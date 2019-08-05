Helios Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, ended June 29, 2019. The results include Faster Group since its acquisition on April 5, 2018 and Custom Fluidpower (CFP) since its acquisition on August 1, 2018.

Wolfgang Dangel, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with the quality of earnings produced in both segments of the business, even on the lower than anticipated sales. While neither segment was able to drive top line sequential growth, margins were up across the board compared with the first quarter of 2019. Our Electronics segment experienced softer sales than we expected, but we were successful at managing our costs and output, driving improvement at both the gross and operating margin levels while we continue to make significant investments in R&D for new OEM projects scheduled to start production in 2020 and 2021. Our Hydraulics segment also realized organic margin expansion in the second quarter over the first quarter. This improvement was driven by efficiencies following completion of the CVT manufacturing consolidation project which resulted in increased capacity as expected. However, our Hydraulics sales for the second quarter, particularly for our CVT products, were below our expectations. Aside from softening in certain end markets, we had sufficient backlog and demand in total, but the sales mix precluded us from maximizing the newly designed capacity in our Sarasota facilities. This variation in product mix impacted our production scheduling and output during the quarter. Once our production mix is normalized, the CVT manufacturing consolidation project is expected to drive 15% added capacity within our Sarasota facilities by the end of this year, allowing us to further leverage our fixed cost base.

“From an economic standpoint, clearly there is softening in many markets globally,” continued Dangel. “We believe that some of the lower demand is resulting from macroeconomic factors like the trade war and general geopolitical uncertainty, while the remainder is due to the economic cycle. On a sequential basis from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter, several end markets such as global mining and U.S. construction still demonstrated resilience. However, several of our other end markets, including recreational and material handling, have further softened. European agriculture remains weak as does oil and gas in the Americas. Most recently, we have started to see a decline in the construction equipment market in APAC, specifically in South Korea. We are continuing to take market share in other areas within APAC, which drove high single digit sequential growth in that region.”

Mr. Dangel added, “Despite the further economic softening, we continue to advance our strategic initiatives. History has shown that these end markets recover quite quickly from cyclical downturns and we plan to have the capacity available to service our customers and win in the marketplace when our end markets recover. We are pleased to report that we began shipping products from our newly opened facility in China in June and will be increasing our output as we progress through the year. This project, which was completed ahead of schedule, strengthens our ‘in the region, for the region’ initiative in support of demand in the growing China market. Also, acquisition synergy realization continues, including the production of CVT components at the Faster facilities in both Europe and the U.S.”

Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Change Net sales $ 143.8 $ 136.2 $ 7.6 6% Gross profit $ 56.2 $ 50.4 $ 5.8 12% Gross margin 39.1% 37.0% Operating income $ 26.4 $ 17.0 $ 9.4 55% Operating margin 18.4% 12.5% Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 21.5% 23.5% Net income $ 17.3 $ 6.8 $ 10.5 154% Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 145% Non-GAAP cash net income $ 20.7 $ 19.8 $ 0.9 5% Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.02 3% Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.7 $ 34.9 $ (0.2) (1%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.1% 25.6%

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash EPS, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain non-recurring charges) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income and adjusted EBITDA. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures described above help in the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

Acquisition – CFP contributed $12.6 million

Organic – $2.4 million decline, 2%, excluding the effect of currency

Foreign currency translation on organic sales – $2.6 million unfavorable

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers – Production efficiencies and cost management efforts, partially offset by lower margin CFP business model; last year included $3.1 million acquisition inventory step-up amortization

Selling, engineering and administrative (SEA) expenses – Increased primarily due to the CFP acquisition and investments to support the growth and change in Helios business structure, partially offset by cost reduction efforts; improved as a percent of sales

Amortization of intangible assets – $4.5 million ($8.1 million in prior year due to short-lived acquisition intangibles)

Other operating profit and margin factors – Last year included $3.7 million for acquisition and financing related expenses

Non-operating items

Foreign currency transaction loss – $0.5 million ($3.3 million in prior year, including loss on foreign exchange forward contract to secure funds for the Faster acquisition)

Effective tax rate – 21.3%, down from 26.3% last year

EPS, non-GAAP cash EPS and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP EPS – Cost management efforts and improved productivity, partially offset by investments to support growth; last year included acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP cash EPS – Comparable to last year and first quarter 2019, reflects cost management efforts and improved productivity, offset by investments to support growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Reflects improved productivity, offset by investments to support growth and lower margin CFP business model

First Half 2019 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change % Change Net sales $ 290.7 $ 233.5 $ 57.2 25% Gross profit $ 112.7 $ 88.0 $ 24.7 28% Gross margin 38.8% 37.7% Operating income $ 52.2 $ 34.3 $ 17.9 52% Operating margin 18.0% 14.7% Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 21.0% 22.5% Net income $ 33.7 $ 18.7 $ 15.0 80% Diluted EPS $ 1.05 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 72% Non-GAAP cash net income $ 41.1 $ 34.9 $ 6.2 18% Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 1.28 $ 1.13 $ 0.15 13% Adjusted EBITDA $ 69.4 $ 58.2 $ 11.2 19% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.9% 24.9%

Sales

Acquisition – Faster and CFP contributed $61.6 million

Organic – $0.5 million decline, excluding the effect of currency

Foreign currency translation on organic sales – $3.9 million unfavorable

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers – Acquisitions, price increases, production efficiencies and cost management efforts, partially offset by lower margin CFP business model; last year included $3.1 million acquisition inventory step-up amortization

SEA expenses – Increased primarily due to Faster and CFP acquisitions as well as investments to support the growth and change in Helios business structure, partially offset by cost management efforts; improved as a percent of sales

Amortization of intangible assets – $9.1 million ($10.1 million in prior year)

Other operating profit and margin factors – Last year included $4.9 million for acquisition and financing related expenses

Non-operating items

Net interest expense – Higher due to debt to fund the Faster and CFP acquisitions

Effective tax rate – 21.7%, down from 25.5% from last year

EPS, non-GAAP cash EPS and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP EPS – Improvement primarily driven by acquisition growth and cost management efforts, partially offset by investments to support growth; last year included acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP cash EPS – Improvement primarily driven by acquisition growth and cost management efforts, partially offset by investments to support growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Impacted by investments to support growth and lower margin CFP business model

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

Segment sales of $113.7 million increased 10% over the prior-year second quarter. The $10.1 million increase included $12.6 million from the acquired CFP business and flat organic sales, partially offset by $2.5 million of unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Demand continued to be strong in the Americas region with organic sales increasing 4%. The Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region declined 4% and Asia/Pacific (APAC) region sales remained flat organically, both excluding the $2.6 million effect of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate changes.

Second quarter 2019 gross margin of 37.3% was down from the prior year’s 38.0%. Organic gross margin improved but was offset by the impact of CFP’s value-add integrator business model which reduced gross margin by approximately 150 basis points in the quarter.

Higher SEA expenses in the 2019 second quarter included $2.3 million for the CFP business as well as investments to support the growth and change in structure of Helios.

As a result of the above, second quarter operating income decreased to $24.1 million, representing 21.2% of sales, compared with 24.5% last year.

For the first half, segment sales grew $64.0 million, or 39%, to $230.2 million, compared with the 2018 first half. The growth included $61.6 million of acquisition revenue contributed by Faster and CFP, and 4% organic growth excluding the $3.6 million impact of unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Operating income for the first half was $47.9 million, or 20.8% of sales.

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

Segment sales were $30.1 million for the 2019 second quarter, a 7% decrease compared with the second quarter of last year. The decline was primarily due to softer demand in recreational and oil and gas end markets as well as a release of contractual obligations to allow the Company to offer all products to a broader and more diversified customer base. Foreign currency translation had a $0.1 million unfavorable impact on segment sales in the quarter.

Second quarter 2019 gross margin expanded to 45.8%, from 43.4% last year. Net price increases and cost management efforts which resulted in production efficiencies drove the improvement.

SEA costs decreased by $0.3 million in the quarter compared with last year.

Operating income was $6.5 million in the second quarters of both 2019 and 2018, with the 2019 operating margin improving to 21.6% from 20.0% last year.

For the first half, segment sales were down 10% to $60.5 million, compared with the 2018 first half. Foreign currency had a $0.4 million unfavorable impact. Despite the sales decline, operating income was $13.0 million, with the 2019 first half operating margin improving to 21.5% from 20.2% last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Total debt was $345.1 million at June 29, 2019, down from $352.7 million at the end of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents at June 29, 2019 were $13.3 million after using available cash to reduce debt at the end of the quarter, compared with $23.5 million at December 29, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company paid $17.8 million as the third and final payment due on the Enovation Controls contingent consideration liability. As a result, the net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 2.4x at June 29, 2019 compared with 2.3x at March 30, 2019.

Cash provided by operations was $25.4 million and $31.1 million in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease was impacted by $10.7 million of the contingent consideration payment and a net increase in working capital, partially offset by improved cash from earnings.

Capital expenditures were $15.4 million and $10.6 million in the first halves of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase was primarily for manufacturing technology enhancements, equipment to complete the Company’s CVT manufacturing consolidation project in Sarasota, machinery and leasehold improvements for the Company’s new China facility, equipment to support CVT’s new engineering center of excellence and the addition of the Faster business. Capital expenditures in 2019 are estimated to be $30 million to $35 million, in support of the Company’s ongoing investments to drive its innovative leadership.

2019 Outlook and Guidance

The Company is updating its guidance for 2019:

Previous 2019

Guidance Updated 2019

Guidance Change vs 2018

Actual Consolidated revenue $580 - $590 million $565 - $575 million 11% - 13% Hydraulics segment revenue $464 - $469 million $453 - $458 million 18% - 20% Electronics segment revenue $116 - $121 million $112 - $117 million (7)% - (11)% GAAP EPS $2.10 - $2.20 $1.95 - $2.05 31% - 38% Non-GAAP cash EPS $2.55 - $2.65 $2.40 - $2.50 4% - 9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.0% - 24.5% 23.5% - 24.0% (50) - (100) bps

Mr. Dangel noted, “We are updating our guidance for 2019 in light of the changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as softening end market conditions, exacerbated by the potential impact of recently announced tariffs. A high percentage of the change in our revenue guidance is attributable to the unfavorable impact of currency changes. The remainder is due to the impact of further softening in the recreational and oil and gas markets on our Electronics segment as well as the impact of general market softening on our Hydraulics segment, partially offset by the revenue anticipated from our strong backlog.

“The reduction in our revenue expectations will only have a modest impact on our adjusted EBITDA margin expectations and we still expect to grow our bottom line. We are adapting and adjusting our business processes to respond to the current environment, while continuing to capture the synergies from our acquisitions and execute our long-term strategic initiatives. Our focus remains on making investments to further globalize our business, advancing our state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, and introducing innovative market-leading products and solutions that result in market share gains. We reiterate the goals we established for Vision 2025,” Mr. Dangel concluded.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company does business through its operating subsidiaries around the world, including Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls, and Faster Group. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. There are three key technologies within our Hydraulics segment: cartridge valve technology (“CVT”), quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions (“QRC”) and hydraulic system design (“Systems”). Within CVT, our products provide functions important to a hydraulic system: to control rates and direction of fluid flow and to regulate and control pressures. QRC products allow users to connect and disconnect quickly from any hydraulic circuit without leakage and ensure high-performance under high temperature and pressure using one or multiple couplers. Systems provide engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers or designers to fulfill complete system design requirements including electro-hydraulic, remote control, electronic control and programmable logic controller systems, as well as automation of existing equipment. In our Electronics segment, we are a leader in display and control integration solutions offering rugged and reliable instruments, coupled with expertise in J1939 engine protocol, to produce an industry-leading array of easy-to-read displays and gauges for controller area network (“CAN”) transmitted engine data and faults. We refer to this technology as Electronic Controls (“EC”). Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, estimates, vision or projections of Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company’s strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Company’s financing plans; (iii) the Company’s expectations regarding our sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations; (iv) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; (vii) the Company’s ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization; and (viii) potential challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the anticipated results will occur. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements include, among other items, (i) the economic cyclicality of the capital goods industry in general and the hydraulics and electronics industries in particular, which directly affect customer orders, lead times and sales volume; (ii) fluctuations in global business conditions, including the impact of economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (iii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks related to the integration of the businesses of the Company, Enovation Controls and Faster Group; (vi) changes in technology or customer requirements, such as standardization of the cavity into which screw‐in cartridge valves must fit, which could render the Company’s products or technologies noncompetitive or obsolete; (vii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally; and (viii) changes relating to the Company’s international sales, including changes in regulatory requirements or tariffs, compliance with anti-corruption laws and trade laws, including export and import compliance, trade or currency restrictions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and tax and collection issues. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. “Business” and Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 143,842 $ 136,168 6 % $ 290,693 $ 233,486 25 % Cost of sales 87,615 85,764 2 % 177,958 145,465 22 % Gross profit 56,227 50,404 12 % 112,735 88,021 28 % Gross margin 39.1% 37.0% 38.8% 37.7% Selling, engineering and administrative expenses 25,309 25,325 (0)% 51,465 43,640 18 % Amortization of intangible assets 4,545 8,076 (44)% 9,066 10,124 (10)% Operating income 26,373 17,003 55 % 52,204 34,257 52 % Operating margin 18.4% 12.5% 18.0% 14.7% Interest expense, net 4,048 4,151 (2)% 8,433 4,634 82 % Foreign currency transaction loss, net 501 3,301 (85)% 62 3,812 (98)% Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (157) 80 (296)% (50) 44 (214)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration 56 251 (78)% 775 653 19 % Income before income taxes 21,925 9,220 138 % 42,984 25,114 71 % Income tax provision 4,660 2,424 92 % 9,315 6,407 45 % Net income $ 17,265 $ 6,796 154 % $ 33,669 $ 18,707 80 % Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.22 145 % $ 1.05 $ 0.61 72 % Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,012 31,597 31,995 30,718 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 NM = Not meaningful

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,283 $ 23,477 Restricted cash 38 38 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,529 and $1,336 81,817 72,806 Inventories, net 97,176 85,989 Income taxes receivable 1,262 4,549 Other current assets 14,745 9,997 Total current assets 208,321 196,856 Property, plant and equipment, net 146,607 126,868 Deferred income taxes 7,870 9,463 Goodwill 382,221 383,131 Other intangibles, net 310,092 320,548 Other assets 4,746 5,299 Total assets $ 1,059,857 $ 1,042,165 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,867 $ 40,879 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,396 13,260 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 13,642 9,941 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,047 18,120 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net 6,357 5,215 Dividends payable 2,882 2,878 Income taxes payable 1,852 2,697 Total current liabilities 83,043 92,990 Revolving line of credit 250,950 255,750 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 87,766 91,720 Contingent consideration, less current portion 893 840 Deferred income taxes 52,478 57,783 Other noncurrent liabilities 26,473 12,314 Total liabilities 501,603 511,397 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 2,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001, no shares outstanding - - Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001, 32,017,300 and 31,964,775 shares outstanding 32 32 Capital in excess of par value 362,104 357,933 Retained earnings 246,828 219,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,710 ) (46,253 ) Total shareholders’ equity 558,254 530,768 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,059,857 $ 1,042,165

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 33,669 $ 18,707 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,195 17,076 Loss on disposal of assets 79 8 Stock-based compensation expense 2,781 2,061 Amortization of debt issuance costs 358 371 Benefit for deferred income taxes (1,095 ) - Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up - 3,125 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 775 653 Forward contract (gains) losses, net (409 ) 3,493 Other, net 940 196 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (9,586 ) (13,666 ) Inventories (12,276 ) (4,754 ) Income taxes receivable (488 ) (46 ) Other current assets (3,312 ) (501 ) Other assets 781 270 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 1,178 5,908 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,176 1,660 Income taxes payable 3,078 (3,405 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (1,668 ) (39 ) Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value (10,731 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 25,445 31,117 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (15,413 ) (10,581 ) Proceeds from dispositions of equipment 597 3 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (527,144 ) Cash settlement of forward contract - (2,535 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,816 ) (540,257 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 85,639 258,000 Repayment of borrowings on revolving credit facility (91,000 ) (117,250 ) Borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt - 100,932 Repayment of borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt (2,910 ) (1,250 ) Borrowings unders factoring arrangements - 1,044 Proceeds from stock issued 843 240,602 Dividends to shareholders (5,759 ) (5,281 ) Debt issuance costs - (1,763 ) Payment of contingent consideration liability (7,064 ) - Other financing activities (1,141 ) (570 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,392 ) 474,464 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 569 736 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,194 ) (33,940 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 23,515 63,922 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,321 $ 29,982

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales: Hydraulics $ 113,710 $ 103,634 $ 230,173 $ 166,243 Electronics 30,132 32,534 60,520 67,243 Consolidated $ 143,842 $ 136,168 $ 290,693 $ 233,486 Gross profit and margin: Hydraulics $ 42,407 $ 39,422 $ 85,040 $ 62,870 37.3% 38.0% 36.9% 37.8% Electronics 13,820 14,107 27,695 28,276 45.8% 43.4% 45.8% 42.1% Corporate and other - (3,125) - (3,125) Consolidated $ 56,227 $ 50,404 $ 112,735 $ 88,021 39.1% 37.0% 38.8% 37.7% Operating income and margin: Hydraulics $ 24,123 $ 25,401 $ 47,885 $ 38,844 21.2% 24.5% 20.8% 23.3% Electronics 6,488 6,532 13,000 13,639 21.6% 20.0% 21.5% 20.2% Corporate and other (4,238) (14,930) (8,681) (18,226) Consolidated $ 26,373 $ 17,003 $ 52,204 $ 34,257 18.4% 12.5% 18.0% 14.7%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 %

of Total Q2 %

of Total 2019 %

of Total Americas: Hydraulics $ 41.6 $ 41.2 $ 82.9 Electronics 26.1 26.6 52.7 Consol. Americas 67.7 46% 67.8 47% 135.6 47% EMEA: Hydraulics 41.8 36.8 78.5 Electronics 2.5 1.8 4.3 Consol. EMEA 44.3 30% 38.6 27% 82.8 28% APAC: Hydraulics 33.1 35.7 68.8 Electronics 1.8 1.7 3.5 Consol. APAC 34.9 24% 37.4 26% 72.3 25% Total $ 146.9 $ 143.8 $ 290.7

2018 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 %

of Total Q2 %

of Total Q3 %

of Total Q4 %

of Total 2018 %

of Total Americas: Hydraulics $ 26.4 $ 39.7 $ 38.4 $ 44.2 $ 148.7 Electronics 30.1 27.9 27.4 23.5 108.9 Consol. Americas 56.5 58% 67.6 50% 65.8 48% 67.7 49% 257.6 51% EMEA: Hydraulics 19.6 40.5 34.6 34.9 129.6 Electronics 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.0 10.1 Consol. EMEA 22.3 23% 43.2 32% 37.3 28% 36.9 27% 139.7 27% APAC: Hydraulics 16.6 23.4 31.1 32.4 103.5 Electronics 1.9 2.0 1.6 1.7 7.2 Consol. APAC 18.5 19% 25.4 18% 32.7 24% 34.1 24% 110.7 22% Total $ 97.3 $ 136.2 $ 135.8 $ 138.7 $ 508.0

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating income $ 26,373 $ 17,003 $ 52,204 $ 34,257 Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets 4,484 8,015 8,945 10,004 Acquisition-related amortization of inventory step-up - 3,125 - 3,125 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - 3,731 11 4,927 Restructuring charges - 59 - 170 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 30,857 $ 31,933 $ 61,160 $ 52,483 GAAP operating margin 18.4% 12.5% 18.0% 14.7% Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin 21.5% 23.5% 21.0% 22.5%

Non-GAAP Cash Net Income RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 17,265 $ 6,796 $ 33,669 $ 18,707 Acquisition-related amortization of inventory step-up - 3,125 - 3,125 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - 3,731 11 4,927 Restructuring charges - 59 - 170 Foreign currency forward contract loss - 2,030 - 2,535 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 56 251 775 653 Amortization of intangible assets 4,545 8,076 9,066 10,124 Tax effect of above (1,150) (4,318) (2,463) (5,384) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 20,716 $ 19,750 $ 41,058 $ 34,857 Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 1.28 $ 1.13

Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 17,265 $ 6,796 $ 33,669 $ 18,707 Interest expense, net 4,048 4,151 8,433 4,634 Income tax provision 4,660 2,424 9,315 6,407 Depreciation and amortization 8,624 12,347 17,195 17,076 EBITDA 34,597 25,718 68,612 46,824 Acquisition-related amortization of inventory step-up 3,125 3,125 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - 3,731 11 4,927 Restructuring charges - 59 - 170 Foreign currency forward contract loss - 2,030 - 2,535 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 56 251 775 653 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,653 $ 34,914 $ 69,398 $ 58,234 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.1% 25.6% 23.9% 24.9%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are important for investors and other readers of Helios’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

