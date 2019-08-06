Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
“We are pleased with our execution and yet another quarter of record results, with strong revenue growth and gross margins, and material progress in our quest to lead today’s biomarker revolution,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, Quanterix. “Our first half and Q2 growth continues to outpace expectations based on stronger adoption momentum and a small level of favorable timing in our consumables business. We believe our growth trajectory in all segments of our business continues to advance productively opposite our longer-term growth target propelled by recent product launches into oncology, expansion of our assay menu, and strong progress in our neurodegeneration portfolio and associated pharma services supporting drug trials and approvals. In addition, we are enthusiastic about our strategic acquisition of UmanDiagnostics, which further accelerates many opportunities for neurofilament light (Nf-L) as a transformative biomarker for neurodegenerative diseases and protects our supply of this important Nf-L antibody. We remain confident in our growth prospects and our ability to pioneer disruption in healthcare.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Key financial results for the second quarter of 2019 are shown below:
- Q2 revenue of $13.5M versus prior year Q2 of $8.6M, an increase of 57%.
- Q2 product revenue was $8.8M versus prior year Q2 of $5.2M, an increase of 69%.
- Q2 service and other revenue totaled $4.8M versus prior year Q2 of $3.2M, an increase of 50%.
- Q2 gross margin at 51.2% versus prior year Q2 of 46.0%, an increase of 520 bps
1H 2019 Financial Highlights
Key financial results for the first half of 2019 are shown below:
- 1H revenue of $25.9M versus prior year 1H of $16.2M, an increase of 60%.
- 1H product revenue was $18.3M versus prior year 1H of $9.9M, an increase of 84%.
- 1H service and other revenue totaled $7.5M versus prior year 1H of $5.7M, an increase of 33%.
- 1H gross margin at 50.0% versus prior year 1H of 44.2%, an increase of 580 bps
Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights
- Entered into definitive agreement to acquire UmanDiagnostics AB, the world’s leading Nf-L antibody supplier, with the acquisition completed after quarter end. The acquisition allows Quanterix to supply researchers globally with the “best-in-class” Simoa Nf-L assays, while continuing to innovate new digital biomarkers to advance the field of research in diagnostics for neurological disorders. The deal also positions Quanterix to capitalize on the growth fueled by the momentum in Nf-L as a tremendously promising brain biomarker.
- Successfully raised nearly $50 million through an at-the-market equity (ATM) facility, attracting marquee investors, and further enhancing Quanterix’ liquidity and potential for value creation.
- Announced launch of the Simoa HD-X Analyzer, Quanterix’ new, fully automated Simoa bead-based immunoassay instrument model, with commercial shipments beginning in Q4. The HD-X replaces the HD-1 and has been designed to deliver significant productivity improvements, greater user flexibility, unparalleled sensitivity, and best-in-class assay performance across a broad assay menu to empower biomarker research and accelerate drug development.
- Completed the move to its expanded headquarters in Billerica, Mass. The 92,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility allows the Company to unite its CLIA-certified laboratory with its expanding workforce to accelerate entry into pharmaceutical drug services and further increase its impact on the transformation of precision healthcare.
- Took part in major industry presence at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to dementia science, where Quanterix presented to partners and customers at a standing-room-only dinner and hosted a panel discussion featuring several of the world’s foremost researchers in Alzheimer’s Disease.
- Received EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in New England recognizing Hrusovsky’s achievements in healthcare technology innovation, Quanterix’ outstanding financial performance, his commitment to powering precision health (PPH) and the founding of the PPH foundation.
- Continued to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Amol Chaubal as CFO, John Fry to General Counsel and several key commercial leaders.
- Powered more than 85 percent of the Nf-L biomarker research presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s Annual Meeting. The 36 abstracts used Quanterix’ Simoa technology to validate Nf-L as a potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarker for neurodegeneration.
- Hrusovsky was invited to speak at BIO International Convention, a leading healthcare event featuring world leaders in biotech and pharma, on the company’s vision for continuing to pioneer disruption in healthcare with digital biomarkers.
Conference Call
In conjunction with this announcement, Quanterix Corporation will host a conference call on Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial (833) 686-9351 for domestic callers, or (612) 979-9890 for international callers. Please reference the following conference ID: 7499384.
A live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Quanterix’ website: http://www.quanterix.com. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year following completion of the call.
Financial Highlights (in thousands)
|
Quanterix Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in '000 USD
|
|
Q2 2019
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
1H 2019
|
|
1H 2018
|
Product Revenue
|
|
8,776
|
|
5,200
|
|
18,322
|
|
9,945
|
Service Revenue
|
|
4,760
|
|
3,174
|
|
7,550
|
|
5,682
|
Collaboration Revenue
|
|
0
|
|
269
|
|
0
|
|
537
|
Total Revenue
|
|
13,536
|
|
8,643
|
|
25,872
|
|
16,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Product Revenue
|
|
4,455
|
|
2,945
|
|
8,704
|
|
5,718
|
Cost of Services Revenue
|
|
2,150
|
|
1,725
|
|
4,232
|
|
3,301
|
Gross Profit
|
|
6,931
|
|
3,973
|
|
12,936
|
|
7,145
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
51.2%
|
|
46.0%
|
|
50.0%
|
|
44.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and Development
|
|
4,016
|
|
3,705
|
|
7,868
|
|
7,349
|
Selling, General and Administrative
|
|
13,429
|
|
7,579
|
|
24,941
|
|
14,271
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
17,445
|
|
11,284
|
|
32,809
|
|
21,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss From Operations
|
|
-10,514
|
|
-7,311
|
|
-19,873
|
|
-14,475
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
42
|
|
16
|
|
64
|
|
-9
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
-68
|
|
-48
|
|
-115
|
|
-61
|
Tax
|
|
-23
|
|
0
|
|
-44
|
|
0
|
Net loss
|
|
-10,563
|
|
-7,343
|
|
-19,968
|
|
-14,545
|
Quanterix Balance-Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
in '000 USD
|
At 6/30/19
|
|
At 12/31/2018
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
72,025
|
|
44,429
|
Accounts Receivable
|
9,134
|
|
6,792
|
Inventory
|
8,850
|
|
5,945
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other
|
2,377
|
|
2,330
|
Total Current Assets
|
92,386
|
|
59,496
|
Restricted Cash
|
1,026
|
|
1,000
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|
12,082
|
|
2,923
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|
2,054
|
|
2,348
|
Goodwill
|
1,308
|
|
1,308
|
Other Non-Current Assets
|
552
|
|
536
|
Total Assets
|
109,408
|
|
67,611
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable & Accrued Expenses
|
11,679
|
|
12,688
|
Deferred Revenue
|
5,186
|
|
5,437
|
Current Portion of Long Term Debt
|
75
|
|
0
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
78
|
|
0
|
Total current liabilities
|
17,018
|
|
18,125
|
Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion
|
374
|
|
520
|
Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
|
7,544
|
|
7,623
|
Other Non-Current Liabilities
|
9,727
|
|
278
|
Total Liabilities
|
34,663
|
|
26,546
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
74,745
|
|
41,065
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
109,408
|
|
67,611
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005168/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT