Phunware Appoints Sean Koh to Advisory Board

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the appointment of Sean Koh to its Advisory Board. He joins Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser, who was appointed last month and is featured in the groundbreaking new Netflix documentary The Great Hack.

Mr. Koh, a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, brings expertise in cross-border transactions in finance, technology, entertainment and other various fields. Mr. Koh has deep family ties in Korea that trace back to the invention of HDMI and he has sourced, structured, and funded billions of dollars of transactions globally through his family office Koherent, Inc., an extension of the Koh Family Office. He has worked at the cutting edge of data management and helped artists such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Jessica Jung better engage their fan base. Mr. Koh is also a recognized artist, performing under the name Eskoh. He has leveraged his position of influence to not only host various investment forums with other family offices and financial institutions, but also led numerous charitable initiatives through international organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

“Sean’s background speaks for itself and there are a number of initiatives we are looking at to better empower and engage consumers in this new data economy,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “His involvement with Vertical Mass and across the crypto community is a force multiplier for us as we look to build the first blockchain platform that is truly ready for mainstream adoption all over the world.”

According to the Economist, data has surpassed oil as the most valuable asset on the planet, yet the people responsible for all this data continue to be exploited. Along with Brittany Kaiser, Sean Koh and Phunware have begun to explore how to commercialize a platform that would have people not only own their data, but also profit fairly from its use and end an era of data exploitation by untrustworthy intermediaries.

“It’s not often that you meet thought leaders like Brittany Kaiser and Randall Crowder, who share your vision for a better world where people own their data and maintain protected rights to the content they create,” said Sean Koh, CEO of Koherent, Inc. “I’m excited to explore synergies between the work I’m doing with Vertical Mass, Phunware and Brittany’s Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA) along with the #OwnYourData movement.”

Phunware’s inaugural Advisory Board meeting will be held in Austin on August 13, 2018.

