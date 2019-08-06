El rápido crecimiento, la expansión global y la importante inversión de KKR subrayan el gran éxito de la primera mitad de 2019 del software OneStream

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019
OneStream Software, un líder en soluciones de gestión de desempeño corporativo (CPM, por sus siglas en inglés) para empresas de tamaño mediano a muy grande, sigue creciendo a un ritmo acelerado, con un aumento interanual de las ventas del 68% en el primer semestre de 2019.Todo esto incluye la expansión de licencias en más de 40 clientes existentes y la incorporación de 74 nuevos clientes, elevando el número total de clientes de OneStream en todo el mundo a más de 370.Dish Network Corporation, General Dynamics, Global Fashion Group, Group Lotus (Lotus Cars), Iron Mountain y Tronox son algunos de los nuevos clientes añadidos durante los primeros seis meses de 2019.
"Organizaciones financieras tanto del sector público como del sector privado de todo el mundo están seleccionando nuestra plataforma unificada y escalable. Además de añadir una impresionante lista de clientes nuevos a la comunidad OneStream, los resultados del primer semestre incluyen un incremento en el negocio entre los clientes existentes aprovechándose de la amplia gama de soluciones XF MarketPlace de fácil implementación para ampliar el alcance y el valor de su inversión en OneStream", afirmó Craig Colby, responsable de la oficina de ingresos de OneStream Software.
OneStream recibió una importante inversión de KKR en febrero que está acelerando la expansión a nuevas geografías, industrias y agencias gubernamentales que buscan modernizar sus sistemas financieros. En el primer semestre de 2019, los nuevos negocios en Europa fueron especialmente fuertes, con un incremento de las reservas interanuales en EMEA de más del 400% con respecto a 2018.
Transformación de las finanzas digitales
La transformación digital de las finanzas y la rápida adopción de aplicaciones de finanzas basadas en la nube está generando un crecimiento continuo conforme las medianas y grandes empresas sustituyen múltiples productos heredados, como Oracle Hyperion, SAP BPC, IBM Cognos y productos en la nube con un rendimiento bajo, por la plataforma unificada OneStream XF.
"El atractivo de la transformación de las finanzas digitales está permitiendo que las organizaciones financieras sean más estratégicas y centradas en el negocio, además de las responsabilidades financieras integrales que son responsabilidad del Director Financiero. Desde el principio, decidimos diseñar una única plataforma que haga ambas cosas. OneStream XF posee una arquitectura que hace la parte difícil de unificar soluciones para nuestros clientes, para que ellos no tengan que hacerlo. De esta manera, nuestros clientes eliminan múltiples aplicaciones e integraciones complejas para poder centrar sus esfuerzos en impulsar el negocio", afirmó Tom Shea, Director Ejecutivo de OneStream Software."Estamos diseñando orgánicamente tecnologías de fusión en la plataforma para que nuestros clientes puedan incorporar la transformación de las finanzas digitales en sus términos, en su programa, en una sola plataforma".
Experimentados ejecutivos de software en nube se unen a la Junta Directiva de OneStream
Hoy también se ha anunciado que OneStream ha ampliado su consejo corporativo incorporando a dos ejecutivos de negocios con experiencia. Mike Burkland, presidente ejecutivo de Five9 y John Kinzer, antiguo director financiero de HubSpot y socio operativo de la firma de capital de crecimiento Stripes Group se unen a la junta directiva de OneStream. Ambos aportan décadas de experiencia en empresas de software en nube para empresas de alto crecimiento líderes.
SmartCPM™ cada vez más inteligente
En marzo, OneStream lanzó la quinta generación de su plataforma OneStream XF. Las nuevas características incluían sensores medioambientales, bots inteligentes y equilibrio de carga inteligente para una óptima asignación de recursos y rendimiento, además de un mayor soporte en el idioma local y un mejor análisis a medida para que el usuario pueda tener una mejor experiencia de autoservicio.
Un gran salto en The Big Easy, el nuevo programa de socios de XF MarketPlace
En su conferencia de usuarios de Splash de mayo, que batió récords con más de 1100 asistentes, OneStream anunció la ampliación de su XF MarketPlace para que incluyese las soluciones desarrolladas por los socios. Comparable con Apple App Store o Salesforce AppExchange, el XF MarketPlace de OneStream ofrece más de 50 soluciones empresariales de valor añadido creadas y optimizadas para la plataforma OneStream XF. Entre las soluciones totalmente compatibles, descargables y listas para configurar se encuentran Reconciliaciones de Cuentas, Provisión de Impuestos, Planificación de Personal, Planificación de Capital, Informes Guiados y mucho más. Varios socios de OneStream están participando en el lanzamiento previo del programa de socios de XF MarketPlace y han desarrollado soluciones que están en producción en clientes y pronto estarán disponibles en XF MarketPlace.
Reconocimiento merecido
Del mismo modo que el tamaño y el alcance de las implementaciones de OneStream, el reconocimiento de analistas y medios siguió creciendo en la primera mitad de 2019.Muchas firmas independientes de investigación y medios de comunicación reconocieron a OneStream por su liderazgo y la alta satisfacción de sus clientes:
- Puntuación líder y perfecta Recomendación del cliente en el estudio de mercado de EPM de 2019 de Dresner Advisory Services.
- Líder en la Matriz de Valor de CPM de Nucleus Research en 2019
- Elección de los clientes para las soluciones de planificación y análisis financiero en nube de Gartner Peer Insights en abril
- Excelente calificación y las mejores calificaciones en las 7 categorías en los Premios BPM Pulse de 2019
- 30 puestos superiores en la encuesta de planificación de BARC en 2019
- Nombrada Michigan Economic Bright Spot por Corp! Magazine
Más información en www.OneStreamSoftware.com o siguiendo nuestro blog en http://blog.onestreamsoftware.com Puede ver un programa de nuestros siguientes Eventos en https://onestreamsoftware.com/events/list/
Sobre OneStream Software
OneStream Software proporciona una solución moderna de Gestión del desempeño corporativo que unifica y simplifica la consolidación, la planificación, la generación de informes, los análisis y la calidad de los datos financieros para organizaciones sofisticadas. Instalada a través de la nube o en las instalaciones, la plataforma unificada de OneStream permite a las organizaciones modernizar las finanzas, sustituir múltiples aplicaciones heredadas y reducir el coste total de propiedad de sistemas financieros. OneStream permite a los equipos de finanzas dedicar menos tiempo a la integración de datos y al mantenimiento del sistema, y más tiempo a centrarse en impulsar el rendimiento del negocio.
El XF MarketPlace de OneStream presenta soluciones descargables que permiten a los clientes ampliar fácilmente el valor de su plataforma CPM para responder rápidamente a las necesidades cambiantes de las finanzas y las operaciones. Para más información, visite www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
