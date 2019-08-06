Thumbtack Releases Eighth Annual Small Business Friendliness Survey

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Thumbtack, the website and app that finds you local professionals (pros) for any project, today announced the results of its 2019 Small Business Friendliness Survey, ranking the best or worst cities and states in the country based on factors including licensing requirements, tax regulations, and labor and hiring regulations. This is the largest continuous study of small business perceptions of local government policy in the U.S.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005334/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Thumbtack surveyed more than 5,000 local small business owners in 49 states and 44 cities to evaluate how well state and local governments support entrepreneurs in starting, operating, and growing a small business. Arkansas, Virginia and Mississippi are among the top states earning an A+ for small business friendliness in 2019. Meanwhile, Austin, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas and Oklahoma City, Okla., are among the top cities earning an A+ for small business friendliness this year. For complete results, please visit our interactive survey visualization: https://www.thumbtack.com/survey.
"Small business owners are active, involved members of their communities and local economies," said Kellyn Blossom, head of public policy at Thumbtack. "Our survey shows the economic impact of health care, housing, and transportation are top of mind for them. With 96 percent of small business owners planning to vote in the 2020 elections, they could have a big impact on the outcome."
Key Findings of Small Business Friendliness
In the eighth year of this survey, small business owners revealed several key findings:
- Economic opportunity is not limited to location - Overwhelmingly, 76 percent of small business owners feel there is enough economic opportunity in their community for their business to succeed. Of the nearly quarter of small business owners who feel there is not enough opportunity - 42 percent live in suburban communities, 31 percent live in rural communities, and 26 percent in urban communities.
- Lack of affordable housing and public transit limit opportunity - An increasing share of small business owners say it is becoming harder to establish their business near the clients they serve. More than 30 percent of these small business owners travel between 30 to 60 minutes to perform work with 7 percent traveling more than 60 minutes. Of these long distance commuters, 93 percent drive by themselves and only three percent use public transportation.
- Benefits are too hard to access - Small businesses are struggling to afford rising health insurance costs. Only 79 percent of small business owners currently have health insurance and of those, 58 percent reported their monthly premium increased in the last year, with more than 30 percent of small business owners reporting premium increases of more than $100 per month. Additionally, only 44 percent of survey respondents said they had access to a retirement savings account like a 401K or IRA.
- Small business owners are politically engaged and voting - Small business owners are aware of the impact that government policy can have on their economic success and report higher levels of civic engagement than the average American. Eighty-six percent of small business owners are registered to vote and 96 percent report they plan to vote in the 2020 election. With only 33 percent of the small business owners reporting they approve of the way President Trump is handling economic policy, they could have a big impact in the 2020 elections.
|
Small Business Friendliness: Cities and States Ranked
|
|
States
|
Cities
|
Ten Highest-Ranked
|
1. Arkansas (A+)
2. Virginia (A+)
3. Mississippi (A+)
4. Georgia (A+)
5. Maine (A+)
6. Delaware (A+)
7. Utah (A+)
8. Montana (A)
9. Maryland (A)
10. Florida (A)
|
1. Austin, Texas (A+)
2. Fort Worth, Texas (A+)
3. Oklahoma City, Okla. (A+)
4. Houston (A)
5. Atlanta (A)
6. Denver (A)
7. Washington D.C. (A-)
8. Manchester N.H. (A-)
9. Salt Lake City (B+)
10. Memphis, Tenn. (B)
|
Five Lowest-Ranked
|
49. West Virginia (F)
48. Connecticut (F)
47. New York (D)
46. Kansas (D)
45. Hawaii (D)
|
44. Honolulu, Hawaii (F)
43. Hartford, Conn. (F)
42. Philadelphia (D)
41. San Diego (D)
40. St. Louis (D+)
Survey Methodology
Between May 8, 2019 and July 1, 2019, Thumbtack surveyed more than 5,000 small business owners from across the U.S. operating across hundreds of categories including electricians, music teachers, wedding planners, and wellness professionals. The survey asked these entrepreneurs about the policies of their states and cities toward small business, as well as the overall level of support in their community. For the survey methodology, please visit: https://www.thumbtack.com/survey.
About Thumbtack
Thumbtack was created to solve a seemingly simple problem: local professionals need customers so they can run and grow their business. Customers need local pros too, but have trouble finding the right ones. In 2008, the Thumbtack founders developed a marketplace bringing the two together. Since then, Thumbtack has helped hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals build successful businesses and helped millions of customers hire the right pros. Thumbtack is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at www.thumbtack.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005334/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT