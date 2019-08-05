Diodes Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue was a record $322.0 million, an increase of 5.9 percent from the $304.1 million in the second quarter 2018 and an increase of 6.5 percent from the $302.3 million in the first quarter 2019;

GAAP gross profit was a record $122.0 million, compared to $107.3 million in the second quarter 2018 and $112.4 million in the first quarter 2019;

GAAP gross profit margin was 37.9 percent, compared to 35.3 percent in the second quarter 2018 and 37.2 percent in the first quarter 2019;

GAAP net income was a record $36.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $25.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2018 and $31.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019;

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $40.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2018 and $35.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019;

Excluding $4.2 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share would have increased by $0.08 per diluted share;

EBITDA was a record $77.1 million, or 23.9 percent of revenue, compared to $64.5 million, or 21.2 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2018 and $69.9 million, or 23.1 percent of revenue, in the first quarter 2019; and

Achieved cash flow from operations of $40.6 million and $8.5 million free cash flow, including $32.1 million of capital expenditures. Net cash flow was a negative $65.5 million, which includes the pay-down of $44.1 million of long-term debt.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Diodes once again set new records across multiple financial metrics, including revenue, gross profit, EBITDA and net income. Gross margin also further expanded by 260-basis points year-over-year and 70-basis points sequentially as a result of record revenue in the automotive and industrial end-markets as well as from our Pericom IC products. Additionally, we continued to successfully drive increased profitability on incremental revenue growth, with first half 2019 revenue increasing 8% over the same period last year and non-GAAP net income increasing more than 40% over the same period.

“Notably, our above-market performance was achieved in the midst of the current global trade environment as a direct result of our past design wins and expanded customer content. Over the past year, we have been strategically focused on demand creation and deploying a total solution sales approach that leverages our broadened product portfolio, contributing to our consistent share gains. I believe these proven strategies will continue to sustain Diodes future growth and outperformance of our served markets, while also driving increasing profitability and cash flow.”

Second Quarter 2019

Revenue for second quarter 2019 was a record $322.0 million, an increase of 5.9 percent from $304.1 million in second quarter 2018 and an increase of 6.5 percent from $302.3 million in the first quarter 2019, due to continued strong performance in Europe and North America as well as the automotive and industrial end-markets.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter 2019 was a record $122.0 million, or 37.9 percent of revenue, compared to the second quarter 2018 of $107.3 million, or 35.3 percent of revenue, and the first quarter 2019 of $112.4 million, or 37.2 percent of revenue. The 70-basis point sequential increase was primarily due to record high revenue contribution from the automotive and industrial markets as well as Pericom IC products.

GAAP operating expenses for second quarter 2019 were $73.5 million, or 22.8 percent of revenue, and $69.0 million, or 21.4 percent of revenue, on a non-GAAP basis, which excluded $4.5 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset expenses. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter 2018 were $69.4 million, or 22.8 percent of revenue, and in the first quarter 2019 were $70.3 million, or 23.3 percent of revenue.

Second quarter 2019 GAAP net income was a record $36.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $25.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in second quarter 2018 and GAAP net income of $31.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in first quarter 2019.

Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $40.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, which excluded, net of tax, $3.7 million of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization costs. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $29.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2018 and $35.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019.

The following is an unaudited summary reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income and per share data, net of tax (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP net income $ 36,284 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,716 Non-GAAP net income $ 40,000 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.”

(See the reconciliation tables of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income near the end of this release for further details.)

Included in second quarter 2019 GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $4.2 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) and non-GAAP adjusted EPS would have increased by $0.08 per diluted share for second quarter 2019, $0.07 for second quarter 2018 and $0.07 for first quarter 2019.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, in the second quarter 2019 was a record $77.1 million, or 23.9 percent of revenue, compared to $64.5 million, or 21.1 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2018 and $69.9 million, or 23.1 percent of revenue, in the first quarter 2019. For a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, see the table near the end of this release for further details.

For second quarter 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $40.6 million. Net cash flow was a negative $65.5 million, including the $44.1 million pay-down of long-term debt. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.5 million, which includes $32.1 million of capital expenditures.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $242 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, long-term debt (including the current portion) totaled approximately $172 million, and working capital was approximately $481 million.

The results announced today are preliminary and unaudited, as they are subject to the Company finalizing its closing procedures and customary quarterly review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are subject to revision until the Company files its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

Dr. Lu concluded, “Building on our strong first half revenue growth of 8% over first half of 2018, during a time in which our served market was down more than 6%, further highlights our ability to deliver growth in a down market. For the third quarter, we expect revenue to be approximately $324 million, plus or minus 2 percent, which at the mid-point represents another quarterly record and continued growth year-over-year as well as further outperformance of our served markets. We expect GAAP gross margin to be 37.8 percent, plus or minus 1 percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 21 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent. We expect net interest expense to be approximately $2.0 million. Our income tax rate is expected to be 23.3 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, and shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the third quarter are anticipated to be approximately 52.0 million.”

Purchase accounting adjustments related to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.8 million, after tax, for Pericom and previous acquisitions are not included in these non-GAAP estimates.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. We serve the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Our products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Our corporate headquarters and Americas’ sales offices are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taoyuan City and Zhubei City, Taiwan; Oldham, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Our wafer fabrication facilities are located in Oldham and Shanghai, China and Greenock, Scotland. We have assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan and Chengdu, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, research and development, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Oldham; Shanghai; Shenzhen and Yangzhou, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, with support offices throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements containing forward-looking words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” and variations thereof, including without limitation statements, whether direct or implied, regarding expectations of revenue growth, market share gains, increase in gross margin and increase in gross profits in 2019 and beyond; that for the third quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be approximately $324 million plus or minus 2 percent; which at the mid-point represents another quarterly record and continued growth year-over-year as well as further outperformance of our served markets; we expect GAAP gross margin to be 37.8 percent, plus or minus 1 percent; non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 21.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent; we expect net interest expense to be approximately $2.0 million; we expect our income tax rate to be 23.3 percent, plus or minus 3 percent; shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the third quarter are anticipated to be approximately 52.0 million. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the risk that such expectations may not be met; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our current growth strategy or continue to maintain our current performance, costs, and loadings in our manufacturing facilities; the risk that we may not be able to increase our automotive, industrial, or other revenue and market share; risks of domestic and foreign operations, including excessive operating costs, labor shortages, higher tax rates, and our joint venture prospects; the risk that we may not continue our share repurchase program; the risks of cyclical downturns in the semiconductor industry and of changes in end-market demand or product mix that may affect gross margin or render inventory obsolete; the risk of unfavorable currency exchange rates; the risk that our future outlook or guidance may be incorrect; the risks of global economic weakness or instability in global financial markets; the risks of trade restrictions, tariffs, or embargoes; the risk of breaches of our information technology systems; and other information, including the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in Diodes’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 322,006 $ 304,085 $ 624,299 $ 578,597 Cost of goods sold 200,018 196,817 389,900 372,734 Gross profit 121,988 107,268 234,399 205,863 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 47,333 42,153 91,021 89,303 Research and development 21,707 22,050 43,877 42,250 Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 4,536 4,678 9,020 9,445 Other operating (income) expense (104 ) 534 (158 ) 81 Total operating expense 73,472 69,424 143,760 141,079 Income from operations 48,516 37,844 90,639 64,784 Other income (expense) Interest income 633 443 1,508 957 Interest expense (2,011 ) (2,544 ) (4,156 ) (5,301 ) Foreign currency loss, net (496 ) 300 (560 ) (2,729 ) Other income 1,235 377 2,480 5,012 Total other expense (639 ) (1,424 ) (728 ) (2,061 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 47,877 36,420 89,911 62,723 Income tax provision 11,174 10,753 21,472 18,536 Net income 36,703 25,667 68,439 44,187 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (419 ) (599 ) (439 ) (593 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,284 $ 25,068 $ 68,000 $ 43,594 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.50 $ 1.35 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 1.32 $ 0.86 Number of shares used in earnings per share computation: Basic 50,658 49,680 50,529 49,509 Diluted 51,620 50,792 51,566 50,727

Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.”

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2019: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 36,284 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 0.70 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,536 (820 ) 3,716 Non-GAAP $ 40,000 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 51,620 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $4.2 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.08 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2018: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 25,068 Earnings per share (Per-GAAP) Diluted $ 0.49 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: M&A Pericom 2,604 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,175 (571 ) KFAB 447 Restructuring 526 (79 ) Others 1,228 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,503 (275 ) Non-GAAP $ 29,347 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 50,792 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted $ 0.58

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $3.8 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.07 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2019: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 68,000 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 1.32 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,020 (1,630 ) 7,390 Non-GAAP $ 75,390 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 51,566 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.46

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $7.7 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense, excluding officer severance. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.15 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2018: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 43,594 Earnings per share (Per-GAAP) Diluted $ 0.86 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: M&A Pericom 5,178 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 6,314 (1,136 ) KFAB 194 Restructuring 206 (12 ) Others 4,570 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,131 (575 ) Officer retirement 2,550 (536 ) Non-GAAP $ 53,536 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 50,727 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted $ 1.06

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $7.4 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.15 per share.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

The Company’s financial statements present net income and earnings per share that are calculated using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures that it feels are necessary to allow investors and other readers of the Company’s financial releases to view the Company’s operating results as viewed by the Company’s management, board of directors and research analysts in the semiconductor industry. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The explanation of the adjustments made in the table above, are set forth below:

Detail of non-GAAP adjustments

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets – The Company excluded this item, including amortization of developed technologies and customer relationships. The fair value of the acquisition-related intangible assets, which was recognized through purchase accounting, is amortized using straight-line methods which approximate the proportion of future cash flows estimated to be generated each period over the estimated useful life of the applicable assets. The Company believes that exclusion of this item is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for its acquisitions was allocated to the intangible assets that have short lives and exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses. In addition, the Company excluded this item because there is significant variability and unpredictability among companies with respect to this expense.

KFAB restructuring – The Company has recorded restructuring charges related to the shutdown and relocation of its wafer fabrication facility located in Lee’s Summit, MO (“KFAB”). These restructuring charges are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the restructuring charges provides investors an enhanced view of the cost structure of the Company’s operations and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such charges or may reflect different levels of such charges.

Officer retirement – In 2018, the Company excluded costs related to the retirement of two executives. These costs represent cash payments and the accelerated vesting of previously issued stock awards. The Company feels it is appropriate to exclude these costs since they don’t represent ongoing operating expenses and will present investors with a more accurate indication of our continuing operations.

CASH FLOW ITEMS

Free cash flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)

FCF for the second quarter of 2019 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. For the second quarter of 2019, FCF was $8.5 million, which represents the cash and cash equivalents that we are able to generate after taking into account cash outlays required to maintain or expand property, plant and equipment. FCF is important because it allows us to pursue opportunities to develop new products, make acquisitions and reduce debt.

CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, such as financial institutions in extending credit, in evaluating companies in our industry and provides further clarity on our profitability. In addition, management uses EBITDA, along with other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, operating in different income tax jurisdictions, and accounting effects of capital spending, including the impact of our asset base, which can differ depending on the book value of assets and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP, and when analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income from operations and net income, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. For example, our EBITDA takes into account all net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization without taking into account any amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest. Furthermore, EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (per-GAAP) $ 36,284 $ 25,068 $ 68,000 $ 43,594 Plus: Interest expense, net 1,378 2,101 2,648 4,344 Income tax provision 11,174 10,753 21,472 18,536 Depreciation and amortization 28,277 26,536 54,918 52,146 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 77,113 $ 64,458 $ 147,038 $ 118,620

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,352 $ 241,053 Short-term investments 6,604 7,499 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,230 and $4,102 at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 240,056 228,405 Inventories 222,969 215,435 Asset held for sale 4,947 - Prepaid expenses and other 46,726 42,446 Total current assets 756,654 734,838 Property, plant and equipment, net 470,690 446,835 Deferred income tax 28,751 31,652 Goodwill 138,772 132,437 Intangible assets, net 130,035 137,935 Other 89,257 42,674 Total assets $ 1,614,159 $ 1,526,371 Liabilities Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 15,454 $ 10,254 Accounts payable 110,521 117,808 Accrued liabilities and other 102,679 82,605 Income tax payable 16,769 15,744 Current portion of long-term debt 29,988 27,613 Total current liabilities 275,411 254,024 Long-term debt, net of current portion 141,919 186,143 Deferred tax liabilities 19,048 17,993 Other long-term liabilities 126,629 90,779 Total liabilities 563,007 548,939 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $1.00 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock - par value $0.66 2/3 per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized;

50,744,888 and 50,221,035, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 34,803 34,454 Additional paid-in capital 414,451 399,915 Retained earnings 704,708 636,708 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,457,206 shares held at June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018 (37,768 ) (37,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112,225 ) (101,846 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,003,969 931,463 Noncontrolling interest 47,183 45,969 Total equity 1,051,152 977,432 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,614,159 $ 1,526,371

