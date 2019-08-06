Granicus Launches Over 50 New Government Websites in First Half of 2019

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Granicus, a leading provider of cloud-based, citizen engagement software solutions to the public sector, announced today that more than 50 government organizations launched new websites utilizing the Granicus website platform, govAccess, in the first half of 2019.
“The growing demand for govAccess is a clear sign that governments are starting to think differently about their web and broader digital communication strategies,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Websites are becoming the centerpiece for impactful digital transformation and citizen engagement initiatives by many local and state governments. Government communicators are recognizing the power that human-centric, mobile-first, services-forward design has dramatically improving resident engagement and enabling effective self-service.”
As government websites take on significantly more responsibility of providing intuitive access to information, increased visibility into legislative processes, and the availability of online service delivery, government communicators are moving away from templated, one-size-fits-all web properties that no longer meet the unique needs of their communities.
More agencies are turning to the Granicus govAccess platform and government website design to combine the power, ease of use, and ADA compliance of a purpose-built content management system with the flexibility of a design approach that assesses and incorporates the unique needs of each community.
In May, Granicus website design experts partnered with the City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to redesign and deliver a new website with the objective of creating a citizen-first experience that allowed web visitors to more easily search, navigate and locate information they needed. After analyzing website visitor behavior data, trends and collecting feedback from users, a mobile-friendly, human-centric design was employed that dramatically improved both the resident experience and resulted in efficiencies for city staff.
“Prior to the launch of our new website for Oak Creek, we were receiving a high volume of calls from citizens searching for information they couldn’t find online,” said Kevin Koenig, IT Manager for the City of Oak Creek. “Since the new website launch, we’ve reduced customer call volumes by 40%. We’re quickly connecting residents with the information they need — from tax payments to community meetings.”
Government agencies are also turning to Granicus to help them respond to modern technological shifts. When the City of Eastvale, California, discovered that nearly half of all web traffic was from citizens using mobile devices, they worked with Granicus website experts to develop a data-driven, mobile-friendly web property. Now, the website automatically adjusts layouts, font sizes, images, and buttons to give citizens the mobile experience they expect.
“It was difficult to navigate and find information on our old website,” said City Manager Bryan Jones. “Our updated site is mobile-friendly, making it easier for our citizens to access the information they want on whatever device they prefer.”
To design efficient and frictionless websites tailored to each community, Granicus experts and developers work with local governments to review citizen behavior reflected in website data, analytics, and feedback from existing website users to identify opportunities for an improved experience. Then, they implement custom solutions that offer sophisticated search, mobile access, ADA best practices, and citizen-first government website design to adjust to the exact needs and demographics of the community.
For more information on govAccess, visit granicus.com/solution/govaccess.
About Granicus
Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only citizen engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,200 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 200 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships with citizens. For more information on how to automate and streamline processes, reduce costs, and increase transparency, visit Granicus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005518/en/
