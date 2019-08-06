Pluto TV Serves up a New Viacom Slate for Summer

|By Business Wire
|
August 6, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US, today unveiled an all-new slate of Genre and Pop-Up channels rolling out throughout the month of August with classic content licensed from Viacom’s vast library of iconic IP. This marks the latest installment of Viacom channels for Pluto TV this year, featuring programming from BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike and TV Land distinct from the pay-TV ecosystem. The new channels amplify Pluto TV’s offerings, which includes a lineup of 150+ live, linear, curated channels and thousands of movies on demand from major studios, networks, publishers and digital media companies.
Genre channels hone in on the most celebrated and differentiated programming from Viacom’s brands, spinning them into dedicated, themed channels that include music videos, comedy, drama, and reality. Select Pop-Up channels themed around high-profile, live entertainment events will feature programming from past years and previews of what’s to come.
On July 29th, the new slate launched with three new music video channels - Yo! MTV, MTV Biggest Pop, MTV Spankin’ New. Coming in August, new streaming channels include: MTV VMA, CMT Cheerleaders, Comedy Central Roast, TV Land Sitcoms, TV Land Drama, MTV Wild ‘N Out, MTV Ridiculousness, MTV The Challenge, MTV Cribs and Are You The One?.
“With this new slate of Viacom channels, Pluto TV continues to deliver on the promise of extending iconic Viacom brands and content to a growing streaming audience,” states Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder -Pluto TV. “We saw an incredible response to the Viacom channels we launched earlier this year and are excited to be able to expand the offering with even more programming and events including the revival of music videos on streaming television with the launch of the first three of many MTV-branded music video channels.”
Channel information includes:
7/30 Y’all want this party started quickly, right? YO! MTV celebrates the latest and greatest Hip-Hop music videos. We hand-picked the hottest Rap, R&B, and Latin artists to get any party started! Get down with daily specialty playlists featuring old school favorites, new artists, and special weekend jams.
7/30 Turn down for what? MTV BIGGEST POP is your destination for today’s best music, brightest stars and most dance-able hits. From Drake and Miley, to Beyoncé and Gaga, your ears and eyes will thank you as we party with your favorite chart topping hits.
7/30 You hear it first! MTV SPANKIN’ NEW is the place to discover new artists before they hit it big. Want to say ahead of the biggest trends? Then let MTV SPANKIN’ NEW bring you playlists with the best new Pop, Hip-Hop, and Alternative bands. Check out playlists curated by MTV's PUSH artists and global pop that will keep your tunes fresh will that new music smell!
8/6 Be part of the moment when Pluto gives you the most iconic styles, epic performances, and outrageous appearances from the past Video Music Awards with MTV VMAs on PlutoTV. We know you are getting ready for the 2019 VMAS- so get prepped in style and check out everything VMA 24/7. Then watch the 2019 VMAs Live on MTV, Monday, August 26 th at 8P.
8/13 Each season, hundreds auditioned but only the best-of-the-best had what it took to earn a spot on this elite team. See who had what it took to wear the stars on these classic episodes of CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team on Pluto TV.
8/20 With The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin fast approaching, it’s time to brush up on your burns by revisiting the classic Roasts of Justin Bieber, James Franco, Rob Lowe, Bob Saget and more. And that’s not all: For even more mean, we’re also unleashing The Burn with Jeff Ross, Roast Battle and stand-up from some of the sharpest comedians to ever sit on the dais.
8/30 The home of TV’s all-time favorites brings you a handpicked playlist of television’s best sitcoms! Hit shows like Roseanne, 3rd Rock From The Sun, and Hot In Cleveland. The best comedies of all time, available all the time! Laugh More with TV Land Sitcoms!
8/30 A curated collection of some of television’s best dramas of all time, including shows like Silk Stalkings, Hunter and the groundbreaking 21 Jump Street starring Johnny Depp. If you’re looking for action, intrigue and suspense, TV Land Drama is for you!
8/27 MTV’s Wild 'N Out channel on Pluto TV gives you the best classic episodes of the hit comedy gameshow, one battle at a time. Join Nick Cannon and his hilarious comedic sidekicks as they throw down their sharpest, wittiest and quickest jokes all improvised on the spot.
8/27 Join Rob Dyrdek and his celebrity friends as they dissect, poke fun, and rip into some of the most out-there viral videos all day every day with classic episodes of MTV’s Ridiculousness on Pluto TV.
8/27 Catch up on past seasons of the death-defying battles, amazing competitions and ruthless gameplay on MTV's The Challenge, where competitors deal with hell on earth—and each other—to win big bucks.
8/27 Want to look inside Britney Spears’ bedroom? What about sneaking a peek inside Snoop Dogs’ refrigerator? Or take a dip in Queen Latifah’s pool? With MTV Cribs on Pluto TV you can get insider access like never before as the stars themselves take you on the most personal house tour ever. And, with the MTV Cribs on Pluto TV- its 24/7 of the best episodes ever. The biggest celebs, musicians, actors and stars all open up their homes for your eyes only. It’s the most blinged out Open House ever - and you are invited.
8/27 Enjoy classic episodes of MTV’s hit dating show Are You the One? Take a house full of young, hot singles, add their perfect match, and put a million dollars on the line and you’ve got MTV’s Are You The One? on Pluto TV. You’ve found your perfect match
About Pluto TV
Pluto TV, a Viacom Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 150+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005313/en/
