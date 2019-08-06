Giant Media & Freckle Partner to Provide Actionable Offline Measurement to Video Ad Campaigns

|By Business Wire
Giant Media, the leading provider of contextually relevant video advertising services and technology, announced today a strategic partnership with Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline media measurement. Together, the two companies will enable advertisers to track performance of campaigns built with VuePlanner®, Giant Media’s proprietary technology that identifies the most contextually relevant and brand suitable YouTube content in real time, to physical store visits.
Giant Media has been a trusted provider of video advertising services for brands and agencies since 2009. With VuePlanner®, clients have been able to leverage the intent-based nature of the YouTube platform through access to technology that enables contextual advertising down to the URL level – driving significant increases in qualified actions from consumers. In working with Freckle, the company is able to provide clients with real-time data that matches ad exposure to offline store visits.
“As leaders in the video advertising space, we know that contextually relevant video campaigns drive mid-to-lower funnel metrics, in addition to brand awareness,” explains John Cobb, CEO of Giant Media. “With Freckle, we’re able to show our clients the effectiveness of VuePlanner® in driving customers into physical locations--enabling them to gather actionable insights and make smarter optimization decisions throughout the campaign life cycle.”
Because Freckle does not sell media, Fortune 500 brands trust the independent offline attribution analysis to evaluate media across all channels. “Advertisers don’t have to wait for the end of a campaign to see what’s working,” said Neil Sweeney, founder and CEO of Freckle. “We expedite the process of putting learning into action with unbiased measurement of every channel, returned in 24-48 hours.”
With back-to-school shopping season ramping over the next month, Giant Media and Freckle are confident their full-funnel campaign execution will drive revenue for video advertisers looking to take their share of a projected $80B in revenue before September ends.
About Giant Media
Giant Media is a media and technology company that provides advertisers and their agencies specialized support to deliver contextually relevant video campaigns. Our solutions span digital platforms and include both full and self-service utilization of VuePlanner®, a proprietary, AI-powered, insight-driven tool for buying brand suitable, contextually relevant video across YouTube. This technology enables us to ingest, analyze, categorize and score the content and context of 500M+ videos, helping brands get closer to the audience they want to reach with the right message, at the right time.
The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Kansas City. For more information, please visit giantmedia.com.
About Freckle
With offices in Toronto and New York, Freckle helps leading brands measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visits while remaining media agnostic. Freckle works with the world's most prestigious brands, publishers and investment firms to deliver intelligence and validation of 1st party consumer data. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms and data management platforms used around the world.
In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.
For more information, please visit freckleiot.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe'' or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the success of Sophic. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation assumed no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
