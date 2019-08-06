Kyruus ProviderMatch® Patient Access Platform Now Powering Patient-Provider Matching at Norton Healthcare

|By Business Wire
Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Norton Healthcare, a leading not-for-profit health system based in Louisville, Kentucky, has deployed the company’s patient-provider matching solutions to enhance patient access for both adult and pediatric care. The health system recently launched Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers on its website to help consumers and their caregivers research and select care options across its five hospitals, 14 urgent care clinics, and 190 medical practices.
Before deploying ProviderMatch for Consumers, Norton Healthcare first built an enterprise-wide provider directory using the KyruusOne® provider data management platform. The platform enabled the team to consolidate provider data from multiple separate sources – including the EHR, credentialing system, and various spreadsheets – to generate a single profile for each provider and then enhance each profile with details about providers’ specific clinical areas of focus. Leveraging this data, ProviderMatch for Consumers now enables consumers to search directly on Norton Healthcare’s website for providers matching their particular clinical and non-clinical search criteria. The health system recently launched the solution for both its adult and pediatric providers.
“Our goal is to make access to our providers and care facilities easier, faster, and more convenient,” said Craig Johnson, System Vice President of Service and Growth at Norton Medical Group. “Our online presence plays a key role in this and we are using ProviderMatch to give consumers a new provider search process.”
Norton Healthcare also plans to deploy Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Access Centers in its call center for agents to use when matching patients with providers. While upgrading its website, the health system wanted to ensure it simultaneously invested in the patient experience through its call center, driving better access and consistency across key entry points.
“When thinking about patient access, it’s important to consider both patients seeking care for themselves and those seeking it on behalf of others,” said Graham Gardner, CEO of Kyruus. “Norton Healthcare is a great example of a health system that incorporated both adult and pediatric care into its digital patient access initiative and we’re honored to support their work.”
About Kyruus
Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.
About Norton Healthcare
For more than 130 years, Norton Healthcare’s faith heritage has guided its mission to provide quality health care to all those it serves. Today, Norton Healthcare is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients from throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. The hospital and health care system is Louisville’s fourth largest employer, providing care at more than 250 locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The Louisville-based not-for-profit system includes five Louisville hospitals with 1,837 licensed beds; seven outpatient centers; 14 Norton Immediate Care Centers; more than 14,600 employees; more than 1,000 employed medical providers; and approximately 2,000 total physicians on its medical staff. Hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. In 2018 Norton Healthcare was named by Healthiest Employers as the fourth healthiest place to work in the country. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.
