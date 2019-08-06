Garmin® Announces Golf Legend Greg Norman as Global Brand Ambassador

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a new partnership with golf legend and businessman Greg Norman to be its global brand ambassador. A two-time Open Champion, winner of more than 90 tournaments worldwide, and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Norman holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.
Garmin announced a new partnership with golf legend and businessman Greg Norman to be its global brand ambassador. The Greg Norman for Garmin campaign will spotlight smartwatches and rangefinders designed for an active lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Greg Norman into the Garmin family,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global marketing. “As a globally recognized athlete, an avid outdoorsman and successful entrepreneur, Greg’s winning attitude and adventurous spirit make him a perfect fit for Garmin.”
The Greg Norman for Garmin campaign will highlight Norman’s experiences with golf products such as the Approach® S60 golf watch and the Approach® Z80 laser range-finder, as well as the rugged fēnix® 5X Plus outdoor smartwatch and the MARQ® Collection of modern luxury tool watches.
“Having used many different products over the years, I can say with conviction that Garmin offers the most precise and advanced GPS technology for the course and has truly helped me improve my game,” Norman said. “I wear my Garmin fēnix watch almost every day—it’s sleek, light-weight, and water resistant, so it can go everywhere I go – from the golf course to the boat and beyond. I’m excited to be Garmin’s new ambassador and look forward to sharing their innovative technology with my friends and fans.”
Much like Garmin, Greg Norman has built a global brand that encourages people to pursue their passions. The campaign, which launches in August, will feature “The Shark” promoting Garmin’s GPS-enabled golf products across print, digital, and social media channels, as well as through personal appearances and interviews.
Garmin collaborated with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-leading brand development company and majority owner of the Greg Norman brand, on the development of this strategic relationship. ABG continues to extend the Greg Norman brand and “Attack Life” mantra into aspirational products, content and experiences for the brand’s core audience and next generation of customers.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.
About Garmin International Inc.
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Approach, fēnix and MARQ are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Greg Norman
Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.
Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with over a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio. www.shark.com
About Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,930 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.
ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates $9.3 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.
For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.
Follow ABG on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram.
