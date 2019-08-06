tZERO Awarded Patent For Technology Enabling Traditional Trading Systems To Be Anchored Into Public Blockchains

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced today it was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Time Ordered Merkle Epoch (TOME) methodology. TOME is a base-layer technology that uses digital signatures to record and verify time-series data such as trades, executions and settlements. This technology enables low-latency systems, including traditional matching engines or private blockchain ledgers, to be anchored into immutable public blockchain ledgers.

The TOME system will allow tZERO to record incoming trades quickly and efficiently in a time-series, producing a hash at any time interval, which can be anchored on a public blockchain. With the technology behind this patent, tZERO is able to verify the existence of previous trades and simultaneously produce an auditable and immutable record of those transactions. This system provides valuable functionality to exchanges and trading venues required to report trade activity, as well as to regulators for audit purposes.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said, “This technology, which is synergistic with the patent that we announced earlier this year, has many use-cases in our ecosystem. It can be used in our suite of products, as well as licensed to companies across various industries that are seeking to maintain a tamper-proof and auditable record of time-series-based data. Today’s announcement showcases our technological leadership in blockchain innovation and underscores the strength of tZERO’s intellectual property and its growing portfolio of strategic assets.”

In conjunction with the patent tZERO was granted in January 2019, TOME can be utilized to link the settlement of tokenized blockchain-based securities on a public blockchain with legacy trading systems. Additionally, it can record and anchor the execution venue’s transactional data and the resulting on-chain settlement data into public blockchain ledgers. For example, off-chain trade data and on-chain settlement data occurring on an Ethereum mainnet can be combined and anchored into the Bitcoin blockchain for added resiliency, security and transparency.

tZERO is a technology firm that was founded in 2014 with the goal of utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize Wall Street so that financial processes could become less beholden to traditional institutional market structures and to bolster and enhance market integrity. tZERO is a keiretsu company of Medici Ventures, the blockchain subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO“) is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology. For more information on tZERO, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

