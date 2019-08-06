Care.com Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world's largest online destination for finding and managing family care, today is announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

“During Q2 we began to feel the effects of downward pressure on conversion and on traffic from word of mouth within the U.S. Matching business, which led to slower revenue growth in Q2 and lowered revenue guidance for the full year,” said Shelia Lirio Marcelo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com. “[email protected], on the other hand, continues to grow impressively. Overall, as the leading digital care marketplace by a large margin, we remain optimistic about the market opportunity and look forward to our next chapter of growth.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $51.0 million, an increase of 11% from $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue attributable to the US Consumer offering totaled $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from $35.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue attributable to our Other businesses totaled $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 23% from $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.



Net loss was $64.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $64.6 million. The significant decrease was primarily attributable to the establishment of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses and deferred tax assets and, to a lesser extent, the impairment and other charges recognized on the Figure 8 acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA was a $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP EPS (Diluted) was a loss of $2.01 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2018. Q2 GAAP EPS (Diluted) was based on 32.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding versus 30.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) was $0.09 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, which was $0.14. Note that Non-GAAP EPS excludes the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, adjustments relating to preferred stock and other non-recurring items, such as M&A expenses and restructuring costs, and the realization of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

The Company ended the quarter with $124.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo to be named Executive Chairwoman

Today, Ms. Marcelo announced that the Company will initiate a search for a new Chief Executive Officer and that she will transition to the role of Executive Chairwoman to focus her efforts on advocating for improvements and innovations in the country’s care infrastructure to better enable families to find quality care and caregivers to find meaningful work. Ms. Marcelo will remain CEO until her successor is appointed, participating in the search process with the other members of the Board of Directors, and transition to Executive Chairwoman at that time.

Business Highlights

Our total members grew 15% to 34.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to 29.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Total families grew to 19.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 17% over the same period of 2018, and total caregivers grew to 14.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 13% over the same period of 2018.

Financial Expectations

Future GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS may be significantly affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, and may also be affected by non-recurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, which we are not able to estimate and which therefore are excluded in the calculation of the Company’s non-GAAP EPS guidance as described in this press release. Due to the nature of any such items, we are not able to estimate their significance, and it is therefore currently not practical to reconcile adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS guidance to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Q3 2019 Guidance Full Year 2019 Guidance Revenue $ 52.0 - $ 52.5 $ 206.5 - $ 208.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.2 - $ 4.5 $ 20.0 - $ 21.0 Non-GAAP EPS ~$0.10 $ 0.49 - $ 0.52 Figures in millions except for Non-GAAP EPS Q3 Non-GAAP EPS based on approximately 39 million weighted average dilutive shares FY'19 full-year Non-GAAP EPS based on approximately 39 million weighted average diluted shares

Earnings Teleconference Information

About Care.com

Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers, employers, and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with 19.8 million families and 14.3 million caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.7 million employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions - such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions which provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages covering child care, back up care and senior care consulting services through its [email protected] business, and serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.

*As of June 2019

Care.com, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 29,

2019 December 29,

2018 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,453 $ 92,432 Short-term investments 35,338 35,099 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $100 and $100, respectively) (1) 5,036 4,663 Unbilled accounts receivable (2) 6,534 6,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,759 7,223 Total current assets 143,120 145,811 Property and equipment, net 3,518 3,423 Intangible assets, net 3,506 4,061 Goodwill 68,060 68,176 Other non-current assets 2,986 2,859 Operating lease right of use assets, net 19,323 - Deferred tax assets - 43,737 Total assets $ 240,513 $ 268,067 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (3) $ 461 $ 3,437 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4) 20,297 20,463 Current contingent acquisition consideration 447 1,527 Deferred revenue (5) 24,348 20,176 Current operating lease liabilities 4,699 - Total current liabilities 50,252 45,603 Non-current contingent acquisition consideration - 438 Deferred tax liability 2,005 - Other non-current liabilities 3,829 6,806 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,079 - Total liabilities 78,165 52,847 Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - 46 shares designated; 46 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018; at aggregate liquidation and redemption value at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 54,426 53,007 Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 32,739 and 32,057 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 297,899 286,295 Accumulated deficit (189,955 ) (124,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (55 ) 8 Total stockholders' equity 107,922 162,213 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 240,513 $ 268,067

(1) Includes accounts receivable due from related party of $325 and $421 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively (2) Includes unbilled accounts receivable due from related party of $474 and $680 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively (3) Includes accounts payable due to related party of $0 and $530 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively (4) Includes accrued expenses and other current liabilities due to related party of $967 and $403 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively (5) Includes deferred revenue associated with related party of $115 and $1 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively

Care.com, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 (unaudited) Revenue (1) $ 50,978 $ 45,966 $ 104,314 $ 93,291 Cost of revenue 13,650 9,823 27,452 19,266 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (2) 16,951 15,901 35,555 32,758 Research and development 16,922 8,492 28,146 16,780 General and administrative 11,015 11,593 22,323 22,060 Depreciation and amortization 483 411 930 829 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge 8,183 - 8,183 - Restructuring and right of use asset impairment charges 2,758 17 2,989 479 Total operating expenses 56,312 36,414 98,126 72,906 Operating (loss) income (18,984 ) (271 ) (21,264 ) 1,119 Other income (expense), net 407 (768 ) 676 (206 ) (Loss) Income before income taxes (18,577 ) (1,039 ) (20,588 ) 913 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 46,228 (870 ) 45,245 (1,615 ) Net (loss) income (64,805 ) (169 ) (65,833 ) 2,528 Accretion of Series A Preferred Stock dividends (701 ) (665 ) (1,419 ) (1,345 ) Net (income) attributable to Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock - - - (163 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (65,506 ) $ (834 ) $ (67,252 ) $ 1,020 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders (Basic): $ (2.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.03 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders (Diluted): $ (2.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 32,537 30,591 32,373 30,792 Diluted 32,537 30,591 32,373 33,486

(1) Includes related party revenue of $876 and $705 for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Includes related party revenue of $1,822 and $1,342 for the six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Includes related party expenses of $3,243 and $2,617 for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Includes related party expenses of $6,464 and $5,653 for the six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Care.com, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA & Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 (unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (64,805 ) $ (169 ) $ (65,833 ) $ 2,528 Federal, state and franchise taxes 46,481 (783 ) 45,622 (1,222 ) Other (income) expense, net (407 ) 768 (676 ) 206 Depreciation and amortization 788 461 1,527 924 EBITDA (17,943 ) 277 (19,360 ) 2,436 Stock-based compensation 3,390 4,988 7,444 8,700 Merger and acquisition related costs 993 335 2,429 511 Restructuring and right of use asset impairment charges 2,758 17 2,989 479 Litigation related costs 11 20 32 20 Software implementation costs 272 150 280 303 Severance related costs 175 - 175 67 Strategic consulting 121 - 121 - Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and related costs 16,127 142 16,127 142 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,904 $ 5,929 $ 10,237 $ 12,658 Add back for Non-GAAP Net Income Federal, state and franchise taxes (1,975 ) 783 (1,116 ) 1,222 Other income (expense), net 407 (768 ) 676 (206 ) Depreciation and amortization (788 ) (461 ) (1,527 ) (924 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,548 $ 5,483 $ 8,270 $ 12,750 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.33 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 32,537 30,591 32,373 30,792 Diluted 39,202 38,047 39,530 38,401

Care.com, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 (unaudited) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted 39,202 38,047 39,530 38,401 Net (loss) income per share (Diluted): Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (1.67) $ (0.02) $ (1.70) $ 0.03 Impact on net income per share of Series A related costs 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Adjusted net (loss) income per share $ (1.65) $ (0.00) $ (1.67) $ 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.09 0.13 0.19 0.23 Merger and acquisition related costs 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.01 Restructuring and right of use asset impairment charges 0.07 0.00 0.08 0.01 Litigation related costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Software implementation costs 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 Severance related costs 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Strategic consulting 0.00 - 0.00 - Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and related costs 0.41 0.00 0.41 0.00 Valuation allowance 1.14 - 1.13 - Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.33

Care.com, Inc. Supplemental Data (in thousands, except monthly average revenue per paying family) Period Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Total members 34,119 29,560 Total families 19,783 16,874 Total caregivers 14,336 12,686 Paying families - US Consumer Business 349 324 Period Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Monthly Average Revenue per Paying Family US Consumer Business $ 36 $ 37

