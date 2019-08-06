Datto Appoints New CTO to Drive Technology Innovation for MSPs

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019
Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that Robert Petrocelli has joined its executive management team as chief technology officer (CTO). In this role, Petrocelli will be responsible for communicating the company’s technology vision and aligning strategy with its business goals to ensure the company continues to meet the evolving needs of the MSP market. Datto currently serves more than 500,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more than 130 countries through partnerships with more than 15,000 MSPs.
Earlier this year, Datto demonstrated its commitment to investing in its technology offerings by announcing more than 20 new products and enhancements developed to help MSPs address critical IT issues for SMBs. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions to empower the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to compete and thrive in a myriad of vertical markets across the globe. Petrocelli will oversee and accelerate Datto’s ongoing product development.
“Datto finds its inspiration by exploring new and different approaches to solving the biggest challenges facing both MSPs and SMBs today, and Bob shares that same curiosity and drive. Throughout his career, he has immersed himself in several different technologies and is fueled by the desire to learn and challenge the status quo,” said Tim Weller, CEO, Datto. “As an engineer by trade, Bob brings a unique balance of technology and business expertise to set a vision that will guide and protect Datto and its partners as the ecosystem matures.”
“When I was seeking my next opportunity, I wanted to be able to apply my technical knowledge along with my entrepreneurial experience to help an organization and individuals achieve their goals. Datto is an organization that continuously focuses on both people and improving its product portfolio in an effort to ensure partners are successful,” said Petrocelli. “My vision is to lead Datto’s technical team as we continue to innovate, but also lead in data stewardship as the ecosystem grows as we must be more prepared for the technological challenges ahead.”
Petrocelli has more than 30 years of technology experience, which includes founding two successful businesses in the data storage and information management space. He joins Datto from Oracle, where he served as a senior software architect and directed a geographically distributed team. Prior to Oracle, Petrocelli was the founder and CTO of GreenBytes, a company that provided inline deduplication data storage applications and cloud-scale IO-Offload systems. Oracle purchased GreenBytes in 2014. Petrocelli began his career as co-founder and CEO for Heartlab, a cardiac image and information management company that was purchased by AGFA in 2005. Petrocelli holds a bachelors of science in physics and a masters of science degree in computer science from the University of Rhode Island where he was also an Office of Naval Research Undergraduate Fellow in Physical Oceanography. Petrocelli studied for his doctorate in computer science at Brown University.
About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.
