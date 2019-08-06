Entwerfen und renovieren Sie Ihr Traumresort mit dem neuen Franchise für mobile Unterhaltung „Vineyard Valley“ von Jam City

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 6, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Jam City, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von mobilem Entertainment, hat heute sein neuestes Unterhaltungsfranchise Vineyard Valley vorgestellt. Das Spiel lädt die Spieler ein, den „Tangled Vines“-Weinberg zu renovieren und ihn wieder zu ehemaliger Pracht zu restaurieren. Neben den Spielern gibt es eine Vielzahl von Charakteren, die zusammenarbeiten werden, um Geheimnisse aufzudecken und im Spiel Rätsel zu lösen. Das Spiel von Jam City ist ein Fortschritt für mobile Puzzlespiele, da es ein anspruchsvolles und befriedigendes Spielerlebnis bietet, das mehrere Spielmechanismen, den Fokus auf Charaktere und Handlung, soziale Aspekte und ambitionierte Innenarchitekturentscheidungen miteinander vereint. Vineyard Valley ist jetzt im App Store und auf Google Play erhältlich.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005197/de/
Jam City's new mobile game Vineyard Valley (Graphic: Business Wire)
Jam City gab ebenfalls bekannt, dass es mit Genevieve Gorder, einer berühmten Innenarchitektin und Emmy-nominierten Fernsehpersönlichkeit (Stay Here auf Netflix, Best Room Wins auf Bravo, und Trading Spaces auf TLC), bei Vineyard Valley zusammengearbeitet hat. Genevieve arbeitete mit dem Spieleentwicklungsteam zusammen, um ihr Fachwissen in die Innenarchitektur- und Renovierungsmöglichkeiten des Spiels einzubringen. Sie hat Design-Looks und Möbelpakete entwickelt, die aktuelle Trends im Bereich Innenarchitektur widerspiegeln, die noch in diesem Jahr als Upgrade im Rahmen des Spiels erhältlich sein werden. Genevieve wird bei In-Game-Events mitwirken, wo die Spieler ihre Designauswahl kaufen können, um ihr eigenes Vineyard-Valley-Resort individuell zu gestalten.
„Vineyard Valley beschreitet neue Wege im mobilen Entertainmentbereich. Durch die Entwicklung von beliebten Spielen wie Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery und Family Guy wurde Jam City bekannt für sein vielseitiges Storytelling. Wir nutzen nun diese Erfahrungen und schaffen ein originelles Puzzlespiel der nächsten Generation“, so Chris DeWolfe, CEO von Jam City. „Wir konnten bereits unglaubliche Reaktionen bei den Testspielern vor der Markteinführung beobachten und erwarten, bei der weltweiten Einführung ähnliche Begeisterung zu erwecken.“
„Die Partnerschaft mit Jam City für Vineyard Valley war eine unglaubliche Gelegenheit. Ich spiele seit Jahren Handyspiele und an einem zu arbeiten, ist ein Traum. Die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Entwicklerteam und die Verschmelzung aktueller Wohnästhetik zu einem Handyspiel ist seit Jahren ein Projekt in meiner Vorstellung. Ich hoffe, dies ist nur der Anfang einer sehr langen Partnerschaft mit Jam City“, so Genevieve Gorder. „Dies ist das erste Spiel, das ich gespielt habe, das mich mit einer echten Designästhetik unterhalten hat. Die Renovierungsentscheidungen sind hochwertig designt und deshalb fühlt sich das Spiel anspruchsvoll an. So etwas habe ich in diesem Genre noch nie gesehen.“
„Genevieve Gorder ist eine Weltklasse-Designerin und begeisterte Handyspielerin, die Partnerschaft mit ihr bei Vineyard Valley war für uns eine unglaubliche Gelegenheit, ganz zu schweigen von einer Menge Spaß!“ so Josh Yguado, COO von Jam City. „Vineyard Valley bietet aktuelle Designtrends sowie lustiges Gameplay und unterhaltsame Charaktere. Genevieve half uns, das Drama und die Spannung der Renovierungsshows zu vermitteln.“
In Vineyard Valley stellen Spieler „Tangled Vines“ wieder her, ein einst wunderschönes Weinberg-Resort, das in schwere Zeiten geraten ist. Die Spieler werden herausfordernde Puzzle-Blast-Level überwinden und das Weinberg-Resort gestalten und renovieren. Sie werden sich mit einer liebenswerten Besetzung von unberechenbaren Charakteren zusammentun und Geheimnisse und Rätsel aus der Vergangenheit von Tangled Vines aufdecken und Abenteuer bestehen, um ein Catering-Unternehmen zu einem beliebten Resort auszubauen.
Vineyard Valley ist das jüngste Franchise im Rahmen des weiteren Geschäftsausbaus von Jam City. Jam City hat kürzlich sein erstes europäisches Studio, Jam City Berlin, angekündigt, mit dem die globale Präsenz auf neun Studios weltweit ausgebaut wird. Und in diesem Herbst wird Jam City sein neues Handyspiel auf Grundlage der Fortsetzung von Disneys Film Frozen veröffentlichen.
ÜBER GENEVIEVE GORDER
Der gefühlvolle Stil und die echte Begeisterung von Genevieve Gorder haben sie seit vielen Jahren zu einer der beliebtesten amerikanischen Innenarchitektinnen gemacht. Gorder ist in über 20 Lifestyle-Shows auf der ganzen Welt aufgetreten. Ihre Arbeiten finden Sie bei Netflix, TLC, HGTV, Sony Channel Asia, The Design Network und sie wirkt regelmäßig bei The Rachel Ray Show mit. Genevieve, eine zweimalige Emmy-Kandidatin und Designerin im Weißen Haus unter Obama, hat mehrere Lifestyle-Kollektionen fürs Eigenheim entworfen. Gorders Arbeit wurde in zahlreichen Publikationen im In- und Ausland präsentiert.
Derzeit können Sie ihre neueste Netflix-Serie Stay Here, die TLC-Revival-Serie Trading Spaces und die neue Bravo-Serie Best Room Wins, die gerade ihre erste Staffel gestartet hat, sehen.
Genevieve lebt mit ihrem Mann und ihrer Tochter in Manhattan.
ÜBER JAM CITY
Jam City ist ein preisgekröntes Mobile-Entertainment-Studio, das einzigartige und äußerst fesselnde Spiele anbietet, die ein breites, globales Publikum ansprechen. Unter der Leitung von CEO Chris DeWolfe, ehemaliger MySpace-Mitbegründer und CEO, und COO Josh Yguado, ehemaliger Manager bei 20th Century Fox, ist Jam City das kreative Kraftpaket hinter einigen der erfolgreichsten und langlebigsten Handyspiele. Jam Citys globales Franchise Cookie Jam hat mehr als eine halbe Milliarde Dollar generiert und Panda Pop hat bisher mehr als 120 Millionen Downloads. Das Unternehmen ist weiterhin das Go-to-Studio für Hollywood, da es immersive, erzählerisch reichhaltige Handyspiele rund um legendäre Unterhaltungsmarken entwickelt hat. Das beliebte Rollenspiel des Unternehmens Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery war bei seiner Einführung im April 2018 in mehr als 40 Ländern die Nummer eins. Jam City verfügt über neun Studios in Los Angeles (Hauptsitz), San Francisco, San Diego, Burbank, Bogotá, Berlin, Toronto und Buenos Aires.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005197/de/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT