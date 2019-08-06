Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 06:55 AM EDT
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Third quarter net sales were up 5 percent, with underlying sales up 2 percent excluding unfavorable currency of 2 percent and a positive impact from acquisitions of 5 percent. Growth was below management expectations across both business platforms due to softer conditions in global discrete manufacturing end markets and cooler, wet weather conditions in North America that unfavorably impacted air conditioning and construction markets. These factors also weighed on Emerson's trailing three-month underlying orders growth, which moderated to 2 percent in June.
Third quarter gross profit margin of 42.7 percent was down 90 basis points compared with the prior year, primarily reflecting dilution from recent acquisitions and unfavorable mix. Pretax margin of 16.4 percent and EBIT margin of 17.3 percent were both down 80 basis points, reflecting dilution from recent acquisitions. Pretax margin was up 160 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2019, as solid operating execution mitigated the profit impact of slower than expected sales growth. Total segment margin of 18.1 percent was down 160 basis points compared with the prior year, and was up 120 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2019, reflecting strong sequential leverage of 65 percent, above management expectations.
GAAP earnings per share were $0.97 in the quarter, down 13 percent versus the prior year, and were $0.94, up 7 percent, excluding a discrete tax benefit of $0.03 this year and a prior year one-time tax benefit of $0.24 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Third quarter operating cash flow was up 2 percent to $946 million, and free cash flow was up 3 percent to $825 million. Conversion of net earnings to free cash flow was 135 percent in the quarter.
"Trends remain solid in our global process and hybrid markets, and we continue to see consistent growth in our long-cycle businesses. Global discrete end markets decelerated in the third quarter, and our North America growth was further hampered by subdued upstream oil and gas demand,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. "In our Commercial & Residential Solutions business, cooler, wet weather negatively affected North America air conditioning sales and orders growth; however, we remain optimistic that demand will recover, supported by a solid macroeconomic backdrop and improving weather patterns early in the fiscal fourth quarter. Demand in Asia, which bottomed in December 2018, continued to improve through the quarter.
"For our shareholders, we've returned $1.9 billion year-to-date, including $1 billion of share repurchases. In light of our strong cash flow profile and lower planned acquisition spend this year, we will opportunistically repurchase up to $250 million of shares in the fourth quarter of 2019."
Business Platform Results
Automation Solutions net sales increased 5 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales up 3 percent excluding unfavorable currency of 3 percent and a positive impact from acquisitions of 5 percent. June trailing three-month underlying orders were up 4 percent, below management expectations. North American upstream oil and gas investment activity remained soft, and global discrete end markets slowed. Demand in process and hybrid end markets was stable in North America and continued to be robust elsewhere. Growth continued to reflect maintenance and repair (MRO) demand and brownfield investment activity focused on expansion and optimization of existing facilities. Our power systems and solutions business for conventional power generation markets accelerated in the quarter and was positive across all world areas, reflecting strong upgrade demand, competitive migration activity and growth of power plant digital twin projects. Large, long-cycle project bookings continued in the quarter, driving the June backlog up 6 percent year-over-year to $4.9 billion, providing visibility into early 2020.
In the Americas, underlying sales increased 1 percent, reflecting slower discrete end markets and soft upstream oil and gas activity. The industrial solutions business, which primarily serves discrete manufacturing end markets through distribution, was down mid-single digits on an underlying basis, reflecting softer short-cycle demand and some rebalancing of channel inventory. Upstream oil and gas investment activity remained muted, while midstream and downstream end markets trended favorably. The systems business was up mid-single digits, reflecting steady MRO spending and project activity.
Asia, Middle East & Africa underlying sales growth was up 7 percent, supported by continued infrastructure investment across Asia and mid-single digit growth in Middle East & Africa. Europe was up 1 percent, reflecting steady demand in most key end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals and life sciences.
Margin decreased 150 basis points to 15.7 percent and was down 10 basis points to 17.1 percent excluding the Aventics and GE Intelligent Platforms acquisitions. Compared with the second quarter, margin improved 90 basis points, reflecting strong operating execution on slower than expected sales growth.
For the full year, management expects approximately 7 percent net sales growth and 5 percent underlying sales growth, reflecting a lower outlook for global discrete end markets and continued softness in North American upstream oil and gas markets. For the full year, margin is expected to be approximately 16 percent, including higher restructuring investments in the fourth quarter. We continue to increase planned restructuring investments and other actions appropriate for a slower growth environment in the near-term.
Commercial & Residential Solutions net sales increased 4 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales down 1 percent excluding unfavorable currency of 1 percent and a positive impact from acquisitions of 6 percent. June trailing three-month underlying orders were down 1 percent, below management expectations. North American air conditioning markets slowed sharply late in the quarter as cooler weather and heavy precipitation in key regions slowed demand.
In the Americas, underlying sales were up 1 percent, reflecting stable professional tools end markets and the impact of unfavorable weather conditions in air conditioning markets. Europe was up 1 percent, supported by stable demand in professional tools markets, partially offset by softer cold chain and commercial air conditioning demand. The Asia, Middle East & Africa region was down 6 percent. China was down 2 percent in the quarter and continued a trend of steady improvement since underlying sales growth bottomed in the first quarter, down 30 percent.
Margin decreased 190 basis points to 22.4 percent and was down 70 basis points to 23.6 percent, excluding the Tools & Test acquisition. Compared with the second quarter of 2019, price-cost trended favorably and helped the business deliver over 40 percent sequential leverage on incremental sales. We expect strong operational execution to drive year-over-year improvement in fourth quarter profitability, further aided by easing material cost pressures and the lapping of Section 301 Tariffs in July.
For the full year, management expects approximately 4 percent net sales growth with flat underlying sales growth, reflecting continued improvement in Asia and a favorable outlook in North American residential and commercial air conditioning markets. Margin is expected to be approximately 21 percent, including higher planned restructuring investments in the fourth quarter.
2019 Outlook
The following table presents the updated 2019 guidance framework. The GAAP earnings per share range is expected to be $3.60 to $3.70, which reflects lower sales expectations and higher levels of planned restructuring investments in the fourth quarter, offset by improvement in the estimated full-year tax rate and lower corporate expenses. We expect full year restructuring spend and other actions of approximately $100 million, which is up approximately $30 million since short-cycle end markets began to soften in the second fiscal quarter.
In the fourth quarter, we expect a discrete tax benefit of approximately $0.05 and full-year tax rate of approximately 21 percent, including the benefit of discrete items. We estimate our operational tax rate will settle at approximately 23.5 percent going forward as we continue to optimize our global two-platform operating structure.
|
Sales Growth Guidance
|
|
|
|
EPS and Cash Flow Guidance
|
Net Sales Growth
|
~6%
|
|
GAAP EPS
|
$3.60 – $3.70
|
Acquisitions Impact
|
5%
|
|
Tax Rate
|
~21%
|
Foreign Currency Translation Impact
|
(2%)
|
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
~$3.1B
|
Underlying Sales Growth
|
~3%
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
~$2.5B
|
Automation Solutions
|
~5%
|
|
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
~Flat
|
|
|
“Trends around the world indicate a somewhat slower growth environment in the near-term, with gross fixed investment growth moderating to a range of 2 to 3 percent. We are prioritizing restructuring investments to align our cost base with these lower near-term growth expectations and to position for continued strong profitability and cash flow across both business platforms in 2020,” Farr said. “We believe this slowdown is caused by many factors, including trade tensions, that have contributed to an uncertain business investment climate, and not by an overbuilt industrial asset base in this cycle. Consequently, a lifting of geopolitical uncertainties and easing of tensions could re-accelerate global business investment spending back to levels we had anticipated at our February Investor Conference.
“Like Emerson, our customers need to invest in their businesses to prepare to meet the needs of the global economy in 2021 and 2022, and they, like Emerson, are reviewing capital projects to prioritize spending in a slower environment. In some cases, we see a delay in the timing of certain projects, but we do not see projects being canceled.
“The capital spending cycle remains intact. We anticipate the cycle stretching out a bit given the current dynamics, but our project funnel remains healthy and we continue to steadily convert projects to orders and sales, as evidenced by the strength of our long-cycle businesses.”
Upcoming Investor Events
Today, beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter 2019 results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will remain available for 90 days.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
|
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30
|
|
Percent
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$4,456
|
|
|
$4,684
|
|
|
5%
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
2,514
|
|
|
2,683
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
1,058
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
|
Other deductions, net
|
77
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
39
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
768
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
—%
|
Income taxes
|
49
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
719
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries
|
7
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$712
|
|
|
$604
|
|
|
(15)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
|
632.9
|
|
|
619.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share common share
|
$1.12
|
|
|
$0.97
|
|
|
(13)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Other deductions, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
$47
|
|
|
$60
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
14
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
Other
|
16
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
Total
|
$77
|
|
|
$65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
|
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
Percent
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$12,520
|
|
|
$13,401
|
|
|
7%
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
7,147
|
|
|
7,714
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
3,088
|
|
|
3,348
|
|
|
|
Other deductions, net
|
243
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
113
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
1,929
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
5%
|
Income taxes
|
327
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
1,602
|
|
|
1,604
|
|
|
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries
|
16
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$1,586
|
|
|
$1,589
|
|
|
—%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
|
636.5
|
|
|
621.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$2.49
|
|
|
$2.55
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Other deductions, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
$154
|
|
|
$177
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
38
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
Other
|
51
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
Total
|
$243
|
|
|
$172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$3,411
|
|
|
$1,603
|
|
Receivables, net
|
2,730
|
|
|
2,901
|
|
Inventories
|
1,805
|
|
|
2,061
|
|
Other current assets
|
630
|
|
|
785
|
|
Total current assets
|
8,576
|
|
|
7,350
|
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
3,260
|
|
|
3,614
|
|
Goodwill
|
5,745
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
2,157
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
Other
|
749
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
Total assets
|
$20,487
|
|
|
$21,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
$2,862
|
|
|
$1,877
|
|
Accounts payable
|
1,647
|
|
|
1,785
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
2,392
|
|
|
2,453
|
|
Income taxes
|
53
|
|
|
103
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,954
|
|
|
6,218
|
|
Long-term debt
|
3,126
|
|
|
4,336
|
|
Other liabilities
|
1,947
|
|
|
1,959
|
|
Total equity
|
8,460
|
|
|
8,804
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$20,487
|
|
|
$21,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
1,602
|
|
|
$
|
1,604
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
Changes in operating working capital
|
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
|
(352
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
|
|
|
(770
|
)
|
|
|
(385
|
)
|
Divestitures of businesses
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(932
|
)
|
|
|
(861
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in short-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,691
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
|
(251
|
)
|
|
|
(655
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(924
|
)
|
|
|
(909
|
)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(560
|
)
|
|
|
(425
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Increase in cash and equivalents
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
Beginning cash and equivalents
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
Ending cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,411
|
|
|
$
|
1,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$2,870
|
|
|
$3,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
1,236
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
356
|
|
|
463
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
1,592
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Net sales
|
$4,456
|
|
|
$4,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$494
|
|
|
$477
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
294
|
|
|
278
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
93
|
|
|
93
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
387
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences in accounting methods
|
57
|
|
|
64
|
|
Corporate and other
|
(131
|
)
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
$768
|
|
|
$767
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$9
|
|
|
$15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
$14
|
|
|
$20
|
|
|
|
|
Table 6
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$8,213
|
|
|
$8,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
3,286
|
|
|
3,171
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
1,041
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
4,327
|
|
|
4,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations
|
(20
|
)
|
|
6
|
|
Net sales
|
$12,520
|
|
|
$13,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$1,316
|
|
|
$1,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
712
|
|
|
650
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
276
|
|
|
286
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
988
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences in accounting methods
|
163
|
|
|
188
|
|
Corporate and other
|
(425
|
)
|
|
(285
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(113
|
)
|
|
(134
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
$1,929
|
|
|
$2,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions
|
$26
|
|
|
$26
|
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Technologies
|
11
|
|
|
8
|
|
Tools & Home Products
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
Commercial & Residential Solutions
|
11
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total
|
$38
|
|
|
$40
|
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
|
|
Table 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures (denoted by *) with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019 Underlying Sales Change
|
Auto Solns
|
|
Comm & Res
|
|
Emerson
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
|
3
|
%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
Underlying*
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019E Underlying Sales Change
|
Auto Solns
|
|
Comm & Res
|
|
Emerson
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
~ 7%
|
|
~ 4%
|
|
~6%
|
|
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
|
~ 2%
|
|
~ 1%
|
|
~ 2%
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
~ (4)%
|
|
~ (5)%
|
|
~ (5)%
|
|
Underlying*
|
|
~ 5%
|
|
~ -%
|
|
~ 3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT Margin
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Pretax margin (GAAP)
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
(80) bps
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
- bps
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes margin*
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
|
(80) bps
|
|
|
Q3 Business Segment EBIT
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Pretax margin (GAAP)
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
(80) bps
|
|
Corp. & other, differences in accounting methods & interest expense, net % of sales
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
(80) bps
|
|
Business segment EBIT margin*
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
(160) bps
|
|
|
FY19 Business Segment EBIT
|
Q2 FY19
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Pretax margin (GAAP)
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
160 bps
|
|
Corp. & other, differences in accounting methods & interest expense, net % of sales
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
(40 bps)
|
|
Business segment EBIT margin*
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
120 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automation Solutions Segment EBIT Margin
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin (GAAP)
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
(150) bps
|
|
Aventics & GE Intelligent Platforms impact
|
—
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
140 bps
|
|
Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin, excluding Aventics and GE Intelligent Platforms*
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
(10) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial & Residential EBIT Margin
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Commercial & Residential EBIT margin (GAAP)
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
22.4
|
%
|
|
(190) bps
|
|
Tools & Test impact
|
—
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
120 bps
|
|
Commercial & Residential EBIT margin, excluding Tools & Test*
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
|
(70) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
|
Discrete tax benefits
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
Earnings per share excluding discrete tax benefits*
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 Cash Flow
|
|
|
Q3 FY18
|
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
Change
|
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
$
|
924
|
|
|
$
|
946
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(120
|
)
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
Free cash flow*
|
$
|
804
|
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
FY 2019E Cash Flow
|
FY 2019E
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
~ (600)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow*
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion
|
Q3 FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow to net earnings (GAAP)
|
155
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(20
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow to net earnings*
|
135
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005285/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT