Snap Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 07:31 AM EDT
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.0 billion principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Snap also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million principal amount of notes.
The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Snap and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears.
The notes will mature on August 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted in accordance with their terms prior to the maturity date. The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 1, 2026 only on the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. After that, the notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date. On conversion, Snap will elect to settle the notes in cash, shares of Snap’s Class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Snap’s Class A common stock. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
Snap intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Snap may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies or for repurchases of Snap’s common stock, although it has no commitments for any material acquisitions or stock repurchases at this time.
The notes and any shares of Snap Class A common stock issuable on conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Unless a subsequent sale is registered under the Securities Act, the notes and shares of Snap Class A common stock issuable on conversion of the notes may only be offered or sold in the United States in a transaction that is exempt from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.
In connection with the pricing of the notes, Snap plans to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions, collectively, the capped call counterparties. The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of Snap Class A common stock that will initially underlie the notes, assuming the initial purchasers do not exercise their option to purchase additional notes. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to holders of Snap’s Class A common stock on any conversion of notes or offset any cash payments Snap is required to make in excess of the principal amount of any such converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers of the notes exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Snap plans to enter into additional capped call transactions with the capped call counterparties.
In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the capped call counterparties or their respective affiliates may purchase shares of Snap Class A common stock or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to Snap Class A common stock concurrently with, or shortly after, the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Snap Class A common stock or the notes at that time.
In addition, the capped call counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to Snap Class A common stock or purchasing or selling Snap Class A common stock in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to a conversion of notes or following any repurchase of notes by Snap on any fundamental change repurchase date or otherwise). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or decrease in the market price of Snap Class A common stock or the notes, which could affect noteholders’ ability to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the amount and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive on conversion of such notes.
This press release is not an offer to sell and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities, nor will it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Snap and Snap’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the offering, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering and the capped call transactions, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering, and expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the capped call counterparties and their respective affiliates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.
You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Snap has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Snap’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Snap’s financial performance, including revenues, cost of revenues, operating expenses, and its ability to attain and sustain profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users and partners; the ability to attract and retain advertisers; the ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; the ability to effectively manage its growth and future expenses; the ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Snap’s intellectual property; the ability to successfully expand in Snap’s existing market segments and penetrate new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and future acquisitions of or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in Snap’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which is available on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Snap believes to be reasonable as of this date. Snap undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005505/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT