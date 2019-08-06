VPG Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Sales of $70.9 million.

Gross profit margin of 40.4%.

Operating margin of 11.4%, adjusted operating margin* of 12.3%.

Net earnings per diluted share of $0.41, adjusted net earnings per diluted share* of $0.45.

Cash from operations of $8.9 million with free cash flow* of $6.7 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “We have delivered a solid operating margin and cash generation for this quarter. Despite the current macro environment, we have reported two consecutive years of above average, double digit growth, the benefits of the work we have done to optimize our global operations continue to benefit our operating results. This effect has enabled us to continue to drive margin performance across our segments, and we remain positioned to deploy capital to value generating opportunities to drive incremental returns.”

The Company's second fiscal quarter 2019 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders was $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates for the second quarter of 2019 decreased net income by $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, relative to the prior year period.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders grew to $13.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the six fiscal months ended June 30, 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates for the six fiscal months of 2019 increased net income by $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, relative to the prior year period.

The second fiscal quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders was $6.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the second fiscal quarter of 2018.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders was $14.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share compared to $12.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the six fiscal months ended June 30, 2018.

Segments

Foil Technology Products segment revenues decreased 3.5% to $33.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, down from $34.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue decreased 10.9% compared to $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was attributable to Pacific Instruments products in the Americas for end user customers in the avionics, military and space market and strain gage products in the test and measurement and force measurement end markets, primarily in the Americas. This was partially offset by a revenue increase in the Advanced Sensors products in the force measurement market in Asia. The sequential decrease in revenues was attributable to Pacific Instruments products for end user customers in the avionics, military and space market in the Americas.

Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 43.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, a decrease compared to 46.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 44.7% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume, the impact of negative exchange rates, and an increase in wages and manufacturing costs. The sequential decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume.

Force Sensors segment revenues declined 15.5% to $16.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, compared to $19.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue declined 2.3%, compared to $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to OEM customers in the force measurement market, primarily in the Americas. The sequential decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to OEM customers in the force measurement end market in the Americas and OEM customers in the medical end market in Europe, partially offset by an increase in revenues from OEM customers in the medical end market in the Americas.

Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 26.9% for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, a decrease compared to 29.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 30.2% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume. Sequentially, gross profit margin decreased due to a decrease in volume, impact of negative exchange rates, and a one-time charge.

Weighing and Control Systems segment revenues grew by 4.1% to $21.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, up from $20.7 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue decreased 5.4% from $22.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues year-over-year was primarily attributable to the steel product line in Europe and the on board weighing products in Europe and the Americas. The sequential decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in the steel product line in Europe and the Americas and process weighing products in Europe, partially offset by an increase in on-board weighing products mainly in the Americas.

The second fiscal quarter 2019 gross profit margin for the Weighing and Control Systems segment was 45.6%, a decrease compared to 48.0% from the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 50.2% from the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in wages, higher manufacturing costs, and the impact of negative exchange rates, partially offset by an increase in volume, with an unfavorable product mix. Sequential gross profit margin decrease was primarily due to lower volume with an unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given the current business environment and our most recent order intake, at constant second fiscal quarter 2019 exchange rates, we expect net revenues in the range of $67 million to $73 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before restructuring costs and executive severance costs. We define “adjusted earnings ” and "adjusted earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before restructuring costs, executive severance costs, and associated tax effects. We define "free cash flow" as the amount of cash generated from operations ($8.9 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019), in excess of our capital expenditures ($(2.4) million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019) net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.2 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019).

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenues $ 70,870 $ 74,231 Costs of products sold 42,261 42,865 Gross profit 28,609 31,366 Gross profit margin 40.4 % 42.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 19,896 19,990 Executive severance costs 611 — Restructuring costs — 61 Operating income 8,102 11,315 Operating margin 11.4 % 15.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (359 ) (478 ) Other (160 ) (272 ) Other income (expense) (519 ) (750 ) Income before taxes 7,583 10,565 Income tax expense 2,003 2,882 Net earnings 5,580 7,683 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 (10 ) Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,565 $ 7,693 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.41 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.41 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,518 13,464 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,595 13,513

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenues $ 147,395 $ 147,322 Costs of products sold 85,735 87,451 Gross profit 61,660 59,871 Gross profit margin 41.8 % 40.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 40,344 40,309 Executive severance costs 611 — Restructuring costs — 61 Operating income 20,705 19,501 Operating margin 14.0 % 13.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (747 ) (920 ) Other (932 ) (921 ) Other income (expense) (1,679 ) (1,841 ) Income before taxes 19,026 17,660 Income tax expense 5,120 5,019 Net earnings 13,906 12,641 Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 98 (40 ) Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 13,808 $ 12,681 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.02 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.02 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,506 13,409 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,579 13,511

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,705 $ 90,159 Accounts receivable, net 46,291 53,156 Inventories: Raw materials 18,672 18,052 Work in process 23,835 22,007 Finished goods 21,775 22,182 Inventories, net 64,282 62,241 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,702 9,314 Total current assets 221,980 214,870 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 3,391 3,390 Buildings and improvements 51,787 51,055 Machinery and equipment 109,326 105,840 Software 9,205 8,532 Construction in progress 1,319 2,157 Accumulated depreciation (115,525 ) (111,555 ) Property and equipment, net 59,503 59,419 Goodwill 16,387 16,141 Intangible assets, net 17,190 17,656 Other assets 27,410 18,297 Total assets $ 342,470 $ 326,383

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 10,059 $ 11,461 Payroll and related expenses 15,127 17,757 Other accrued expenses 17,560 17,031 Income taxes 2,981 3,879 Current portion of long-term debt 4,882 4,654 Total current liabilities 50,609 54,782 Long-term debt, less current portion 19,924 22,421 Deferred income taxes 2,200 2,200 Other liabilities 20,567 13,545 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 14,928 14,982 Total liabilities 108,228 107,930 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 1,312 1,307 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (8,765 ) (8,765 ) Capital in excess of par value 196,875 196,666 Retained earnings 80,908 66,569 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,329 ) (37,465 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 234,104 218,415 Noncontrolling interests 138 38 Total equity 234,242 218,453 Total liabilities and equity $ 342,470 $ 326,383

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Fiscal Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating activities Net earnings $ 13,906 $ 12,641 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,619 5,332 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (50 ) (83 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,086 801 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,389 1,158 Deferred income taxes 379 1,086 Other (2,753 ) 455 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,085 (6,141 ) Inventories, net (3,288 ) (7,304 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,301 ) (1,724 ) Trade accounts payable (645 ) (390 ) Other current liabilities (2,396 ) 1,536 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,031 7,367 Investing activities Capital expenditures (5,764 ) (6,134 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 214 106 Net cash used in investing activities (5,550 ) (6,028 ) Financing activities Principal payments on long-term debt (2,311 ) (3,847 ) Proceeds from revolving facility — 11,000 Payments on revolving facility — (6,000 ) Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests 2 (129 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (854 ) (801 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,163 ) 223 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 228 (1,141 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,546 421 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 90,159 74,292 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 98,705 $ 74,713 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures purchased $ (4,992 ) $ (3,988 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing transactions: Conversion of exchangeable notes to common stock $ — $ (2,794 )

Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid as of June 29, 2019 were $1,077.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income $ 8,102 $ 11,315 $ 20,705 $ 19,501 Operating margin 11.4 % 15.2 % 14.0 % 13.2 % Reconciling items affecting operating margin Executive severance costs 611 — 611 — Restructuring costs — 61 — 61 Adjusted operating income $ 8,713 $ 11,376 $ 21,316 $ 19,562 Adjusted operating margin 12.3 % 15.3 % 14.5 % 13.3 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Fiscal quarter ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,565 $ 7,693 $ 13,808 $ 12,681 Reconciling items affecting operating margin Executive severance costs 611 — 611 — Restructuring costs — 61 — 61 Less reconciling items affecting income tax expense Tax effect of reconciling items — 9 — 9 Adjusted net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 6,176 $ 7,745 $ 14,419 $ 12,733 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.45 $ 0.57 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,595 13,513 13,579 13,511

