NGD Systems Becomes First to Demonstrate Azure IoT Edge Using Computational Storage

August 6, 2019
NGD Systems, Inc., the world leader in NVMe Computational Storage, announced today at the Flash Memory Summit that it has embedded the Azure IoT Edge service directly within its Computational Storage solid-state devices (SSDs), making them the only platform to support the service directly within a storage device. In addition, NGD Systems introduced its 32TB Newport U.2 SSD, which offers <12W of power, doubling the capacity of the existing Newport Platform U.2 SSD form-factor. The two announcements underscore NGD’s continuing leadership in developing the edge ecosystem, achieving improvements in power, cost and physical footprint for data-intensive big-data-set workloads. These real-world use cases prove that scalable, integrated Computational Storage devices provide empirical benefits to edge applications.
“Organizations are increasingly leveraging edge deployments to support mission-critical workloads such as real-time analytics, machine learning and other IoT-needed solutions. But recent data shows that only about 1 of 10 enterprises are truly satisfied with their compute and storage performance at the edge,” said Nader Salessi, CEO, NGD Systems. “NGD Systems’ technology brings compute directly to the data, so processing results at the edge, right where data is created, is possible, significantly improving latency of the system. Further assisting with this trend, we’ve embedded Azure IoT Edge within our Computational Storage and introduced new 32 TB SSDs that provide new avenues for our customers. NGD has continually improved its support for many types of deployments, including edge-centric solutions, thus removing bottlenecks in network and storage capacity all over the storage infrastructure.”
The Azure IoT Edge service enables organizations to run cloud workloads on edge infrastructure. By moving parts of a cloud workload to the edge, an enterprise’s IoT devices and other distributed endpoints can spend less time sending data to the cloud and react more quickly to events. NGD’s enablement of this service within our Computational Storage Drives (CSD) makes it easier for enterprises to run Azure workloads at the edge and enables a seamless workflow to Azure Cloud.
NGD’s In-Situ processing technology enables organizations to analyze data right where it’s created. This is a major improvement for edge computing, which involves massive volumes of data streaming from many endpoints. NGD enables the edge infrastructure to reduce confusion about where the value of data lies – in edge or in the cloud – as it is processed or analyzed where the results are needed most. With this announcement, users can now leverage NGD’s platform to support Azure workloads at the edge with almost no changes to current code requirements.
This announcement also highlights NGD’s cutting-edge engineering efforts, as it is the first to embed Azure IoT Edge within an SSD. No other solution in the market is even capable of embedding an operating system directly within a storage device. Because all these capabilities are ASIC-based, customers experience significant reductions in power and physical footprint and improved scalability. Thanks to NGD Systems’ innovation (with well over 30 patents on the technology), this marks the continuation of a robust ecosystem for integrated and scalable Computational Storage Devices (CSx). Most other approaches to solving this problem rely on costly field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA’s), which are neither integrated nor easily scalable for mass production, especially in power and space constrained environments like the edge.
NGD’s latest Computational Storage Drive (CSD) solution, with 32TBs in a U.2 SSD, doubles the capacity of its previously released U.2 products without impacting power or performance. These drives are ideal for customers that need more storage capacity in an environment with strict power and space limitations. By offering a device of this size, with <12W of power requirement and the added Computational Storage Services (CSS), NGD Systems has also set the bar for core non-volatile memory express (NVMe) SSDs.
Both Azure IoT Edge embedded CSDs and the 32TB U.2 SSD are available for deployment. Stop by Booth 618 at the Flash Memory Summit or attend NGD’s keynote presentation today with CTO Vladimir Alves and a special guest from Lenovo Storage Architecture. NGD will also highlight real-world workload data during a session on Thursday in the Computational Storage Track (301B) presented by Eli Tiomkin, VP of Business Development.
About NGD Systems
NGD Systems enables infrastructure success and growth by delivering the industry’s most innovative Computational Storage NVMe SSDs in the largest capacity and most power-efficient storage products available. This provides an increase in system-level performance for near-real-time processing at the edge where data is generated. The Newport Platform uses a patented In-Situ Processing solution to radically reduces the bandwidth required to analyze mass data sets and reduces the strain on customer infrastructure. NGD Systems’ Computational Storage products enable compute at the edge without moving data from storage devices, overcoming challenges that current system architectures cannot solve. NGD Systems’ breakthrough technology is ideal for hyperscale environments, edge computing and AI/data analytic applications. Founded in 2013 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif., NGD Systems has focused its breakthrough technology will fundamentally change the IT Industry by bringing compute to storage in ways never implemented before. For more information, please visit https://www.ngdsystems.com.
