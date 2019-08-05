Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 5, 2019 04:42 PM EDT
Human capital management software provider Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced results1, 2 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company has provided a quarterly shareholder letter on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com.
“During the second quarter, we continued the momentum we demonstrated in the first quarter of 2019 and throughout 2018,” said Adam Miller, founder and CEO of Cornerstone. “The growing skills divide is forcing companies around the world to take action to continuously train and reskill their workers. We believe our leading market position puts us in a prime position to capitalize on this multi-year macro trend.”
Second Quarter 2019 Results:
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $141.9 million compared to a guided range of $137.0 million to $140.0 million. This represents a 7.1% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.7%.
- Subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $132.6 million compared to a guided range of $131.0 million to $133.0 million. This represents a 15.5% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 17.3%.
- Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $(3.6) million, yielding a margin of (2.5)%, compared to $(3.1) million and margin of (2.3)% in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million, yielding a margin of 11.7%, compared to $13.2 million and margin of 10.0% in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(8.8) million, or a $(0.15) diluted net loss per share, compared to $(12.0) million and $(0.21) diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million, or a $0.21 diluted net income per share, compared to $7.8 million and $0.12 diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.
- Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was $21.2 million, yielding a margin of 14.9%, compared to $17.2 million, yielding a margin of 13.0%, in the same period of the prior year.
- Unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.5 million, yielding a margin of 6.7%, compared to $7.9 million, yielding a margin of 6.0%, in the same period of the prior year.
“During Q2, we continued to focus on margin expansion while investing in our key priorities,” said Brian Swartz, CFO of Cornerstone. “As we look out to the balance of 2019, we are encouraged by the opportunities we see ahead and are raising our financial guidance accordingly. Additionally, we expect to substantially improve our cash flow margins in 2020.”
Recent Highlights:
- The Company's CEO, Adam Miller, was recognized as a 2019 Best CEO for Women by Comparably.
- The Company hired Heidi Spirgi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience helping organizations unleash the power of their workforce by reimagining their approach to talent management.
- The Company announced new products including Cornerstone Create, Express Class, and Cornerstone for Salesforce learning integration to help organizations more effectively train and develop their teams by integrating learning directly into employees’ flow of work.
Financial Outlook:
The following outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future.
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, the Company provides the following outlook:
- Revenue between $141 million and $143 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 6.0%3, or 7.6%4 on a constant currency basis.
- Subscription revenue between $135 million and $137 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.4%3, or 16.2%4 on a constant currency basis.
For the year ending December 31, 2019, the Company provides the following outlook:
- Revenue between $566.5 million and $571 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 5.7%5, 7, or 7.3%6 on a constant currency basis.
- Subscription revenue between $539.5 million and $544 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.5%5, 7, or 16.2%6 on a constant currency basis.
- Annual recurring revenue as of December 31, 2019 between $579.5 million and $589.5 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.6%,5, 7 or 15.2%5, 7 on a constant currency basis.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $79 million and $85 million. Assuming the midpoint of the revenue range, this represents a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.4%.
- Unlevered free cash flow between $85 million and $92 million. Assuming the midpoint of the revenue range, this represents an unlevered free cash flow margin of 15.6%.
The Company has not reconciled the guidance for non-GAAP operating income or non-GAAP operating income margin to the corresponding GAAP measures because it does not provide guidance for such GAAP measures and would not be able to present the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, the Company excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is impacted by the number of shares issued and the market price, both of which are uncertain. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 and the year ending December 31, 2019 will have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP operating margin.
|
1
|
Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release.
|
2
|
The Company adopted the new lease accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 842 effective January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. Financial results for reporting periods during 2019 are presented in compliance with the new lease standard. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to 2019 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior lease accounting standard. The new lease accounting standard does not result in any change to future operating expenses or cash flows.
|
In order to translate the financial outlook for entities reporting in GBP to USD and EUR to USD, the following exchange rates have been applied:
|
3
|
Exchange rate applied to revenue for the third quarter of 2019
|
$1.22 USD per GBP
|
4
|
Exchange rate from the third quarter of 2018 applied to calculate revenue growth for the third quarter of 2019 on a constant currency basis
|
$1.30 USD per GBP
|
5
|
Exchange rate applied to revenue and annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2019
|
$1.22 USD per GBP
|
6
|
Average exchange rate from fiscal 2018 applied to calculate revenue growth for fiscal 2019 on a constant currency basis
|
$1.33 USD per GBP
|
7
|
Exchange rate applied to revenue and annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2019
|
$1.12 USD per EUR
Quarterly Conference Call
Cornerstone will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com. The live call can be accessed by dialing (877) 445-4619 (U.S.) or (484) 653-6763 (outside the U.S.) and referencing passcode: 5269638. A replay of the call will also be available at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com/investors/news-and-events/events/default.aspx or via telephone until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 p.m. ET) on August 9, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (outside the U.S.), and referencing passcode: 5269638.
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning over 190 countries and over 40 languages.
Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
Note: Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release and the quarterly conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance of our business, our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects, the demand for our offerings, our competitive position, our expectations regarding certain financial measures, including subscription revenue, capital expenditures and unlevered free cash flow, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new clients; the extent to which clients renew their subscriptions for our solutions; the timing of when consulting services are delivered to new and existing clients by our services organization and implementation subcontractors; the complexity of deployments and product implementations, which can impact the timing of when revenue is recognized from new and existing clients; our shift to focusing on recurring revenue streams; our ability to compete as the learning and human capital management provider for organizations of all sizes; changes in the proportion of our client base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; our ability to manage our growth, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; our ability to expand our enterprise and mid-market sales opportunities; our ability to maintain stable and consistent quota attainment rates; continued strong demand for learning and human capital management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific; the timing and success of efforts to increase operational efficiency and cost containment; the timing and success of solutions offered by our competitors; unpredictable macro-economic conditions; the impact of foreign exchange rates; reductions in information technology spending; the success of our new product and service introductions; a disruption in our hosting network infrastructure; problems caused by security breaches; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in our solutions; the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; the loss of any of our key employees and our ability to locate qualified replacements; failure to protect our intellectual property; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters; changes in current tax or accounting rules; legal or political changes in local or foreign jurisdictions that decrease demand for, or restrict our ability to sell or provide, our products; and unanticipated costs or liabilities related to businesses that we acquire. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company has provided in this press release and the quarterly conference call held on the date hereof certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics. These non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics include:
|
(i)
|
non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is defined as cost of revenue less amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation,
|
(ii)
|
annual recurring revenue, which is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period,
|
(iii)
|
unlevered free cash flow, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and capitalized software costs plus cash paid for interest,
|
(iv)
|
unlevered free cash flow margin, which is defined as unlevered free cash flow divided by revenue,
|
(v)
|
non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share, which exclude, for the periods in which they are presented, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs, restructuring costs, acquisition costs and excludes the impacts of unamortized stock-based compensation expense in applying the treasury method for determining the non-GAAP weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding,
|
(vi)
|
non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, which exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets reflected in cost of revenue,
|
(vii)
|
non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income margin, which exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs and acquisition costs,
|
(viii)
|
non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs and acquisition costs, and
|
(ix)
|
non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, each of which excludes stock-based compensation attributable to the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. In addition, the Company believes that the following non-GAAP adjustments are useful to management and investors for the following reasons:
- Stock-based compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature, and management believes that its exclusion provides additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and also provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Additionally, determining the fair value of certain stock-based awards involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of such awards.
- Amortization of intangible assets. The Company excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets because the expense is a non-cash item and management believes that its exclusion provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and allows for a useful comparison of its operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.
- Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs. For GAAP purposes, the Company is required to recognize the effective interest expense on its senior convertible notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.
- Restructuring. The Company excludes costs related to restructuring because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations and believes that the exclusion of these costs provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
- Acquisition costs. The Company excludes costs related to acquisitions because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations and believes that the exclusion of these costs provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. For prior periods, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
395,106
|
|
|
$
|
183,596
|
|
Short-term investments
|
7,998
|
|
|
204,732
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
103,609
|
|
|
125,300
|
|
Deferred commissions, current
|
17,962
|
|
|
24,467
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
38,872
|
|
|
34,940
|
|
Total current assets
|
563,547
|
|
|
573,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
49,341
|
|
|
45,416
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
35,740
|
|
|
77,254
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
79,838
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
60,500
|
|
|
45,444
|
|
Long-term investments
|
750
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
11,534
|
|
|
13,867
|
|
Goodwill
|
47,453
|
|
|
47,453
|
|
Other assets, net
|
1,991
|
|
|
3,437
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
850,694
|
|
|
$
|
807,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
15,843
|
|
|
$
|
11,921
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
57,685
|
|
|
68,331
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
283,878
|
|
|
312,526
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
11,160
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other liabilities
|
8,178
|
|
|
7,645
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
376,744
|
|
|
400,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible notes, net
|
291,038
|
|
|
288,967
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
75,150
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
960
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
9,405
|
|
|
13,275
|
|
Facility financing obligation
|
—
|
|
|
46,100
|
|
Total liabilities
|
753,297
|
|
|
751,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
637,770
|
|
|
585,387
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(542,231
|
)
|
|
(529,962
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,852
|
|
|
476
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
97,397
|
|
|
55,907
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
850,694
|
|
|
$
|
807,156
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
141,860
|
|
|
$
|
132,517
|
|
|
$
|
281,977
|
|
|
$
|
265,630
|
|
Cost of revenue 1, 2
|
40,187
|
|
|
36,365
|
|
|
73,882
|
|
|
73,385
|
|
Gross profit
|
101,673
|
|
|
96,152
|
|
|
208,095
|
|
|
192,245
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing 1
|
58,691
|
|
|
59,821
|
|
|
113,196
|
|
|
119,066
|
|
Research and development 1
|
24,337
|
|
|
16,325
|
|
|
52,083
|
|
|
32,309
|
|
General and administrative 1
|
22,239
|
|
|
22,101
|
|
|
45,179
|
|
|
44,086
|
|
Restructuring 1
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,725
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
105,267
|
|
|
99,247
|
|
|
210,458
|
|
|
204,186
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(3,594
|
)
|
|
(3,095
|
)
|
|
(2,363
|
)
|
|
(11,941
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
2,186
|
|
|
2,665
|
|
|
4,176
|
|
|
4,484
|
|
Interest expense
|
(5,378
|
)
|
|
(8,791
|
)
|
|
(10,744
|
)
|
|
(17,491
|
)
|
Other, net
|
(1,105
|
)
|
|
(2,250
|
)
|
|
(1,702
|
)
|
|
(2,206
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(4,297
|
)
|
|
(8,376
|
)
|
|
(8,270
|
)
|
|
(15,213
|
)
|
Loss before income tax provision
|
(7,891
|
)
|
|
(11,471
|
)
|
|
(10,633
|
)
|
|
(27,154
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
(914
|
)
|
|
(536
|
)
|
|
(1,636
|
)
|
|
(1,069
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,007
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,223
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
59,715
|
|
|
57,844
|
|
|
59,430
|
|
|
57,635
|
|
1
|
|
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,786
|
|
|
$
|
1,021
|
|
|
$
|
2,922
|
|
|
$
|
2,023
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
6,809
|
|
|
6,545
|
|
|
12,856
|
|
|
12,791
|
|
Research and development
|
4,319
|
|
|
2,417
|
|
|
8,515
|
|
|
4,725
|
|
General and administrative
|
6,237
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
|
11,903
|
|
|
9,787
|
|
Restructuring
|
—
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
Total
|
$
|
19,151
|
|
|
$
|
16,032
|
|
|
$
|
36,196
|
|
|
$
|
35,511
|
|
2
|
|
Cost of revenue includes amortization of intangible assets as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,047
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,333
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(8,805
|
)
|
|
(12,007
|
)
|
|
(12,269
|
)
|
|
(28,223
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,176
|
|
|
8,388
|
|
|
20,034
|
|
|
16,219
|
|
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,516
|
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
|
6,922
|
|
Purchased investment premium, net of amortization
|
(509
|
)
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
(725
|
)
|
|
(187
|
)
|
Net foreign currency (gain) loss
|
821
|
|
|
(1,329
|
)
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
(1,685
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
19,151
|
|
|
16,032
|
|
|
36,196
|
|
|
35,511
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(11,081
|
)
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
21,874
|
|
|
43,095
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
(4,456
|
)
|
|
(2,212
|
)
|
|
(8,730
|
)
|
|
(2,740
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3,313
|
|
|
(7,982
|
)
|
|
6,954
|
|
|
(16,823
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
4,387
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
1,606
|
|
|
(7,855
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
13,568
|
|
|
13,693
|
|
|
(9,719
|
)
|
|
(1,366
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(8,615
|
)
|
|
(4,132
|
)
|
|
(32,574
|
)
|
|
(27,883
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
2,717
|
|
|
2,430
|
|
|
2,172
|
|
|
(2,337
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
21,183
|
|
|
17,228
|
|
|
28,477
|
|
|
12,648
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
(82
|
)
|
|
484
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
484
|
|
Maturities of investments
|
27,095
|
|
|
32,012
|
|
|
197,774
|
|
|
72,689
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,031
|
)
|
|
(5,068
|
)
|
|
(9,274
|
)
|
|
(7,627
|
)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
(6,728
|
)
|
|
(6,263
|
)
|
|
(14,127
|
)
|
|
(12,302
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
15,254
|
|
|
21,165
|
|
|
174,291
|
|
|
53,244
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
7,371
|
|
|
23,282
|
|
|
14,211
|
|
|
30,047
|
|
Payment of tax withholdings for employee stock plans
|
(5,469
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,469
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
|
|
(23,908
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(38,608
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
1,902
|
|
|
(626
|
)
|
|
8,742
|
|
|
(8,713
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(248
|
)
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
176
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
38,091
|
|
|
37,586
|
|
|
211,510
|
|
|
57,355
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
357,015
|
|
|
413,345
|
|
|
183,596
|
|
|
393,576
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
395,106
|
|
|
$
|
450,931
|
|
|
$
|
395,106
|
|
|
$
|
450,931
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
$
|
2,003
|
|
|
$
|
8,731
|
|
|
$
|
5,003
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
580
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
874
|
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans received in advance of stock issuance
|
720
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
499
|
|
Cash paid for operating leases
|
3,099
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
—
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
86,120
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets acquired under capital leases and other financing arrangements
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Capitalized assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
2,728
|
|
|
3,577
|
|
|
2,728
|
|
|
3,577
|
|
Capitalized stock-based compensation
|
1,361
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
2,113
|
|
|
2,451
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATIONS OF COST OF REVENUE TO NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN, LOSS FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME MARGIN
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of cost of revenue, gross profit and gross margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
141,860
|
|
|
$
|
132,517
|
|
|
$
|
281,977
|
|
|
$
|
265,630
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
40,187
|
|
|
36,365
|
|
|
73,882
|
|
|
73,385
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
101,673
|
|
|
$
|
96,152
|
|
|
$
|
208,095
|
|
|
$
|
192,245
|
|
Gross margin
|
71.7
|
%
|
|
72.6
|
%
|
|
73.8
|
%
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
40,187
|
|
|
$
|
36,365
|
|
|
$
|
73,882
|
|
|
$
|
73,385
|
|
Adjustments to cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,786
|
)
|
|
(1,021
|
)
|
|
(2,922
|
)
|
|
(2,023
|
)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,333
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Total adjustments to cost of revenue
|
(2,833
|
)
|
|
(1,021
|
)
|
|
(5,255
|
)
|
|
(2,023
|
)
|
Non-GAAP costs of revenue
|
37,354
|
|
|
35,344
|
|
|
68,627
|
|
|
71,362
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
104,506
|
|
|
$
|
97,173
|
|
|
$
|
213,350
|
|
|
$
|
194,268
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
73.3
|
%
|
|
75.7
|
%
|
|
73.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating income margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(3,594
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,363
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,941
|
)
|
Operating margin
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
(4.5
|
)%
|
Adjustments to loss from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
19,151
|
|
|
15,283
|
|
|
36,196
|
|
|
29,326
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,047
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,725
|
|
Total adjustments to income (loss) from operations
|
20,198
|
|
|
16,283
|
|
|
38,529
|
|
|
38,051
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
16,604
|
|
|
$
|
13,188
|
|
|
$
|
36,166
|
|
|
$
|
26,110
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income margin
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,007
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,223
|
)
|
Adjustments to net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
19,151
|
|
|
15,283
|
|
|
36,196
|
|
|
29,326
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,047
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs1
|
1,043
|
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
2,069
|
|
|
6,922
|
|
Restructuring
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,725
|
|
Total adjustments to net loss
|
21,241
|
|
|
19,779
|
|
|
40,598
|
|
|
44,973
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
12,436
|
|
|
$
|
7,772
|
|
|
$
|
28,329
|
|
|
$
|
16,750
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|
59,715
|
|
|
57,844
|
|
|
59,430
|
|
|
57,635
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
65,767
|
|
|
63,733
|
|
|
65,297
|
|
|
63,163
|
|
1
|
|
Debt discount accretion and debt issuance cost amortization has been recorded in connection with our issuance of $253.0 million in convertible notes on June 17, 2013 and $300.0 million in convertible notes on December 8, 2017. These expenses represent non-cash charges that have been recorded in accordance with the authoritative accounting literature for such transactions.
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
21,183
|
|
|
$
|
17,228
|
|
|
$
|
28,477
|
|
|
$
|
12,648
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,031
|
)
|
|
(5,068
|
)
|
|
(9,274
|
)
|
|
(7,627
|
)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
(6,728
|
)
|
|
(6,263
|
)
|
|
(14,127
|
)
|
|
(12,302
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
46
|
|
|
2,003
|
|
|
8,731
|
|
|
5,003
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow
|
$
|
9,470
|
|
|
$
|
7,900
|
|
|
$
|
13,807
|
|
|
$
|
(2,278
|
)
|
Unlevered free cash flow margin
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
TRENDED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
|
The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this press release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company’s historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company’s filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company’s most recent earnings press release.
|
The Company intends to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
Full Year
|
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
SELECTED METRICS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of clients 1
|
3,280
|
|
3,363
|
|
3,428
|
|
3,535
|
|
|
3,567
|
|
3,604
|
|
|
2,918
|
|
3,250
|
|
3,535
|
|
% y/y
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
% q/q
|
0.9
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Number of employees
|
1,829
|
|
1,851
|
|
1,892
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
2,017
|
|
2,034
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
1,891
|
|
1,953
|
|
% y/y
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
(4.2
|
)%
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
3.7
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
% q/q
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
1.2
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Annual dollar retention rate
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
95.1
|
%
|
93.5
|
%
|
92.8
|
%
|
Annual recurring revenue (in thousands)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
439,000
|
|
510,000
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (in thousands)
|
(4,580
|
)
|
17,228
|
|
32,617
|
|
44,988
|
|
|
7,294
|
|
21,183
|
|
|
35,252
|
|
67,510
|
|
90,253
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands)
|
(10,178
|
)
|
7,900
|
|
32,067
|
|
33,681
|
|
|
4,337
|
|
9,470
|
|
|
16,411
|
|
43,680
|
|
63,471
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow margin
|
(7.6
|
)%
|
6.0
|
%
|
23.9
|
%
|
24.4
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
FINANCIAL DATA - ASC 606 (in thousands, except percentages):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
133,113
|
|
132,517
|
|
134,014
|
|
138,247
|
|
|
140,117
|
|
141,860
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
537,891
|
|
Subscription revenue
|
113,134
|
|
114,771
|
|
118,844
|
|
126,303
|
|
|
131,256
|
|
132,562
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
473,052
|
|
Subscription revenue % of total revenue
|
85.0
|
%
|
86.6
|
%
|
88.7
|
%
|
91.4
|
%
|
|
93.7
|
%
|
93.5
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
87.9
|
%
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
(8,846
|
)
|
(3,095
|
)
|
1,574
|
|
2,598
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
(3,594
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(7,769
|
)
|
MARGIN DATA - ASC 606:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
72.2
|
%
|
72.6
|
%
|
73.0
|
%
|
74.8
|
%
|
|
76.0
|
%
|
71.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
73.2
|
%
|
Sales and marketing % of revenue
|
44.5
|
%
|
45.1
|
%
|
39.7
|
%
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
41.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
41.8
|
%
|
Research and development % of revenue
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
General and administrative % of revenue
|
16.5
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
17.3
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Restructuring % of revenue
|
5.8
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
1.2
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
NON-GAAP MARGIN DATA - ASC 606:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
72.9
|
%
|
73.3
|
%
|
74.0
|
%
|
76.1
|
%
|
|
77.7
|
%
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue
|
39.8
|
%
|
40.2
|
%
|
35.3
|
%
|
33.7
|
%
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
36.6
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue
|
10.3
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue
|
13.1
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
9.7
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue
|
14.8
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
17.3
|
%
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
22.1
|
%
|
18.9
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GBP to USD average period rate
|
1.39
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.30
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
1.30
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.29
|
|
1.34
|
|
GBP to USD end of period spot rate
|
1.40
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.30
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.30
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.23
|
|
1.35
|
|
1.27
|
|
EUR to USD average period rate
|
1.23
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.16
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
1.14
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
n/a
|
1.14
|
|
1.18
|
|
EUR to USD end of period spot rate
|
1.23
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.16
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
n/a
|
1.20
|
|
1.14
|
|
1
|
|
Includes contracted clients of our enterprise human capital management platform and excludes clients and users of Cornerstone for Salesforce, PiiQ, Workpop Inc. and Grovo Learning, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005643/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT