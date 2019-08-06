|By Business Wire
|
|August 6, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today introduced a new music benefit for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to campus this fall. New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier of Amazon Music, and immediately have access to more than 50 million songs and the latest releases for an additional $0.99 per month. Starting today, existing Prime Student members can simply add on the Amazon Music Unlimited offer to their monthly or annual Prime Student membership plan for just $0.99 a month. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can also sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/primestudent and take advantage of the new music benefit.
Amazon Introduces New, Exclusive Prime Student Benefit: Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $0.99 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Music is truly an integral part of campus life and bringing Amazon Music’s premium subscription tier to Prime Student members lets students enjoy their favorite artists, songs and playlists on demand and ad-free at an incredibly low price,” said Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime. “With Prime Student, members can enjoy this new music benefit along with exclusive student offers throughout the year, making it easy to access the best of shopping and entertainment from Prime at a great value.”
Soundtracks for Student Life
By adding Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Student members can now get over 50 million songs, thousands of curated playlists and stations, and discover new music through voice with Alexa, including asking for music by mood, activity, and lyrics; by creating a playlist just by asking; and more for just $0.99 per month. To hear chart-topping hits across genres, customers can access Alexa in the Amazon Music App for iOS or Android, and on all Alexa-enabled devices. To begin streaming a variety of top Amazon Music global playlists featuring the latest in hip-hop, pop hits and more, try asking:
- “Alexa, play Rap Rotation,” to listen to the recently-launched, new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation
- “Alexa, play Pop Culture,” featuring the most buzzworthy songs across the current pop music landscape
- “Alexa, play the Back to School playlist,” to hear upbeat jams
- “Alexa, play All Hits,” to hear a selection of the most popular songs in the world
- “Alexa, play Fuego Latino,” to listen to hot tracks by today’s best Latin acts
Designed specifically for college students, Prime Student offers the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon to make campus life easy and fun. Nowhere else can students stream ad-free music, stream thousands of movies and TV shows on Prime Video, receive discounts on college essentials, and get fast, free shipping all in one place. With Prime getting even faster with Prime Free One-Day Delivery now available on 10 million products coast to coast, students can find popular college items including bedding, furniture, school supplies and more – all delivered in one day or less. After a six-month trial, Prime Student is 50% off a Prime membership (annual or monthly). Along with exclusive deals and perks year-round, student members can now also enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 a month as part of their membership. Students of two- and four-year colleges can learn more at amazon.com/primestudent and enjoy a six-month trial when they sign up for Prime Student.
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; ad-free music with Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items available for one-day delivery coast to coast, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month and customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. Prime Student is a membership designed specifically for college students and is 50% off Prime annual or monthly. Students can sign up for a six-month trial of Prime Student and enjoy the many benefits of Prime on campus at amazon.com/primestudent. Plus, customers receiving government assistance through EBT or Medicaid can also qualify for a discounted Prime membership of $5.99 a month at amazon.com/qualify.
About Amazon Music
Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, Fire tablets and the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, PC, Mac, Echo, and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of more than two million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to over 50 million songs and the latest new releases. Engaging with music has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
