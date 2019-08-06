 Elevator Ventures & UNIQA Ventures investieren in kompany.com

|By Business Wire
|
|August 6, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
UNIQA Ventures und Elevator Ventures Beteiligungs GmbH („Elevator Ventures“), eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft der Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) investieren in kompany®, der führenden RegTech-Plattform für die globale Verifizierung und „Know Your Customer (KYC)“ Prüfung von Unternehmen, während bisherige Investoren, darunter der European Super Angels Club (ESAC), ihre Anteile aufstocken.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005459/de/
Andrew Bunce, Chief Product Officer; Peter Bainbridge-Clayton, Co-Founder & CTO; Johanna Konrad, Chief Operating Officer; Russell E. Perry, Founder & CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
„Wir verfolgen die Erfolgsgeschichte des Unternehmens schon seit geraumer Zeit. Wir bei UNIQA Ventures sind überzeugt, dass jetzt die Zeit für herausragende RegTech-Startups gekommen ist, die von der Digitalisierung stark regulierter Branchen wie Banken und Versicherungen profitieren", sagt Andreas Nemeth, CEO von UNIQA Ventures.
Die RBI investiert über ihre Tochtergesellschaft Elevator Ventures in das Unternehmen. kompany war davor bereits Teilnehmer am Elevator Lab Programm und hat sich als Serviceanbieter für die gesamte Raiffeisen Gruppe qualifiziert. Hannes Cizek, Managing Director von Elevator Ventures und Head of Group Strategy & Innovation der RBI, erklärt: „Die effiziente Lösung von regulatorischen und Compliance Fragen hat für uns hohe Priorität und ist ein wichtiger Bestandteil unserer Unternehmenspolitik. In diesem Sinne bietet kompany eine wesentliche Ergänzung, die den aktuellen Compliance-Prozess der RBI sowohl verbessert als auch vereinfacht.“
Nächste Generation der Business KYC
kompany kombiniert Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), „Robotic Process Automation“ (RPA) und Blockchain-Technologie, um Business KYC-Lösungen der nächsten Generation anzubieten. Das Service vereinfacht die Geschäftskundenverifizierung und andere Compliance-Prüfungen im Zuge des Kunden-Onboardings für Finanzinstitute, Versicherungen, Unternehmen und FinTechs. Kunden profitieren nicht nur von einer deutlich schnelleren Prüfung, sondern auch von niedrigeren Kosten für die Compliance, wodurch insgesamt ein Wettbewerbsvorteil erzielt wird.
kompany betreibt das größte Handelsregister-Netzwerk der Welt und bietet Echtzeitzugriff auf revisionssichere Primärinformationen von über 110 Millionen Unternehmen in mehr als 200 Ländern und Jurisdiktionen. Dies ermöglicht kompany die native Integration dieser Echtzeitinformationen in ihre Produkte. Das Unternehmen wurde bereits mehrfach ausgezeichnet und ist unter den Top 5 der Global RegTech Top 100 gelistet. Der rapid wachsende Markt für Verifizierungen von Unternehmen soll bereits 2022 ein Marktvolumen von 11,8 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.
„Mehr als 18 Monate intensive Produktzusammenarbeit mit der RBI als Kunden führten zu umfassenden Markterkenntnissen und laufenden Marktanpassungen und trugen dazu bei, uns als international anerkanntes RegTech-Unternehmen zu positionieren. Wir freuen uns, sowohl RBI als auch UNIQA vor der bevorstehenden Wachstumsfinanzierungsrunde als Aktionäre gewonnen zu haben. Die geplante Finanzierung wird es uns ermöglichen, unsere KI-Fähigkeiten und die auf der Blockchain basierenden Dienstleistungen zu stärken", sagt Russell E. Perry, Geschäftsführer von kompany.
Früher Zugang zu den neuesten regulatorischen Technologien für RBI
kompany war einer der ersten Teilnehmer am Elevator Lab Programm 2017/18, dem Fintech-Partnerschaftsprogramm der RBI. Das Programm unterstützt Scale-ups durch die Zusammenarbeit mit führenden Bankexperten der RBI Gruppe. Im Rahmen des Programms wurde 2018 zudem eine mehrjährige Geschäftsvereinbarung mit kompany geschlossen.
„Wir sehen welche positive Entwicklung das Unternehmen nach einem intensiven Jahr der Zusammenarbeit gemacht hat. Unser neues Investment würdigt die Fortschritte des Teams sowie die klar erkennbaren Wachstumschancen. Wir freuen uns darauf, gemeinsam die nächsten Meilensteine zu erreichen", sagt Hannes Cizek.
Über kompany
kompany.com ist die führende RegTech-Plattform für Global Business Verifizierung und Business KYC, die revisionssichere, originäre, quellen- und zeitgestempelte Unternehmensinformationen in Echtzeit bereitstellt. Der Hauptsitz befindet sich in Wien, Österreich, mit Niederlassungen in Singapur und Großbritannien. Seit der Gründung im Jahr 2012 hat das Unternehmen einen einzigartigen Pool von Top-Entwicklern, Regulierungsexperten und Produktmanagern aus der ganzen Welt angezogen. kompany ist eine lizenzierte Verrechnungsstelle und offizieller Vertriebspartner für Handels- und Unternehmensregister in mehreren Ländern weltweit.
www.kompany.com
Über Elevator Ventures (RBI)
Elevator Ventures ist die Corporate Venture Capital-Einheit der Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf strategischen Direktinvestitionen in Later-Stage FinTech- und RegTech-Unternehmen, Co-Investments mit anderen Investoren und Investitionen in Venture Capital Fonds. Das Ziel von Elevator Ventures ist die Finanzierung strategischer Partnerschaften mit vielversprechenden Later-Stage FinTechs, die eine wertvolle Ergänzung des aktuellen Portfolios der RBI darstellen können. Mit mehr als 30 Jahren Erfahrung in Zentral- und Osteuropa (CEE) und einem ausgedehnten Netzwerk spielt die RBI eine aktive Rolle beim Ausbau von FinTechs in dieser dynamischen Region.
www.elevator-ventures.com
Über UNIQA Ventures
UNIQA Ventures ist die Corporate Venture Capital Gesellschaft der UNIQA Insurance Group. Aus dem Herzen Wiens wurde seit 2016 in 12 Startups investiert und bereits ein erfolgreicher Exit erzielt. Der Fokus liegt in der frühen Wachstumsphase und auf Series A Finanzierungsrunden, wobei das Team von UNIQA Ventures insbesondere in jene Ökosysteme investiert, die für UNIQA strategisch relevant sind: FinTech, HealthTech, Mobility und Smart Home. UNIQA Ventures ist als finanziell orientierte Venture Capital Einheit aufgesetzt, die Mehrwert für Portfoliounternehmen insbesondere über Kooperationen im Versicherungsbereich, branchenspezifische Expertise und ein starkes Netzwerk mit Schwerpunkt CEE erbringt.
www.uniqaventures.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005459/de/
