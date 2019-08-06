Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Schedules Stockholder Vote on Merger With Infineon

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.11 per share payable to holders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on September 26, 2019. This dividend will be paid on October 17, 2019.
Separately, Cypress has announced it will hold a special meeting of stockholders on August 27, 2019 to approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 3, 2019, which provides for Infineon Technologies AG to acquire Cypress for $23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $10 billion.
All stockholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2019 may attend in person and are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the special meeting. The special meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Cypress’ headquarters at 198 Champion Court, San Jose, California 95134. Please note discussions at the meeting will be limited to proposals under consideration. There will be no presentation by management. The proxy statement is available online at https://materials.proxyvote.com/Approved/232806/20190711/NPS_402293/.
Visit Cypress’ Investor Relations website for resources on Cypress 3.0, financial results, and investor presentations.
Note About Dividends
Cypress’ distribution policy and the payment of cash distributions under that policy are subject to the Board’s continuing determination that the distribution policy and the declaration of dividends are in the best interests of Cypress’ stockholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of Cypress applicable to the declaration and payment of cash distributions. This policy may be changed or cancelled at the Company’s discretion at any time.
About Cypress
Cypress is a leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s adoption of a cash dividend policy, any future payments made under that policy, any decision to cancel or change the cash dividend policy, the judgment as to the tax treatment of such dividends, the expected date of the special meeting of stockholders, and the proposed acquisition of the Company by Infineon Technologies AG, a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) organized under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany ("Infineon"). Our forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, beliefs, and intentions of, and the information available to, our executive management on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the discretion of management and the board as to whether declaring a cash dividend is in the best interests of the Company; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated June 3, 2019, by and among Infineon, IFX Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon ("Merger Sub"), and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon; the inability to complete the Merger due to the failure to obtain stockholder approval for the Merger or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the Merger, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Merger; risks related to disruption of management’s attention from our ongoing business operations due to the Merger; the effect of the announcement of the Merger on our relationships with our customers, operating results and business generally; the risk that certain approvals or consents will not be received in a timely manner or that the Merger will not be consummated in a timely manner; the impact of the Merger on our ability to retain key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filing and in our subsequent quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our investor relations website at http://investors.cypress.com/financial-information/sec-filings. The information above speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed Merger. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval. The proposed Merger will be submitted to Cypress stockholders for their consideration. In connection with the proposed transaction, Cypress has filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC on July 16, 2019 and other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to Cypress stockholders. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Cypress with the SEC, may be obtained once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
In addition, Cypress stockholders may obtain free copies of the documents we file with the SEC through the Investors portion of Cypress' website at investors.cypress.com under the link “Financials & Filings” and then under the link “SEC Filings” or by contacting the Cypress Investor Relations Department by (a) mail at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Attention: Investor Relations, 198 Champion Ct., San Jose, CA 95134, (b) telephone at (408) 943-2600, or (c) e-mail at [email protected].
PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION
Cypress and certain of its executive officers, directors, other members of management and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from Cypress stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may be considered “participants” in the solicitation of proxies is set forth in Cypress’ definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on July 16, 2019 and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above when they become available. Information regarding certain of these persons and their beneficial ownership of Cypress common stock is also set forth in Cypress definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders filed on March 15, 2019 with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE
To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the IRS, we inform you that any tax advice contained in this communication, unless expressly stated otherwise, was not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding tax-related penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any tax-related matter(s) addressed herein.
Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005309/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT