of intangibles of approximately $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s non-GAAP and adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of Jun. 30,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,107 $ 58,185 Short-term investments 7,567 7,481 Restricted cash 11,533 11,053 Accounts receivable, net 59,623 74,751 Inventories 48,795 52,159 Assets held for sale - 2,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,397 26,605 Total current assets 206,022 233,205 Property, plant and equipment, net 89,283 100,090 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,520 - Purchased intangible assets, net 2,532 3,018 Goodwill 1,115 1,115 Other long-term assets 3,144 3,148 Total assets $ 318,616 $ 340,576 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,857 $ 58,403 Notes payable and short-term borrowing - 4,795 Current portion of long-term debt 3,048 2,897 Accrued and other current liabilities 43,020 50,288 Total current liabilities 97,925 116,383 Long-term debt, net of current portion 45,181 50,454 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,577 - Other noncurrent liabilities 9,949 13,499 Total liabilities 170,632 180,336 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 118 116 Additional paid-in capital 572,734 564,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,979 ) (7,126 ) Accumulated deficit (418,889 ) (397,472 ) Total stockholders' equity 147,984 160,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 318,616 $ 340,576

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Revenue $ 81,690 $ 79,366 $ 81,102 $ 161,056 $ 149,688 Cost of goods sold (1) 66,015 63,629 65,630 129,644 125,034 Gross profit 15,675 15,737 15,472 31,412 24,654 Gross margin 19.2 % 19.8 % 19.1 % 19.5 % 16.5 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 13,793 14,683 13,243 28,476 27,131 Sales and marketing (1) 3,623 4,603 3,891 8,226 8,015 General and administrative (1) 7,174 7,753 7,267 14,927 14,917 Amortization of purchased intangible assets - 119 120 119 239 Asset sale related costs 47 329 79 376 93 Restructuring charges 79 179 622 258 653 Gain on asset sale (817 ) - - (817 ) - Total operating expenses 23,899 27,666 25,222 51,565 51,048 Loss from operations (8,224 ) (11,929 ) (9,750 ) (20,153 ) (26,394 ) Interest income 99 99 122 198 215 Interest expense (496 ) (493 ) (759 ) (989 ) (1,467 ) Other income (expense), net 1,090 (1,598 ) 930 (508 ) 581 Total interest and other income (expense), net 693 (1,992 ) 293 (1,299 ) (671 ) Loss before income taxes (7,531 ) (13,921 ) (9,457 ) (21,452 ) (27,065 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 205 (170 ) (1,080 ) 35 (1,718 ) Net loss $ (7,326 ) $ (14,091 ) $ (10,537 ) $ (21,417 ) $ (28,783 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 46,754 46,414 44,665 46,585 44,463 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 46,754 46,414 44,665 46,585 44,463 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented: Cost of goods sold $ 609 $ 601 $ 629 $ 1,210 $ 1,279 Research and development 787 881 829 1,668 1,602 Sales and marketing 599 678 642 1,277 1,580 General and administrative 1,010 1,178 1,039 2,188 2,025 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,005 $ 3,338 $ 3,139 $ 6,343 $ 6,486

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 15,675 $ 15,737 $ 15,472 $ 31,412 $ 24,654 Stock-based compensation expense 609 601 629 1,210 1,279 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 184 184 368 387 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (66 ) (66 ) (73 ) (132 ) (142 ) End-of-life related inventory write-down 3,553 - - 3,553 - Accelerated Depreciation 950 1,315 - 2,265 - Restructuring charges - - 54 - 146 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 20,905 $ 17,771 $ 16,266 $ 38,676 $ 26,324 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 25.6 % 22.4 % 20.1 % 24.0 % 17.6 % NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: GAAP total operating expenses $ 23,899 $ 27,666 $ 25,222 $ 51,565 $ 51,048 Stock-based compensation expense (2,396 ) (2,737 ) (2,510 ) (5,133 ) (5,207 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets - (119 ) (120 ) (119 ) (239 ) Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (67 ) (66 ) (68 ) (133 ) (135 ) Asset sale related costs (47 ) (329 ) (79 ) (376 ) (93 ) Restructuring charges (79 ) (179 ) (622 ) (258 ) (653 ) Gain on asset sale 817 - - 817 - Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 22,127 $ 24,236 $ 21,823 $ 46,363 $ 44,721 Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue 27.1 % 30.5 % 26.9 % 28.8 % 29.9 % NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS: GAAP loss from operations $ (8,224 ) $ (11,929 ) $ (9,750 ) $ (20,153 ) $ (26,394 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,005 3,338 3,139 6,343 6,486 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 303 304 487 626 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 1 - (5 ) 1 (7 ) Asset sale related costs 47 329 79 376 93 End-of-life related inventory write-down 3,553 - - 3,553 - Accelerated Depreciation 950 1,315 - 2,265 - Restructuring charges 79 179 676 258 799 Gain on asset sale (817 ) - - (817 ) - Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,222 ) $ (6,465 ) $ (5,557 ) $ (7,687 ) $ (18,397 ) Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue (1.5 )% (8.1 )% (6.9 )% (4.8 )% (12.3 )% NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS: GAAP net loss $ (7,326 ) $ (14,091 ) $ (10,537 ) $ (21,417 ) $ (28,783 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,005 3,338 3,139 6,343 6,486 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 303 304 487 626 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 1 - (5 ) 1 (7 ) Asset sale related costs 47 329 79 376 93 End-of-life related inventory write-down 3,553 - - 3,553 - Accelerated Depreciation 950 1,315 - 2,265 - Restructuring charges 79 179 676 258 799 Gain on asset sale (817 ) - - (817 ) - Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (895 ) (377 ) 42 (1,272 ) (84 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,219 ) $ (9,004 ) $ (6,302 ) $ (10,223 ) $ (20,870 ) Non-GAAP net loss as a % of revenue (1.5 )% (11.3 )% (7.8 )% (6.3 )% (13.9 )% ADJUSTED EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (7,326 ) $ (14,091 ) $ (10,537 ) $ (21,417 ) $ (28,783 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,005 3,338 3,139 6,343 6,486 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 303 304 487 626 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 1 - (5 ) 1 (7 ) Asset sale related costs 47 329 79 376 93 End-of-life related inventory write-down 3,553 - - 3,553 - Accelerated Depreciation 950 1,315 - 2,265 - Restructuring charges 79 179 676 258 799 Gain on asset sale (817 ) - - (817 ) - Interest expense, net 397 394 637 791 1,252 Income tax benefit (provision) (205 ) 170 1,080 (35 ) 1,718 Depreciation expense 6,956 7,233 7,607 14,189 15,293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,824 $ (830 ) $ 2,980 $ 5,994 $ (2,523 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 8.4 % (1.0 )% 3.7 % 3.7 % (1.7 )% BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.65 ) GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.65 ) Non-GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.47 ) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.47 ) SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET LOSS PER SHARE 46,754 46,414 44,665 46,585 44,463 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE 46,754 46,414 44,665 46,585 44,463 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE 46,754 46,414 44,665 46,585 44,463

