AtScale Expands into Asia Pacific Region with New Partnership to Accelerate Cloud Data Transformation for Global Enterprises

|August 6, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
AtScale, the industry leader in enterprise cloud transformation, today announced it has expanded into the Asia Pacific region through a new partnership with intelia, a leading data analytics and intelligent automation specialist. Together, AtScale’s Data Virtualization Warehouse platform and intelia solutions will enable more customers to easily shift to the cloud and realize the full value of their data.
AtScale’s data warehouse virtualization platform enables large companies to realize massive data modernization initiatives regardless of where data is stored within the enterprise. The AtScale platform creates a virtual warehouse for isolated lakes of data across enterprise data centers and cloud storage services, making all data available for business intelligence analysis tools on a single control plane. As AtScale's Partner in Australia, intelia will provide thought leadership and proven delivery expertise to drive customer value from enterprise data warehouse modernization initiatives.
“There is incredible momentum behind AtScale and our approach to enterprise data warehouse modernization,” said Vincent Ooi, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, AtScale. “Throughout our evolution, we’ve seen customer adoption and growth within every major vertical market as customers look to diversify their analytical stack between traditional on-premise data platforms and emerging cloud data platforms, which makes the partnership with intelia so exciting.”
“We are very excited to be AtScale's Partner in Australia,” said Byron Roach, intelia's co-founder and CEO. “Becoming an AtScale partner allows us to provide our existing and new customers with innovative solutions to enable a robust, agile, cost-effective and data-driven strategy.”
Organizations need to be able to use their data to deliver business value throughout their digital transformation journey. Right now, data professionals are bogged down in the process of extracting data from disparate data lakes making it usable. AtScale and intelia enable customers to achieve data modernization initiatives, while easily moving to the cloud on their own terms.
The big data phenomenon continues to accelerate, resulting in multiple data lakes at most organizations. According to Gartner, “Through 2019, 90 percent of the information assets from big data analytic efforts will be siloed and unusable across multiple business processes."
Intelligent data virtualization enables self-service analytics with speed, consistency, safety and control exposing data to consumers in minutes, not weeks or months. By making data analysts and scientists more collaborative and accurate in their analysis, organizations can transform into insight-driven enterprises.
AtScale partners with the leading global business intelligence, analytics and big data vendors to ensure its joint customers are able to connect anything, everywhere. To learn more about the company, visit www.atscale.com.
About AtScale
AtScale, the global leader in data warehouse virtualization, enables hundreds of enterprises including JPMorgan Chase, Toyota, Wells Fargo, and GlaxoSmithKline to virtualize data silos, seamlessly embrace cloud data transformation and modernize application architectures to accelerate business intelligence, AI and machine learning initiatives.
About intelia
intelia, a specialist data analytics and intelligent automation consultancy. Enabling enterprise customers across APAC to accelerate their Data and Automation initiatives to realise true business value, through the adoption and enablement of next generation technologies and modern delivery practices.
