ScaleFlux™ Announces Computational Storage Drive 2000 Series

|By Business Wire
|
|August 6, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
ScaleFlux, Inc., the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale, unveiled today its Computational Storage Drive (CSD) 2000 Series family of products at Flash Memory Summit 2019 (FMS), the industry’s premier annual conference. The breakthrough CSD 2000 Series platform follows the successful deployment of its preceding CSS 1000 Series to bring top-tier compute and storage performance to cloudscale and enterprise markets worldwide.
Computational Storage is at the forefront of increasing industry interest at FMS, commanding a dedicated day of focused panels and technical sessions. Over a dozen companies will present on the technology that looks poised to become the key building block for modern data center infrastructure as massive zettabyte-scale data growth collides with demand for real time analytical processing. ScaleFlux is a founding member of the standards committee SNIA Computational Storage TWG and will be on deck to moderate discussion as well as present on its own technology breakthroughs.
Thad Omura, EVP of Marketing and Operations for ScaleFlux, will deliver a keynote presentation titled “Data-Driven Applications Gravitate to Computational Storage” on Wednesday, Aug 7 @ 1:30pm in the main hall of Flash Memory Summit. This anticipated talk will set the stage for the present development of Computational Storage as well as deliver the bulk of detail on the CSD 2000 Series, which promises huge across-the-board application performance benefit from functions such as transparent data path compression/decompression.
ScaleFlux carries much momentum from the noteworthy adoption of its CSS 1000 Series, which continues to ship in production worldwide. The product family is uniquely capable of feature upgrades through unobtrusive in-system updates due to its FPGA approach and has continually improved its lifetime value. CSS 1000 Series is built upon state-of-the-art TLC NAND from multiple vendors and is supported by several tier-1 OEMs, including Dell EMC.
NEW CSD 2000 SERIES FAMILY OF PRODUCTS LAUNCHED
ScaleFlux has released its highly anticipated Computational Storage Drive 2000 Series family of products to complement its existing offerings. The new platform is highlighted by:
- Leading performance for OLTP databases & mixed read/write workloads
- Transparent data path Compression/Decompression
- Lowest cost per effective GB, compared to similar PCIe SSDs
More highlights and implementation details will be unveiled at the ScaleFlux FMS Keynote on August 7th at 1:30pm.
“We are excited to lead Computational Storage to mainstream enterprise adoption,” said Thad Omura. “Two years ago we coined the term, last year we made our industry debut, and now we are at the front of a very large crowd. Our newest CSD 2000 Series products will deliver immense value to new and existing customers alike and cement the reputation of Computational Storage with superior performance and optimal total cost of ownership.”
COME VISIT SCALEFLUX @ FMS 2019
ScaleFlux is a premier sponsor of Flash Memory Summit 2019, held at the Santa Clara Convention Center on August 6-8th. The ScaleFlux executive team and engineering/business staff will be present to discuss the latest market applications and product solutions in Computational Storage highlighted by the following:
- Jam-packed expo display: Booth #113 during exhibition hours with live demonstrations and exciting giveaways; Dell EMC ESI is a partner hosted at our booth and will display server hardware containing the CSS 1000 Series drives
- Conference keynote presentation: Thad Omura (EVP of Marketing and Operations for ScaleFlux) will be onstage to deliver: “Data-Driven Applications Gravitate to Computational Storage”, Wednesday, Aug 7 @ 1:30pm in the main hall
- Benchmark demos: Our applications engineers will be present with multiple demos showcasing application performance benchmarks
- Panel session: JB Baker (Senior Director of Product Management) will present at Panel Session (SSDS-102-1): “Overcoming the Reductions in NAND Endurance Ratings” on Tuesday, Aug 6 @ 3:40pm as part of the Enterprise SSDs Track
- Panel session: Tong Zhang (ScaleFlux Co-Founder and Chief Scientist) will present at Technical Session (COMP-301B-1): “Bring Intelligence to Your Database Storage” on Thursday, Aug 8 @ 9:45am as part of the Computational Storage Track
- Private meeting room: On-site scheduled meetings with customers, partners, press and analysts (email [email protected] if interested)
About ScaleFlux, Inc.
ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com. #compute2data
