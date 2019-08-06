Toshiba Memory Fast Tracks Digital Transformation at Flash Memory Summit

|By Business Wire
August 6, 2019
This week at Flash Memory Summit (FMS), Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, will highlight several new technologies, form factors and products that enable the digital transformation that is currently underway. Toshiba Memory will also give the opening keynote presentation and demonstrate innovative technologies in several different applications. Demonstrations will take place in Toshiba’s two-level booth (#307, Hall A) on the show floor at the Santa Clara Convention Center from August 6-8.
At FMS, Toshiba Memory will highlight several new technologies, form factors and products that enable the digital transformation that is currently underway.
IT is in a state of transformation, as the ways people work, communicate and connect continue to evolve. Flash memory – invented by Toshiba in 1987 – has been a catalyst for change for more than 30 years, and it’s not done yet. Touching everything from mobile computing, data centers and automobiles to the edge and the cloud – Toshiba Memory’s solutions are critical to the success of emerging applications and allow existing technologies to reach their full potential. Recent announcements see the company continuing to lead the industry forward, including the demonstration of a new Storage Class Memory solution, the debut of a new form factor specification for a removable PCIe®1 NVMe™2 (NVM Express™) storage device, the introduction of enterprise and data center PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and a new open-source software solution that optimizes RocksDB for SSDs.
“Simply put – without flash memory, digital transformation would not be possible,” noted Scott Nelson, senior vice president and general manager of Toshiba Memory America, Inc.'s Memory Business Unit. “History has proven we are committed to bringing solutions to the market that enable our customers to develop products that keep pace with the fast moving storage market. Our recent introduction of XL-FLASH™, the highest performing NAND available3, is further proof of this. Toshiba Memory has the innovative technologies, R&D capabilities and manufacturing necessary to support the challenges and opportunities that come with the evolution of data.”
FMS Featured Keynote Presentation
“Meeting Application Needs with a New Generation of Advanced Storage Technology”
Tuesday, August 6 at 11 a.m. PDT
Toshiba Memory Corporation’s Shigeo (Jeff) Ohshima, technology executive, SSD Application Engineering and Toshiba Memory America’s Jeremy Werner, senior vice president and general manager, SSD Business Unit (SSD BU) will jointly present a keynote session titled: “Meeting Application Needs with a New Generation of Advanced Storage Technology.” The session will look at the essential role new flash architectures will play in next-generation applications such as real-time analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, high-performance computing, IoT, and virtual and augmented reality.
“From powering the digital transformation of IT to making the benefits of NVMe innovations accessible to the mainstream market, Toshiba Memory builds solutions that satisfy the data demands of enterprises, consumers, mobile workforces, and organizations,” said Werner. “We consistently deliver products that meet the need for larger capacity, higher performance SSD solutions. The introduction of our Gen4 PCIe SSDs demonstrates our ability to lead the industry with transformational technologies.”
FMS Breakout Sessions and Tutorials
- Balaji Venkateshwaran, director of eSSD marketing for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. – Native NVMe-oF™ (NVM Express™ over Fabrics) SSD
- Rory Bolt, senior fellow, MSSDs for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. – Next Great Breakthrough in Flash
- John Geldman, director of industry standards, SSD BU for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. – XFMEXPRESS™
- Cameron Brett, director of marketing, SSD and Storage Solutions for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. – “How Facebook and Microsoft Successfully Leverage NVMe Cloud Storage” (moderator)
FMS Demos
Demos at the Toshiba Memory booth will include:
- Introduction of PCIe 4.0 SSDs: CM6 Series enterprise and CD6 Series data center SSDs
- XL-FLASH Storage Class Memory
- XFMEXPRESS
- KumoScale™: Software for NVMe-oF storage
- Interactive 8K visualization of nanoscale brain images featuring CM5 eSSDs and KumoScale
- BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory
- Ethernet SSDs featuring native NVMe-oF
- Low Latency SSDs featuring XL-FLASH
- EDSFF E1.S form factor SSD demonstrations
- TRocksDB: Enhanced RocksDB for SSDs
- Serial NAND demo
- UFS4 demo boards for use with new automotive and mobile applications
For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com.
About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.
Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ technology, Toshiba Memory continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.
© 2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba Memory product specifications.
