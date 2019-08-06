Garmin® Announces Golf Legend Greg Norman as Global Brand Ambassador

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a new partnership with golf legend and businessman Greg Norman to be its global brand ambassador. A two-time Open Champion, winner of more than 90 tournaments worldwide, and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Norman holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Greg Norman into the Garmin family,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global marketing. “As a globally recognized athlete, an avid outdoorsman and successful entrepreneur, Greg’s winning attitude and adventurous spirit make him a perfect fit for Garmin.”

The Greg Norman for Garmin campaign will highlight Norman’s experiences with golf products such as the Approach® S60 golf watch and the Approach® Z80 laser range-finder, as well as the rugged fēnix® 5X Plus outdoor smartwatch and the MARQ® Collection of modern luxury tool watches.

“Having used many different products over the years, I can say with conviction that Garmin offers the most precise and advanced GPS technology for the course and has truly helped me improve my game,” Norman said. “I wear my Garmin fēnix watch almost every day—it’s sleek, light-weight, and water resistant, so it can go everywhere I go – from the golf course to the boat and beyond. I’m excited to be Garmin’s new ambassador and look forward to sharing their innovative technology with my friends and fans.”

Much like Garmin, Greg Norman has built a global brand that encourages people to pursue their passions. The campaign, which launches in August, will feature “The Shark” promoting Garmin’s GPS-enabled golf products across print, digital, and social media channels, as well as through personal appearances and interviews.

Garmin collaborated with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-leading brand development company and majority owner of the Greg Norman brand, on the development of this strategic relationship. ABG continues to extend the Greg Norman brand and “Attack Life” mantra into aspirational products, content and experiences for the brand’s core audience and next generation of customers.

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with over a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio. www.shark.com

