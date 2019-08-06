Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year 2019 Guidance

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit increased 4% to $275.4 million

Gross margin increased 60 basis points to 15.0%

Earnings from operations decreased 3% to $72.1 million

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 1% to $76.0 million

Diluted earnings per share of $1.38 decreased 4% year to year

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.49 increased 3% year over year

In the second quarter of 2019, net sales remained flat, year to year, while gross profit increased 4% and gross margin increased 60 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in gross profit and gross margin primarily reflects an increase in higher margin services net sales, including cloud solutions, and higher margins on hardware net sales. Earnings from operations decreased 3% and diluted earnings per share decreased 4%, year to year, primarily as a result of acquisition-related expenses incurred in the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year.

“In the second quarter we executed well against our strategy to deliver IT solutions to our clients globally, leading with services and solutions that drive business outcomes for our clients and result in improved profitability for our business. We also announced plans to acquire PCM, Inc. to strategically expand our scale and reach with new clients in North America and EMEA,” stated Ken Lamneck, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our execution so far in 2019 has driven earnings results ahead of our expectations and our core business is on track to exceed our previously stated financial targets for 2019 while we also work to expeditiously close the acquisition and begin integrating PCM’s business into ours. We are excited about the opportunities to create additional value in our business as we head into the back half of 2019 and beyond,” stated Lamneck.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2019 of $1.84 billion remained flat year to year when compared to the second quarter of 2018. Net sales in North America increased 3% year over year to $1.41 billion; Net sales in EMEA decreased 7% year to year to $379.2 million; and Net sales in APAC decreased 18% year to year to $51.3 million.



Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales increased 1% year over year, with an increase in net sales in North America of 3%, year over year, partially offset by a decline in net sales in EMEA and APAC of 3% and 12%, respectively, year to year.

Consolidated gross profit increased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2018 to $275.4 million, with consolidated gross margin expanding 60 basis points to 15.0% of net sales. Gross profit in North America increased 4% year over year to $199.1 million (14.2% gross margin); Gross profit in EMEA increased 4% year over year to $64.5 million (17.0% gross margin); and Gross profit in APAC was relatively flat year over year, increasing less than 1% to $11.9 million (23.3% gross margin).



Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit increased 6% year over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 5%, 9% and 7%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated earnings from operations decreased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2018 to $72.1 million, or 3.9% of net sales. Earnings from operations in North America decreased 7% year to year to $50.9 million, or 3.6% of net sales; Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 10% year over year to $16.6 million, or 4.4% of net sales; and Earnings from operations in APAC increased 2% year over year to $4.6 million, or 9.0% of net sales.



Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations decreased 2% year to year, with a decline in earnings from operations in North America of 7%, year to year, partially offset by earnings from operations growth in EMEA and APAC of 14% and 8%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 were $50.0 million and $1.38, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 25.9%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 were $53.7 million and $1.49, respectively.

In discussing financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as “Adjusted.” See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted average translation rate for the current period.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain jurisdictions.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On June 23, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with PCM, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“PCM”), and TROJAN Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary (“Merger Sub”) of Insight. Pursuant to, and on the terms and subject to the conditions of, the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will be merged with and into PCM (the “Merger”), with PCM continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger.

On the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock, par value $0.001, of PCM issued and outstanding (with certain exceptions) immediately prior to the effective time will be converted into the right to receive $35.00 in cash, without interest. The Company will fund the Merger through cash on hand and borrowings under a new asset-based loan revolving credit facility.

PCM is a provider of multi-vendor technology offerings, including hardware, software and services to small, mid-sized and corporate/enterprise commercial clients, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Based in El Segundo, California, PCM has 40 office locations globally and more than 4,000 teammates. The Company believes that this acquisition allows them to help existing PCM clients in positioning their businesses for future growth, transforming and securing their data platforms, creating modern and mobile experiences for their workforce and optimizing the procurement of technology. The addition of PCM complements the Company’s Supply Chain Optimization solution offering, adding scale and clients in the mid-market and corporate space in North America.

The transaction is still subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by PCM’s shareholders, and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

GUIDANCE

For the full year 2019, excluding the pending acquisition of PCM, the Company expects to deliver sales growth in the low single digit range compared to 2018. The Company also expects Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2019 to be between $4.85 and $4.95.

This outlook assumes:

an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the balance of 2019;

capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million for the full year; and

an average share count for the full year of approximately 36.2 million shares.

This outlook does not reflect the repurchase of any shares under the Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program, excludes acquisition-related expenses and excludes severance and restructuring expenses incurred during the first half of 2019 and those that may be incurred during the balance of 2019. Due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting these types of expenses, which impact net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the related impact of such expenses, if any, to net earnings and diluted earnings per share. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019 forecast.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted.” Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition-related expenses, and (iii) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. The Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company’s operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is the Company’s net cash provided or used by operating activities adjusted for (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings or repayments under the inventory financing facility. Adjusted return on invested capital (“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition-related expenses, (iii) loss on sale of the Company’s Russia business, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable.

These non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate financial performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company’s results to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Summary Table (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change Insight Enterprises, Inc. Net sales: Products $ 1,594,335 $ 1,618,823 -2% $ 3,061,007 $ 3,176,615 -4% Services $ 241,686 $ 222,047 9% $ 460,480 $ 406,749 13% Total net sales $ 1,836,021 $ 1,840,870 — $ 3,521,487 $ 3,583,364 -2% Gross profit $ 275,449 $ 264,377 4% $ 523,921 $ 504,640 4% Gross margin 15 % 14.4 % 60 bps 14.9 % 14.1 % 80 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 199,489 $ 189,464 5% $ 390,552 $ 377,644 3% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 680 $ 382 78% $ 1,050 $ 2,026 -48% Acquisition-related expenses $ 3,163 $ 94 > 100% $ 3,163 $ 94 > 100% Earnings from operations $ 72,117 $ 74,437 -3% $ 129,156 $ 124,876 3% Net earnings $ 49,998 $ 51,479 -3% $ 89,325 $ 84,482 6% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.44 -4% $ 2.47 $ 2.34 6% North America Net sales: Products $ 1,225,666 $ 1,205,713 2% $ 2,296,082 $ 2,340,114 -2% Services $ 179,841 $ 163,053 10% $ 351,866 $ 307,032 15% Total net sales $ 1,405,507 $ 1,368,766 3% $ 2,647,948 $ 2,647,146 — Gross profit $ 199,059 $ 190,517 4% $ 381,666 $ 365,888 4% Gross margin 14.2 % 13.9 % 30 bps 14.4 % 13.8 % 60 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 144,498 $ 135,206 7% $ 281,448 $ 267,846 5% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 480 $ 338 42% $ 811 $ 781 4% Acquisition-related expenses $ 3,163 $ 94 > 100% $ 3,163 $ 94 > 100% Earnings from operations $ 50,918 $ 54,879 -7% $ 96,244 $ 97,167 -1% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 66 % 66 % 4% 64 % 67 % -5% Software 21 % 22 % -6% 23 % 21 % 8% Services 13 % 12 % 10% 13 % 12 % 15% 100 % 100 % 3% 100 % 100 % — EMEA Net sales: Products $ 333,037 $ 364,452 -9% $ 687,710 $ 741,664 -7% Services $ 46,137 $ 45,084 2% $ 81,639 $ 75,006 9% Total net sales $ 379,174 $ 409,536 -7% $ 769,349 $ 816,670 -6% Gross profit $ 64,450 $ 61,964 4% $ 121,433 $ 118,014 3% Gross margin 17 % 15.1 % 190 bps 15.8 % 14.5 % 130 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 47,652 $ 46,894 2% $ 94,797 $ 95,177 — Severance and restructuring expenses $ 200 $ 41 > 100% $ 115 $ 1,115 -90% Earnings from operations $ 16,598 $ 15,029 10% $ 26,521 $ 21,722 22% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 38 % 42 % -17% 41 % 44 % -12% Software 50 % 47 % -2% 48 % 47 % -3% Services 12 % 11 % 2% 11 % 9 % 9% 100 % 100 % -7% 100 % 100 % -6% APAC Net sales: Products $ 35,632 $ 48,658 -27% $ 77,215 $ 94,837 -19% Services $ 15,708 $ 13,910 13% $ 26,975 $ 24,711 9% Total net sales $ 51,340 $ 62,568 -18% $ 104,190 $ 119,548 -13% Gross profit $ 11,940 $ 11,896 — $ 20,822 $ 20,738 — Gross margin 23.3 % 19 % 430 bps 20 % 17.3 % 270 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 7,339 $ 7,364 — $ 14,307 $ 14,621 -2% Severance and restructuring expenses $ — $ 3 * $ 124 $ 130 -5% Earnings from operations $ 4,601 $ 4,529 2% $ 6,391 $ 5,987 7% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 19 % 15 % 7% 16 % 14 % — Software 50 % 63 % -35% 58 % 65 % -23% Services 31 % 22 % 13% 26 % 21 % 9% 100 % 100 % -18% 100 % 100 % -13%

** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Products $ 1,594,335 $ 1,618,823 $ 3,061,007 $ 3,176,615 Services 241,686 222,047 460,480 406,749 Total net sales 1,836,021 1,840,870 3,521,487 3,583,364 Costs of goods sold: Products 1,458,916 1,488,387 2,796,224 2,903,373 Services 101,656 88,106 201,342 175,351 Total costs of goods sold 1,560,572 1,576,493 2,997,566 3,078,724 Gross profit 275,449 264,377 523,921 504,640 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 199,489 189,464 390,552 377,644 Severance and restructuring expenses 680 382 1,050 2,026 Acquisition-related expenses 3,163 94 3,163 94 Earnings from operations 72,117 74,437 129,156 124,876 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest income (266 ) (170 ) (537 ) (323 ) Interest expense 4,601 5,102 9,424 11,117 Net foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (330 ) (275 ) 381 (520 ) Other expense, net 676 324 1,015 626 Earnings before income taxes 67,436 69,456 118,873 113,976 Income tax expense 17,438 17,977 29,548 29,494 Net earnings $ 49,998 $ 51,479 $ 89,325 $ 84,482 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.45 $ 2.50 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.44 $ 2.47 $ 2.34 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 35,772 35,483 35,691 35,698 Diluted 36,111 35,815 36,107 36,039

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,077 $ 142,655 Accounts receivable, net 2,284,922 1,931,736 Inventories 179,577 148,503 Other current assets 110,850 115,683 Total current assets 2,687,426 2,338,577 Property and equipment, net 73,766 72,954 Goodwill 166,392 166,841 Intangible assets, net 104,859 112,179 Deferred income taxes 6,638 7,967 Other assets 246,916 77,429 $ 3,285,997 $ 2,775,947 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 1,426,158 $ 978,104 Accounts payable – inventory financing facility 260,890 304,130 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 190,474 190,733 Current portion of long-term debt 1,421 1,395 Deferred revenue 70,019 62,300 Total current liabilities 1,948,962 1,536,662 Long-term debt 45,930 195,525 Deferred income taxes 524 683 Other liabilities 210,998 56,088 2,206,414 1,788,958 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 358 355 Additional paid-in capital 325,263 323,622 Retained earnings 793,990 704,665 Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments (40,028 ) (41,653 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,079,583 986,989 $ 3,285,997 $ 2,775,947

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 89,325 $ 84,482 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,982 10,712 Amortization of intangible assets 7,644 7,214 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 2,346 1,336 Write-downs of inventories 2,350 1,396 Write-off of property and equipment — 309 Non-cash stock-based compensation 7,797 7,047 Deferred income taxes 1,180 2,020 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (354,717 ) (287,191 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (33,359 ) 18,281 (Increase) decrease in other assets (93,714 ) 16,717 Increase in accounts payable 448,682 450,471 Increase in deferred revenue 8,153 13,733 Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities 86,869 24,428 Net cash provided by operating activities 182,538 350,955 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,584 ) (10,644 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (3,362 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (13,946 ) (10,644 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on senior revolving credit facility 89,936 280,184 Repayments on senior revolving credit facility (89,936 ) (397,684 ) Borrowings on accounts receivable securitization financing facility 1,919,500 1,696,500 Repayments on accounts receivable securitization financing facility (2,068,500 ) (1,721,500 ) Repayments under Term Loan A — (6,563 ) Repayments under other financing agreements — (1,835 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (603 ) (580 ) Net repayments under inventory financing facility (43,240 ) (15,766 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (270 ) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (6,154 ) (2,925 ) Repurchases of common stock — (22,069 ) Net cash used in financing activities (198,997 ) (192,508 ) Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances (183 ) (5,541 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30,588 ) 142,262 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 144,293 107,445 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 113,705 $ 249,707

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 72,117 $ 74,437 $ 129,156 $ 124,876 Severance and restructuring expenses 680 382 1,050 2,026 Acquisition-related expenses $ 3,163 94 $ 3,163 94 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO $ 75,960 $ 74,913 $ 133,369 $ 126,996 Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 49,998 $ 51,479 $ 89,325 $ 84,482 Severance and restructuring expenses 680 382 1,050 2,026 Acquisition-related expenses 3,163 94 3,163 94 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (124 ) (117 ) (210 ) (408 ) Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 53,717 $ 51,838 $ 93,328 $ 86,194 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.38 $ 1.44 $ 2.47 $ 2.34 Severance and restructuring expenses 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.05 Acquisition-related expenses 0.09 — 0.09 — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.45 $ 2.58 $ 2.38 Adjusted North America Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 50,918 $ 54,879 $ 96,244 $ 97,167 Severance and restructuring expenses 480 338 811 781 Acquisition-related expenses 3,163 94 3,163 94 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 54,561 $ 55,311 $ 100,218 $ 98,042 Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 16,598 $ 15,029 $ 26,521 $ 21,722 Severance and restructuring expenses 200 41 115 1,115 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 16,798 $ 15,070 $ 26,636 $ 22,837 Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 4,601 $ 4,529 $ 6,391 $ 5,987 Severance and restructuring expenses — 3 124 130 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 4,601 $ 4,532 $ 6,515 $ 6,117

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 182,538 $ 350,955 Purchases of property and equipment (10,584 ) (10,644 ) Net repayments under inventory financing facility (43,240 ) (15,766 ) Adjusted non-GAAP free cash flow $ 128,714 $ 324,545 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted return on invested capital: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 237,762 $ 211,859 Loss on sale of foreign entity — 3,646 Acquisition-related expenses 3,351 200 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO 243,561 221,016 Income tax expense* 66,979 60,779 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax $ 176,582 $ 160,237 Average stockholders’ equity** $ 988,509 $ 848,766 Average debt** 157,833 317,500 Average cash** (147,748 ) (177,077 ) Invested Capital $ 998,594 $ 989,189 Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO) *** 17.26 % 15.53 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO) **** 17.68 % 16.2 %

* Assumed tax rate of 27.5% for 2019 and 2018. ** Average of previous five quarters. *** Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $65,384 and $58,261 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, divided by invested capital. **** Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided by invested capital.

