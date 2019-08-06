Paysign, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenues and Net Income

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 08:34 AM EDT
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $8,636,271, an increase of 58.2% percent compared to $5,460,723 for the same period last year. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $15,893,561, an increase of 56.8% compared to $10,137,042 for the same period last year. The increase in revenue is attributable to continued growth within our existing programs and the addition of new card programs in both existing and new industry verticals.
- Second quarter 2019 gross profit increased 92.3% to $5.0 million or 58.3% of revenues, compared to $2.6 million or 48.0% of revenue in second 2018. 2019 six month gross profit increased 81.2% to $8.8 million, or 55.5% of revenue, from $4.9 million or 48.0% of revenue in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a favorable mix towards higher margin card programs.
- Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter, and to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the same period the prior year is primarily attributable to increases in leadership and staffing, investments in infrastructure, and increased stock-based compensation.
- Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1,738,791, or $0.04 per basic share, an increase of 137.5% compared to $732,056 or $.02 per basic share in the same period the prior year. 2019 six month net income was $2,610,462, or $0.06 per basic share, an increase of 128.1% compared to $1,144,563, or $03 per basic share in the same period the prior year. For the six month period fully diluted earnings per share was $.05 versus $.02 the prior year.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $2,593,676, or $0.05 per basic share in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 an increase of 123.3% compared to $1,161,669, or $0.03 per basic share in the same period the prior year. Six month non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $4,311,154, or $0.09 per basic share, an increase of 122.6% compared to $1,936,609, or $.04 per basic share in the same period in the prior year.
- Our revenue conversion rate of gross dollar volume loaded on cards for the quarter was 4.21% or 421 bps compared to 3.66% or 366 bps the same period the prior year.
Management Commentary
“We are very pleased with our results, as we’ve delivered three and six month record revenue and net profit,” said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, Paysign. “Our strong results demonstrate our continued ability to execute and to grow our new and existing business lines.”
“We delivered strong results across the board in the second quarter, as we continued to operationalize our strategic initiatives,” commented Dan Henry, Chairman, Paysign. “As we look ahead, we remain focused on execution, profitability and maximizing shareholder value.”
“As anticipated, we continue to experience an expansion in gross and net margins, as we benefit from higher margin industry mix and improved operating leverage,” stated Mark Attinger, Chief Financial Officer, Paysign.
Conference Call
A conference call and live webcast is scheduled for 11:00am ET click here, and will be available for at least 90 days at click here.
About Paysign, Inc.
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider and integrated payment processor with over 2.5 million cardholders in its portfolio. Paysign designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services for consumer, corporate and public sector applications.
Paysign’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign’s customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years, healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign® is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
PAYSIGN, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Revenue
|
$
|
8,636,271
|
$
|
5,460,723
|
|
$
|
15,893,561
|
$
|
10,137,042
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
3,598,038
|
|
2,840,876
|
|
|
7,080,174
|
|
5,274,086
|
|Gross profit
|
|
5,038,233
|
|
2,619,847
|
|
|
8,813,387
|
|
4,862,956
|
|Operating expense
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
395,510
|
|
250,447
|
|
|
729,271
|
|
496,079
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
3,012,971
|
|
1,667,856
|
|
|
5,717,921
|
|
3,247,321
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
3,408,481
|
|
1,918,303
|
|
|
6,447,192
|
|
3,743,400
|
|Income from operations
|
|
1,629,752
|
|
701,544
|
|
|
2,366,195
|
|
1,119,556
|
|Other income/ (expense)
|Other (expense)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,125
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(31,125
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
131,811
|
|
33,015
|
|
|
250,985
|
|
53,615
|
|Total Other Income/ (expense)
|
|
131,811
|
|
29,890
|
|
|
250,985
|
|
22,490
|
|Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
|
|
1,761,563
|
|
731,434
|
|
|
2,617,180
|
|
1,142,046
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
23,276
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,786
|
|
-
|
|Net income before income tax benefit and noncontrolling interest
|
|
1,738,287
|
|
731,434
|
|
|
2,609,394
|
|
1,142,046
|
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
504
|
|
622
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
2,517
|
|Net income attributable to Paysign, Inc.
|
$
|
1,738,791
|
$
|
732,056
|
|
$
|
2,610,462
|
$
|
1,144,563
|
|Net income per common share - basic
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.03
|
|Net income per common share - fully diluted
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.02
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
47,310,209
|
|
45,560,692
|
|
|
47,136,608
|
|
45,359,479
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted
|
|
54,976,595
|
|
51,988,192
|
|
|
54,739,483
|
|
51,437,538
|
|
PAYSIGN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
MARCH 31, 2019 and DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|
$
|
6,289,008
|
|
$
|
5,615,073
|
|Cash restricted
|
|
42,600,430
|
|
|
26,050,668
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
948,892
|
|
|
337,303
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
966,633
|
|
|
1,175,241
|
|Total current assets
|
|
50,804,963
|
|
|
33,178,285
|
|Fixed assets, net
|
|
969,161
|
|
|
883,490
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,268,611
|
|
|
2,115,933
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
54,042,736
|
|
$
|
36,177,708
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
1,005,867
|
|
$
|
1,327,497
|
|Customer card funding
|
|
40,323,617
|
|
|
25,960,974
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
41,329,484
|
|
|
27,288,471
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
41,329,484
|
|
|
27,288,471
|
|Equity
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized,
47,556,912 and 46,440,765 issued at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
47,557
|
|
|
46,441
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
9,833,648
|
|
|
8,620,144
|
|Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
3,190,044
|
|
|
579,582
|
|Total Paysign, Inc's stockholders' equity
|
|
12,921,249
|
|
|
9,096,167
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|
(207,998
|
)
|
|
(206,930
|
)
|Total equity
|
|
12,713,251
|
|
|
8,889,237
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
54,042,735
|
|
$
|
36,177,708
|
Paysign, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement Paysign’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA defined as net income less the following cash and non-cash items: interest, taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation. We believe this non-GAAP measure helps investors better evaluate our past financial performance and potential future results. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP accounting and investors should read them in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
“EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” reflects the adjustment to EBITDA to exclude stock-based compensation charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations, operating income (loss) or net income (loss) as defined by U.S. GAAP as indicators of operating performance.
Management cautions that amounts presented in accordance with Paysign’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA or any other non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP measures in the same manner.
|
PAYSIGN, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME
|
FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net income attributable to Paysign, Inc.
|
$
|
1,738,791
|
|
$
|
732,056
|
|
$
|
2,610,462
|
|
$
|
1,144,563
|
|Income tax benefit
|
|
23,276
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,786
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest
|
|
(131,811
|
)
|
|
(33,015
|
)
|
|
(250,985
|
)
|
|
(53,615
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
395,510
|
|
|
250,447
|
|
|
729,271
|
|
|
496,079
|
|EBITDA
|
|
2,025,766
|
|
|
949,488
|
|
|
3,096,534
|
|
|
1,587,027
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
567,910
|
|
|
212,181
|
|
|
1,214,620
|
|
|
349,582
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,593,676
|
|
|
1,161,669
|
|
|
4,311,154
|
|
|
1,936,609
|
|Non-GAAP EPS - basic
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|Non-GAAP EPS - fully diluted
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005247/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT