Pitney Bowes Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019.

Quarterly Results:

Revenue of $861 million, a decrease of 1 percent; flat when adjusted for the impact of currency; an increase of 2 percent when adjusted for both the impact of currency and market exits

GAAP EPS of $0.13; Adjusted EPS of $0.21

GAAP cash from operations of $17 million; free cash flow of $13 million

Returned a total of $70 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 11.8 million shares of stock for $61 million and $9 million in dividends

The Company is reaffirming its 2019 annual guidance

“I am pleased with our overall performance in the second quarter,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Parcel volumes through our domestic ecommerce network increased 42 percent, which is an important metric as we continue to scale this business. The Company’s revenue in the second quarter continued to grow on a comparable basis and earnings were in-line with our expectations. We continued to make progress against our strategic objectives as we move our portfolio to the growth areas of the market, and are positioned to meet our financial goals for the year and over the long-term.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue totaled $861 million, which was a decline of 1 percent versus prior year. Revenue was flat versus the prior year when adjusted for the impact of currency and increased 2 percent when adjusted for both the impact of currency and the previously announced sale of direct operations in 6 smaller European markets (market exits).

Commerce Services revenue grew 13 percent as reported and 14 percent when adjusted for the impact of currency. Small and Medium Business (SMB) Solutions revenue declined 8 percent as reported and 7 percent when adjusted for the impact of currency. SMB revenue declined 4 percent when adjusted for both the impact of currency and market exits. Software Solutions revenue declined 21 percent as reported and 20 percent adjusted for currency.

GAAP earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) were $0.13. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) were $0.21.

The Company’s earnings per share results for the second quarter are summarized in the table below:

Second Quarter* 2019 2018 GAAP EPS $0.13 $0.27 Discontinued operations $0.04 ($0.01) GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.17 $0.27 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net $0.03 $0.04 Transaction costs $0.01 - Tax adjustments, net - ($0.03) Adjusted EPS $0.21 $0.28

* The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals above due to rounding.

GAAP Cash from Operations and Free Cash Flow Results

GAAP cash from operations during the quarter was $17 million and free cash flow was $13 million. Compared to prior year, the decline in free cash flow was driven by the timing of working capital, largely within accounts payable, and the decline in net income. These impacts were partially offset by lower capital expenditures and the timing of reserve account deposits.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $61 million of its shares, reduced debt by $13 million and paid $9 million in dividends to its common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Segment Reporting

The business reporting groups reflect how the Company manages these groups and the clients served in each market.

The Commerce Services group includes the Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments. Global Ecommerce facilitates global cross-border ecommerce transactions and domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns. Presort Services provides sortation services to qualify large volumes of First Class Mail, Marketing Mail and Bound and Packet Mail (Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter) for postal workshare discounts.

The SMB Solutions group offers mailing and shipping solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats. This group includes the North America Mailing and International Mailing segments.

Software Solutions provide customer engagement, customer information, location intelligence software and data.

The results for each segment within the group may not equal the subtotals for the group due to rounding.

Commerce Services

($ millions) Second Quarter Revenue 2019 2018 Y/Y Reported Y/Y Ex Currency Global Ecommerce $282 $239 18% 19% Presort Services 128 123 4% 4% Commerce Services $410 $362 13% 14% EBITDA Global Ecommerce $1 $9 (86%) Presort Services 23 19 18% Commerce Services $24 $29 (17%) EBIT Global Ecommerce ($16) ($6) >(100%) Presort Services 15 13 23% Commerce Services ($0) $7 >(100%)

Global Ecommerce

Revenue increased from prior year driven by growth in domestic parcel and shipping solutions volumes. EBIT and EBITDA margin percentages declined from prior year driven by a shift in the mix of business to faster growing, but lower-margin services. Margins were also impacted by investments in market growth opportunities, including marketing programs, along with investments in operational excellence initiatives.

Presort Services

Revenue growth was driven by volume growth across all mail classes along with higher revenue per piece. The major volume drivers were higher Marketing Mail and Flats processed. EBIT and EBITDA margin percentages increased from prior year and prior quarter primarily due the higher revenue per piece along with lower labor costs.

SMB Solutions

($ millions) Second Quarter Revenue 2019 2018 Y/Y Reported Y/Y Ex Currency Y/Y Ex Currency

& Market Exits* North America Mailing $303 $319 (5%) (5%) (5%) International Mailing 75 93 (20%) (15%) (3%) SMB Solutions $378 $412 (8%) (7%) (4%) EBITDA North America Mailing $123 $128 (4%) International Mailing 14 15 (9%) SMB Solutions $137 $144 (5%)

EBIT North America Mailing $113 $120 (6%) International Mailing 12 13 (9%) SMB Solutions $125 $133 (6%)

* Excluding $12 million related to market exits and $5 million related to the impacts of currency

North America Mailing

Revenue declined on lower equipment sales and recurring revenue streams. The recurring revenue stream decline was driven by lower support services, supplies and financing revenue partially offset by higher business services. EBIT and EBITDA margin percentages were relatively flat to prior year driven by the lower revenue along with higher tariff costs partially offset by lower expenses.

International Mailing

Reported revenue was negatively impacted by the previously announced market exits. Excluding the effect from currency and market exits, the revenue decline was driven by lower services and supplies revenue partially offset by higher rentals revenue. The revenue decline was driven by weakness in the UK and Germany partially offset by growth in France. EBIT and EBITDA margin percentages increased versus prior year driven by lower expenses.

Software Solutions

($ millions) Second Quarter 2019 2018 Y/Y Reported Y/Y Ex Currency Revenue $72 $92 (21%) (20%) EBITDA $4 $21 (79%) EBIT $2 $18 (89%)

Software Solutions

Revenue declined from prior year driven by lower license revenue partially offset by higher data subscriptions and SaaS revenue. Prior year included several large renewal license deals. In addition, new license deals were down compared to prior year. EBIT and EBITDA margin percentages decreased from prior year largely driven by the lower license revenue.

2019 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior annual guidance for 2019. Guidance reflects the shift of the business to the fourth quarter as shipping continues to be a larger part of the portfolio.

Revenue, on a constant currency (CC) basis, to be in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent growth when compared to 2018.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.90 to $1.05.

Free cash flow to be in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

This guidance discusses future results, which are inherently subject to unforeseen risks and developments. As such, discussions about the business outlook should be read in the context of an uncertain future, as well as the risk factors identified in the safe harbor language at the end of this release and as more fully outlined in the Company's 2018 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This guidance excludes any unusual items that may occur or additional portfolio or restructuring actions, not specifically identified, as the Company implements plans to further streamline its operations and reduce costs. Revenue guidance is provided on a constant currency basis. The Company cannot reasonably predict the impact that future changes in currency exchange rates will have on revenue and net income. Additionally, the Company cannot provide GAAP EPS and GAAP cash from operations guidance due to the uncertainty of future potential restructurings, goodwill and asset write-downs, unusual tax settlements or payments, special contributions to its pension funds, acquisitions, divestitures and other potential adjustments, which could, individually or in the aggregate, have a material impact on the Company’s performance. The Company’s guidance is based on an assumption that the global economy and foreign exchange markets in 2019 will not change significantly.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company’s results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Disclosure Using Social Media

Pitney Bowes announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The Company already makes frequent use of its investor relations website to disseminate material information, as well as social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Investors, buy and sell-side analysts, media and influencers should note that the Company plans to continue to announce material financial information using the Pitney Bowes investor relations website, SEC filings, and press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Pitney Bowes is notifying investors, media and others interested in the company that in the future, the Company may choose to communicate material information through its social media channels, or it is possible that information it discloses through social media channels may be deemed to be material. Therefore, Pitney Bowes encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the Company’s investor relations site (https://www.investorrelations.pitneybowes.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/PBnews and https://twitter.com/PitneyBowes), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PitneyBowes/), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pitney-bowes/). The Company may communicate on social media platforms not listed here as well as create new accounts in the future. Any updates to the list of social media channels Pitney Bowes will use to announce material information will be posted on the Investor Relations page.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); however, in its disclosures the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (EPS), revenue growth on a constant currency basis and free cash flow.

The Company reports measures such as adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS and adjusted net income to exclude the impact of special items like restructuring charges, tax adjustments, goodwill and asset write-downs, and costs related to dispositions and acquisitions. While these are actual Company expenses, they can mask underlying trends associated with its business. Such items are often inconsistent in amount and frequency and as such, the adjustments allow an investor greater insight into the current underlying operating trends of the business.

In addition, revenue growth is presented on a constant currency basis to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the prior period under comparison. Constant currency measures are intended to help investors better understand the underlying operational performance of the business excluding the impacts of shifts in currency exchange rates over the period. Constant currency is calculated by converting our current quarter reported results using the prior year’s exchange rate for the comparable quarter. In addition, this quarter the Company reported the comparison of revenue excluding the impact of currency and market exits to prior year, which excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the prior period and also excludes the revenues associated with the recent market exits in several smaller markets. This comparison allows an investor insight into the underlying revenue performance of the business and true operational performance from a comparable basis to prior period. A reconciliation of reported revenue to constant currency revenue, as well as reported revenue to “revenue excluding the impact of currency and market exits” can be found in the Company’s attached financial schedules.

The Company reports free cash flow in order to provide investors insight into the amount of cash that management could have available for other discretionary uses. Free cash flow adjusts GAAP cash from operations for capital expenditures, restructuring payments, unusual tax settlements, special contributions to the Company’s pension fund and cash used for other special items. A reconciliation of GAAP cash from operations to free cash flow can be found in the Company’s attached financial schedules.

Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level. Segment EBIT is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses not allocated to a particular business segment, restructuring charges and goodwill and asset impairments, which are recognized on a consolidated basis. The Company has also included segment EBITDA as a useful measure for profitability and operational performance, and an additional way to look at the economics of the segments, especially in light of some of the Company’s more recent, larger acquisitions. Segment EBITDA further excludes depreciation and amortization expense for the segment. A reconciliation of segment EBIT and EBITDA to net income can be found in the attached financial schedules.

Pitney Bowes has provided a quantitative reconciliation to GAAP in supplemental schedules. This information can be found at the Company's web site www.pb.com/investorrelations

This document contains “forward-looking statements” about the Company’s expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about its future revenue and earnings guidance and other statements about future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: declining physical mail volumes; changes in, or loss of, our contractual relationships with the U.S. Postal Service or posts in other major markets; changes in postal regulations; competitive factors, including pricing pressures, technological developments and the introduction of new products and services by competitors; the United Kingdom's potential exit from the European Union (Brexit); our success in developing and marketing new products and services, and obtaining regulatory approvals, if required; changes in banking regulations or the loss of our Industrial Bank charter; changes in labor conditions and transportation costs; macroeconomic factors, including global and regional business conditions that adversely impact customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; changes in global political conditions and international trade policies, including the imposition or expansion of trade tariffs and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2018 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue and EBIT by business segment; and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Equipment sales $ 85,551 $ 93,811 $ 175,338 $ 200,519 Supplies 46,490 55,457 97,443 115,450 Software 72,206 91,703 145,524 167,997 Rentals 18,445 19,454 40,602 44,419 Financing 92,419 97,129 189,462 197,478 Support services 127,683 138,598 256,304 279,248 Business services 417,985 369,088 824,508 756,712 Total revenue 860,779 865,240 1,729,181 1,761,823 Costs and expenses: Cost of equipment sales 58,570 58,948 122,235 121,417 Cost of supplies 11,758 15,738 25,308 32,685 Cost of software 23,419 26,957 46,802 51,086 Cost of rentals 8,418 8,464 18,133 21,212 Financing interest expense 11,043 11,194 22,407 22,258 Cost of support services 40,448 42,306 82,227 88,371 Cost of business services 337,918 290,567 664,964 584,946 Selling, general and administrative 278,545 289,427 579,527 592,237 Research and development 22,630 23,574 44,404 48,069 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net 7,279 11,503 10,877 12,407 Interest expense, net 28,019 30,775 55,621 62,789 Other components of net pension and postretirement cost (1,618 ) (2,499 ) (2,256 ) (4,218 ) Other (income) expense (27 ) - 17,683 - Total costs and expenses 826,402 806,954 1,687,932 1,633,259 Income from continuing operations before taxes 34,377 58,286 41,249 128,564 Provision for income taxes 4,099 7,899 12,400 26,694 Income from continuing operations 30,278 50,387 28,849 101,870 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (6,581 ) 1,208 (7,811 ) 9,695 Net income $ 23,697 $ 51,595 $ 21,038 $ 111,565 Basic earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.17 $ 0.27 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 Discontinued operations (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.05 Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.17 $ 0.27 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 Discontinued operations (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.05 Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.27 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 178,280,533 188,113,750 182,638,896 188,056,884 (1 ) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share amounts) Assets June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 771,042 $ 867,262 Short-term investments 59,516 59,391 Accounts and other receivables, net 419,776 456,138 Short-term finance receivables, net 682,828 752,773 Inventories 73,347 62,279 Current income taxes 22,474 5,947 Other current assets and prepayments 132,878 100,625 Assets of discontinued operations - 4,854 Total current assets 2,161,861 2,309,269 Property, plant and equipment, net 416,512 410,114 Rental property and equipment, net 36,917 46,228 Long-term finance receivables, net 554,075 536,369 Goodwill 1,754,610 1,766,511 Intangible assets, net 212,596 227,137 Operating lease assets 180,983 156,788 Noncurrent income taxes 63,013 66,326 Other assets 377,420 419,677 Total assets $ 5,757,987 $ 5,938,419 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,295,712 $ 1,390,362 Current operating lease liabilities 34,612 37,208 Current portion of long-term debt 214,927 199,535 Advance billings 211,061 229,379 Current income taxes 6,011 15,284 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 3,276 Total current liabilities 1,762,323 1,875,044 Long-term debt 3,029,246 3,066,073 Deferred taxes on income 264,191 254,353 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 45,586 39,548 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 154,648 127,237 Other noncurrent liabilities 449,021 474,322 Total liabilities 5,705,015 5,836,577 Stockholders' equity: Cumulative preferred stock, $50 par value, 4% convertible - 1 Cumulative preference stock, no par value, $2.12 convertible - 396 Common stock, $1 par value 323,338 323,338 Additional paid-in-capital 105,341 121,475 Retained earnings 5,282,374 5,279,682 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (907,678 ) (948,961 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,750,403 ) (4,674,089 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,972 101,842 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,757,987 $ 5,938,419

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change REVENUE Global Ecommerce $ 282,319 $ 239,100 18% $ 548,573 $ 485,690 13% Presort Services 128,138 122,730 4% 262,985 257,188 2% Commerce Services 410,457 361,830 13% 811,558 742,878 9% North America Mailing 303,417 318,901 (5%) 618,891 659,712 (6%) International Mailing 74,699 92,806 (20%) 153,208 191,236 (20%) Small & Medium Business Solutions 378,116 411,707 (8%) 772,099 850,948 (9%) Software Solutions 72,206 91,703 (21%) 145,524 167,997 (13%) Total revenue $ 860,779 $ 865,240 (1%) $ 1,729,181 $ 1,761,823 (2%) Reconciliation of reported revenue to revenue excluding

currency and Market Exits Total revenue $ 860,779 $ 865,240 (1%) $ 1,729,181 $ 1,761,823 (2%) Currency impact on revenue 7,224 - 17,207 Revenue, at constant currency 868,003 865,240 0% 1,746,388 1,761,823 (1%) Less revenue from Market Exits (2,356) (14,014) (8,369) (28,893) Revenue, excluding currency and Market Exits $ 865,647 $ 851,226 2% $ 1,738,019 $ 1,732,930 0%

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (15,576) $ 16,883 $ 1,307 $ (5,993) $ 15,467 $ 9,474 >(100%) (86%) Presort Services 15,462 7,087 22,549 12,565 6,623 19,188 23% 18% Commerce Services (114) 23,970 23,856 6,572 22,090 28,662 >(100%) (17%) North America Mailing 112,804 9,794 122,598 120,139 8,049 128,188 (6%) (4%) International Mailing 11,934 2,115 14,049 13,091 2,322 15,413 (9%) (9%) Small & Medium Business Solutions 124,738 11,909 136,647 133,230 10,371 143,601 (6%) (5%) Software Solutions 2,002 2,356 4,358 18,433 2,564 20,997 (89%) (79%) Segment Total $ 126,626 $ 38,235 164,861 $ 158,235 $ 35,025 193,260 (20%) (15%) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (2) (38,235) (35,025) Unallocated corporate expenses (43,785) (46,477) Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net (7,279) (11,503) Gain on disposition of businesses 27 - Interest, net (39,062) (41,969) Transaction costs (2,150) - Provision for income taxes (4,099) (7,899) Income from continuing operations 30,278 50,387 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (6,581) 1,208 Net income $ 23,697 $ 51,595 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (30,176) $ 33,341 $ 3,165 $ (13,704) $ 29,897 $ 16,193 >(100%) (80%) Presort Services 30,528 14,008 44,536 39,591 12,785 52,376 (23%) (15%) Commerce Services 352 47,349 47,701 25,887 42,682 68,569 (99%) (30%) North America Mailing 223,417 16,234 239,651 248,707 15,548 264,255 (10%) (9%) International Mailing 23,724 4,533 28,257 29,113 5,932 35,045 (19%) (19%) Small & Medium Business Solutions 247,141 20,767 267,908 277,820 21,480 299,300 (11%) (10%) Software Solutions 3,694 4,836 8,530 20,925 4,808 25,733 (82%) (67%) Segment Total $ 251,187 $ 72,952 324,139 $ 324,632 $ 68,970 393,602 (23%) (18%) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (2) (72,952) (68,970) Unallocated corporate expenses (99,474) (97,559) Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net (10,877) (12,407) Loss on disposition of businesses (17,683) - Interest, net (78,028) (85,047) Transaction costs (3,876) (1,055) Provision for income taxes (12,400) (26,694) Income from continuing operations 28,849 101,870 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (7,811) 9,695 Net income $ 21,038 $ 111,565

(1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment. (2) Includes depreciation and amortization expense of reporting segments only, and excludes corporate depreciation and amortization expense of $5,213 and $5,572 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $9,861 and $11,365 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of reported net income to adjusted earnings Net income $ 23,697 $ 51,595 $ 21,038 $ 111,565 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6,581 (1,208 ) 7,811 (9,695 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net 5,252 8,461 7,911 9,132 (Gain) loss on disposition of businesses (27 ) - 19,396 - Transaction costs 1,602 - 2,891 786 Tax legislation - (5,980 ) - (5,980 ) Adjusted net income 37,105 52,868 59,047 105,808 Provision for income taxes, as adjusted 6,674 16,921 14,638 36,216 Interest, net 39,062 41,969 78,028 85,047 Adjusted EBIT 82,841 111,758 151,713 227,071 Depreciation and amortization 43,448 40,597 82,813 80,335 Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,289 $ 152,355 $ 234,526 $ 307,406 Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings per share to adjusted

diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.27 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.05 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 (Gain) loss on disposition of businesses (0.00 ) - 0.11 - Transaction costs 0.01 - 0.02 0.00 Tax legislation - (0.03 ) - (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 Note: The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free

cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,925 $ 85,040 $ 86,782 $ 154,493 Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities - discontinued operations 3,267 (16,916 ) 6,881 (41,772 ) Capital expenditures (32,441 ) (50,640 ) (61,327 ) (79,481 ) Restructuring payments 6,139 11,943 14,283 27,528 Reserve account deposits 14,720 (695 ) (8,316 ) 5,959 Transaction costs paid 4,269 1,444 6,108 4,037 Free cash flow $ 12,879 $ 30,176 $ 44,411 $ 70,764

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005112/en/