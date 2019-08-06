VPG Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

|By Business Wire
|

August 6, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended June 29, 2019.
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Sales of $70.9 million.
- Gross profit margin of 40.4%.
- Operating margin of 11.4%, adjusted operating margin* of 12.3%.
- Net earnings per diluted share of $0.41, adjusted net earnings per diluted share* of $0.45.
- Cash from operations of $8.9 million with free cash flow* of $6.7 million.
Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “We have delivered a solid operating margin and cash generation for this quarter. Despite the current macro environment, we have reported two consecutive years of above average, double digit growth, the benefits of the work we have done to optimize our global operations continue to benefit our operating results. This effect has enabled us to continue to drive margin performance across our segments, and we remain positioned to deploy capital to value generating opportunities to drive incremental returns.”
The Company's second fiscal quarter 2019 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders was $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates for the second quarter of 2019 decreased net income by $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, relative to the prior year period.
In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders grew to $13.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the six fiscal months ended June 30, 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates for the six fiscal months of 2019 increased net income by $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, relative to the prior year period.
The second fiscal quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders was $6.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the second fiscal quarter of 2018.
In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders was $14.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share compared to $12.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the six fiscal months ended June 30, 2018.
Segments
Foil Technology Products segment revenues decreased 3.5% to $33.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, down from $34.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue decreased 10.9% compared to $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was attributable to Pacific Instruments products in the Americas for end user customers in the avionics, military and space market and strain gage products in the test and measurement and force measurement end markets, primarily in the Americas. This was partially offset by a revenue increase in the Advanced Sensors products in the force measurement market in Asia. The sequential decrease in revenues was attributable to Pacific Instruments products for end user customers in the avionics, military and space market in the Americas.
Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 43.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, a decrease compared to 46.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 44.7% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume, the impact of negative exchange rates, and an increase in wages and manufacturing costs. The sequential decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume.
Force Sensors segment revenues declined 15.5% to $16.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, compared to $19.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue declined 2.3%, compared to $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to OEM customers in the force measurement market, primarily in the Americas. The sequential decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to OEM customers in the force measurement end market in the Americas and OEM customers in the medical end market in Europe, partially offset by an increase in revenues from OEM customers in the medical end market in the Americas.
Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 26.9% for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, a decrease compared to 29.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 30.2% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a decrease in volume. Sequentially, gross profit margin decreased due to a decrease in volume, impact of negative exchange rates, and a one-time charge.
Weighing and Control Systems segment revenues grew by 4.1% to $21.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, up from $20.7 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018; sequential revenue decreased 5.4% from $22.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues year-over-year was primarily attributable to the steel product line in Europe and the on board weighing products in Europe and the Americas. The sequential decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in the steel product line in Europe and the Americas and process weighing products in Europe, partially offset by an increase in on-board weighing products mainly in the Americas.
The second fiscal quarter 2019 gross profit margin for the Weighing and Control Systems segment was 45.6%, a decrease compared to 48.0% from the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and a decrease compared to 50.2% from the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in wages, higher manufacturing costs, and the impact of negative exchange rates, partially offset by an increase in volume, with an unfavorable product mix. Sequential gross profit margin decrease was primarily due to lower volume with an unfavorable product mix.
Near-Term Outlook
“Given the current business environment and our most recent order intake, at constant second fiscal quarter 2019 exchange rates, we expect net revenues in the range of $67 million to $73 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before restructuring costs and executive severance costs. We define “adjusted earnings ” and "adjusted earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before restructuring costs, executive severance costs, and associated tax effects. We define "free cash flow" as the amount of cash generated from operations ($8.9 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019), in excess of our capital expenditures ($(2.4) million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019) net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.2 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019).
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call will be held today (August 6) at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 6252344, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com.
A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using the passcode 10133115. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.
Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal quarter ended
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
70,870
|
|
|
$
|
74,231
|
|
Costs of products sold
|
42,261
|
|
|
42,865
|
|
Gross profit
|
28,609
|
|
|
31,366
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
40.4
|
%
|
|
42.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
19,896
|
|
|
19,990
|
|
Executive severance costs
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
Operating income
|
8,102
|
|
|
11,315
|
|
Operating margin
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(359
|
)
|
|
(478
|
)
|
Other
|
(160
|
)
|
|
(272
|
)
|
Other income (expense)
|
(519
|
)
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
7,583
|
|
|
10,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
2,003
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
5,580
|
|
|
7,683
|
|
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
15
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
5,565
|
|
|
$
|
7,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
13,518
|
|
|
13,464
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
13,595
|
|
|
13,513
|
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six fiscal months ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
147,395
|
|
|
$
|
147,322
|
|
Costs of products sold
|
85,735
|
|
|
87,451
|
|
Gross profit
|
61,660
|
|
|
59,871
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
41.8
|
%
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
40,344
|
|
|
40,309
|
|
Executive severance costs
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
Operating income
|
20,705
|
|
|
19,501
|
|
Operating margin
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(747
|
)
|
|
(920
|
)
|
Other
|
(932
|
)
|
|
(921
|
)
|
Other income (expense)
|
(1,679
|
)
|
|
(1,841
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
19,026
|
|
|
17,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
5,120
|
|
|
5,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
13,906
|
|
|
12,641
|
|
Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
98
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
13,808
|
|
|
$
|
12,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
13,506
|
|
|
13,409
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
13,579
|
|
|
13,511
|
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
98,705
|
|
|
$
|
90,159
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
46,291
|
|
|
53,156
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
18,672
|
|
|
18,052
|
|
Work in process
|
23,835
|
|
|
22,007
|
|
Finished goods
|
21,775
|
|
|
22,182
|
|
Inventories, net
|
64,282
|
|
|
62,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
12,702
|
|
|
9,314
|
|
Total current assets
|
221,980
|
|
|
214,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
Land
|
3,391
|
|
|
3,390
|
|
Buildings and improvements
|
51,787
|
|
|
51,055
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
109,326
|
|
|
105,840
|
|
Software
|
9,205
|
|
|
8,532
|
|
Construction in progress
|
1,319
|
|
|
2,157
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(115,525
|
)
|
|
(111,555
|
)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
59,503
|
|
|
59,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
16,387
|
|
|
16,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
17,190
|
|
|
17,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
27,410
|
|
|
18,297
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
342,470
|
|
|
$
|
326,383
|
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
10,059
|
|
|
$
|
11,461
|
|
Payroll and related expenses
|
15,127
|
|
|
17,757
|
|
Other accrued expenses
|
17,560
|
|
|
17,031
|
|
Income taxes
|
2,981
|
|
|
3,879
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
4,882
|
|
|
4,654
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
50,609
|
|
|
54,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
19,924
|
|
|
22,421
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
2,200
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
Other liabilities
|
20,567
|
|
|
13,545
|
|
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
|
14,928
|
|
|
14,982
|
|
Total liabilities
|
108,228
|
|
|
107,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,312
|
|
|
1,307
|
|
Class B convertible common stock
|
103
|
|
|
103
|
|
Treasury stock
|
(8,765
|
)
|
|
(8,765
|
)
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
196,875
|
|
|
196,666
|
|
Retained earnings
|
80,908
|
|
|
66,569
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(36,329
|
)
|
|
(37,465
|
)
|
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
234,104
|
|
|
218,415
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
138
|
|
|
38
|
|
Total equity
|
234,242
|
|
|
218,453
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
342,470
|
|
|
$
|
326,383
|
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited - In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Fiscal Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
13,906
|
|
|
$
|
12,641
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,619
|
|
|
5,332
|
|
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(83
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
1,086
|
|
|
801
|
|
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
|
1,389
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
379
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
Other
|
(2,753
|
)
|
|
455
|
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
7,085
|
|
|
(6,141
|
)
|
Inventories, net
|
(3,288
|
)
|
|
(7,304
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3,301
|
)
|
|
(1,724
|
)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
(645
|
)
|
|
(390
|
)
|
Other current liabilities
|
(2,396
|
)
|
|
1,536
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
17,031
|
|
|
7,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,764
|
)
|
|
(6,134
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
214
|
|
|
106
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,550
|
)
|
|
(6,028
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(2,311
|
)
|
|
(3,847
|
)
|
Proceeds from revolving facility
|
—
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
Payments on revolving facility
|
—
|
|
|
(6,000
|
)
|
Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests
|
2
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements
|
(854
|
)
|
|
(801
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(3,163
|
)
|
|
223
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
228
|
|
|
(1,141
|
)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
8,546
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
90,159
|
|
|
74,292
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
98,705
|
|
|
$
|
74,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures purchased
|
$
|
(4,992
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,988
|
)
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
Conversion of exchangeable notes to common stock
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(2,794
|
)
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid as of June 29, 2019 were $1,077.
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Operating Margin
|
(Unaudited - In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal quarter ended
|
|
|
Six fiscal months ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Operating income
|
$
|
8,102
|
|
|
$
|
11,315
|
|
|
$
|
20,705
|
|
|
$
|
19,501
|
|
Operating margin
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciling items affecting operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive severance costs
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
8,713
|
|
|
$
|
11,376
|
|
|
$
|
21,316
|
|
|
$
|
19,562
|
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Fiscal quarter ended
|
|
|
Six fiscal months ended
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
5,565
|
|
|
$
|
7,693
|
|
|
$
|
13,808
|
|
|
$
|
12,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciling items affecting operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive severance costs
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
Less reconciling items affecting income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of reconciling items
|
—
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9
|
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|
$
|
6,176
|
|
|
$
|
7,745
|
|
|
$
|
14,419
|
|
|
$
|
12,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
13,595
|
|
|
13,513
|
|
|
13,579
|
|
|
13,511
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005166/en/
